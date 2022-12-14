Read full article on original website
Spirits are made bright at the Festival of Lights!
Muscatine’s historic Weed Park will be shining brightly again this holiday season with stunning displays of Christmas wonder from December 12 through December 26. Viewers may drive through the park and witness the spectacle from 5:30-7:30 p.m. daily beginning at the Washington Street entrance and proceeding to the Colorado Street exit.
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More restaurants are expected to close their doors in the months ahead. It comes as a number of local restaurants have shut down over the last several weeks. The closures are happening at seemingly popular restaurants. Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids closed it’s doors last month....
A Popular Iowa BBQ Restaurant is Coming to the Corridor
A few weeks ago, a listener messaged us on Facebook to tell us about a new restaurant opening in Coralville. Thanks to a job listing on the website Glassdoor, we discovered that the "World Famous Jethro's BBQ is opening in Coralville this spring!" Jethro's BBQ got its start over a...
Three Davenport Elementary Schools Will Close
Herb Trix's guest is Olivia Allen, education reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico...
A Cedar Rapids Soul Food Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
This morning, the Cedar Rapids restaurant Vivian's Soul Food made a sad announcement on Facebook. After six years in business, the eatery has permanently closed its doors. The announcement reads:. "Unfortunately, COVID followed by unprecedented times in our economy have brought residual impacts that are worsening with each day that...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
Salvation Army seeks bell ringers amid holiday season
Looking to volunteer in the local community? The Salvation Army is actively seeking bell ringers to spread holiday cheer!. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign offers a quick and easy registration process that can help you find the perfect time and place to ring bells and collect monetary donations.
‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82
Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
Game Notes: Northern Iowa at No. 12/11 Iowa
No. 12/11 Iowa (8-3, 2-0) is set to host the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3, 0-0) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2:01 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. PROGRAM QUICK HITS. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. •...
Another Michigan Wolverine Captain is Bound for the Iowa Hawkeyes [VIDEO]
Finally, the transfer portal is starting to give the University of Iowa football program some good news. For the second time in about two weeks, a captain from the 2022 Michigan Wolverines has announced they're transferring to Iowa City. To put that into perspective, that's 40 percent of this past season's captains for the team from Ann Arbor that are heading for Iowa City.
Beverly Jane Gear
Beverly Jane Clark Gear, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away on December 11, 2022. Per Jane’s wishes there will be a Celebration of Life in the Spring. Born July 3, 1931, in Boonville, Mo, she was the only daughter of Bill and Ruth Clark, and sister to Billy K. Clark and W. R. “Dub” Clark. Jane graduated from Boonville High School in 1949 having proudly been a twirler for the school marching band. Jane attended Chillicothe Business College, and her first job after graduation was at the FBI in Washington D.C. She made lifelong friends with her roommates at the boarding house they lived in and enjoyed exploring the nation’s capital and attending social functions. While working at the FBI, she met the handsome man that would become her husband. They were married March 15, 1953, in Boonville, Missouri.
Faithful Pilot in LeClaire to close
After 31 years in business, the popular QC restaurant The Faithful Pilot will close after Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at 117 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. “We had the pleasure of creating so many memories over these 30 years. From anniversaries, birthdays, engagements, and even weddings. You, our guests, have made this possible,” the restaurant (which opened in 1991 and changed ownership in 2009) posted Tuesday on Facebook.
21-year-old named Davenport West’s new softball coach
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At just 21 years old, Erica Ralfs is the new head coach of the Davenport West softball team. “I learned so much from the West program, and I’m really looking forward to giving back to that,” Ralfs said. Ralfs is currently a senior on...
$2M Cedar Rapids House For Sale Much More Than a Home [PHOTOS]
You've heard the saying 'a home is more than a house.' That's never more true than with this Cedar Rapids property for sale. Perhaps it's the fact that so many of us love the television show 'Yellowstone,' and its wide open spaces and beautiful scenery, but more people than ever seem to be craving more space to live. I'm not necessarily talking about gigantic houses, although to each their own. No, I'm talking about opportunities to get outdoors and just relax, with enough space to do it.
Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location
Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
Thomas E. Hahn
Thomas E. Hahn, 68, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Greenwood Cemetery. Pastor Sharon Phillips will be residing. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Jesus Mission in his honor.
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
