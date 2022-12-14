ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

It’s been six days since Brittney Griner has been back on U.S. soil after spending 10 months in a Russian prison. As anxious as media, fans, and friends have been to speak with the WNBA star, Griner has been soaking up her free time with her family and receiving mental support in a Texas military facility, CNN reports.More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner Freed From Russian Prison In Exchange For Arms Dealer Viktor BoutPaul Whelan, Detained American Marine, Reacts To Brittney Griner's ReleaseFans Recall Vin Diesel's Brittney Griner Instagram Post Upon News Of Her Release Per Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Griner and...
ARIZONA STATE
SpartanNation

BREAKING: Michigan State flips 2023 defensive back commit from Arizona

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans have gotten hot again on the recruiting trail just at the right time. After the Spartans' 2023 class had dwindled down to just 10 commitments with a little over a week before National Signing Day, things looked dire for MSU. However, Tucker and his staff had already planted the seeds for the next wave of high school players who were ready to don the Green and White.
EAST LANSING, MI
Athlon Sports

Breaking: The NCAA Announces Its New President

The NCAA announced Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as its next president on Thursday. Baker's term starts March 1, 2023, nearly three months after his second term as governor ends. Baker, a former Harvard basketball player during the 1977-78 season, has no former collegiate administrative ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Harper's Bazaar

The dark cloud that followed the women's basketball community for 10 months finally lifted on the morning of December 8, as WNBA players, coaches, and supporters heard the news they had been waiting for: Brittney Griner was free. The WNBA star spent nine months in a Russian prison and one...
All Hornets

Pesky Pistons Spoil LaMelo Ball's Return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - LaMelo Ball made his return to the Hornets' lineup Wednesday night after missing the last eleven games with a sprained ankle and posted a solid outing with 23 points and 11 assists. Unfortunately, Ball's return couldn't be celebrated to the fullest extent as the Detroit Pistons defeated the Hornets 141-131 in overtime.
CHARLOTTE, NC

