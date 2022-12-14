Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner Welcomed Home With Family, Texas BBQ, And Mental Support
It’s been six days since Brittney Griner has been back on U.S. soil after spending 10 months in a Russian prison. As anxious as media, fans, and friends have been to speak with the WNBA star, Griner has been soaking up her free time with her family and receiving mental support in a Texas military facility, CNN reports.More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner Freed From Russian Prison In Exchange For Arms Dealer Viktor BoutPaul Whelan, Detained American Marine, Reacts To Brittney Griner's ReleaseFans Recall Vin Diesel's Brittney Griner Instagram Post Upon News Of Her Release Per Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Griner and...
BET
Brittney Griner May Face Mental And Nutritional Challenges After Ten Months In Russia, According To Expert
Last week, Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after ten months of captivity in Russia on drug charges. Although she is reportedly in “very good spirits” and in “good health,” one psychology expert says she will face serious challenges. Elizabeth Jeglic, a professor of psychology at...
Brittney Griner’s Been Released. Here’s Where Women’s Basketball Needs to Go in 2023.
This year, the detainment and the release of the Mercury and U.S. superstar overshadowed the bright spots in the sport. What comes next?
BREAKING: Michigan State flips 2023 defensive back commit from Arizona
Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans have gotten hot again on the recruiting trail just at the right time. After the Spartans' 2023 class had dwindled down to just 10 commitments with a little over a week before National Signing Day, things looked dire for MSU. However, Tucker and his staff had already planted the seeds for the next wave of high school players who were ready to don the Green and White.
Mike Leach ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame due to NFF rule
The sudden death of Mike Leach brought out a tidal wave of tributes and memories of the head coach who helped innovate the sport of college football while leaving a legacy as a wit and an inquisitive mind who seemed able to hold forth on almost any subject. Leach is credited with helping popularize ...
Drew Brees Lands College Football Coaching Gig For Bowl Season
Purdue won't have its starting quarterback on the field when it faces LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2., as Aidan O'Connell reportedly will not play in the game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft. But the Boilermakers will have the most famous signal-caller in school history on the ...
Celebration Bowl Exec Dir calls Deion Sanders 'the epitome of excellence'
Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is coaching one last game for Jackson State University this weekend in Atlanta at the Cricket Celebration Bowl. They’ll be representing the SWAC against the MEAC’s best North Carolina Central lead by Coach Trei Oliver.
Breaking: The NCAA Announces Its New President
The NCAA announced Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as its next president on Thursday. Baker's term starts March 1, 2023, nearly three months after his second term as governor ends. Baker, a former Harvard basketball player during the 1977-78 season, has no former collegiate administrative ...
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Return Is Just the Beginning
The dark cloud that followed the women's basketball community for 10 months finally lifted on the morning of December 8, as WNBA players, coaches, and supporters heard the news they had been waiting for: Brittney Griner was free. The WNBA star spent nine months in a Russian prison and one...
Pesky Pistons Spoil LaMelo Ball's Return
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - LaMelo Ball made his return to the Hornets' lineup Wednesday night after missing the last eleven games with a sprained ankle and posted a solid outing with 23 points and 11 assists. Unfortunately, Ball's return couldn't be celebrated to the fullest extent as the Detroit Pistons defeated the Hornets 141-131 in overtime.
Nebraska makes a late offer to South Dakota 2023 linemen Jason Maciejczak
Nebraska made a late offer to South Dakota 2023 linemen Jason Maciejczak on Friday. Will he make it to campus?
