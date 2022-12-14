Beverly Jane Clark Gear, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away on December 11, 2022. Per Jane’s wishes there will be a Celebration of Life in the Spring. Born July 3, 1931, in Boonville, Mo, she was the only daughter of Bill and Ruth Clark, and sister to Billy K. Clark and W. R. “Dub” Clark. Jane graduated from Boonville High School in 1949 having proudly been a twirler for the school marching band. Jane attended Chillicothe Business College, and her first job after graduation was at the FBI in Washington D.C. She made lifelong friends with her roommates at the boarding house they lived in and enjoyed exploring the nation’s capital and attending social functions. While working at the FBI, she met the handsome man that would become her husband. They were married March 15, 1953, in Boonville, Missouri.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO