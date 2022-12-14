Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans have gotten hot again on the recruiting trail just at the right time. After the Spartans' 2023 class had dwindled down to just 10 commitments with a little over a week before National Signing Day, things looked dire for MSU. However, Tucker and his staff had already planted the seeds for the next wave of high school players who were ready to don the Green and White.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO