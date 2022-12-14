Read full article on original website
Swayne sues North Idaho College
COEUR d’ALENE — After trustees placed him on administrative leave last week, NIC President Nick Swayne is suing the college and asking to be reinstated. The lawsuit, filed in Kootenai County late Friday, contends that the board of trustees did not have the power to place Swayne on leave and, in doing so, violated the terms of Swayne’s employment agreement.
proclaimerscv.com
$600 Tax Rebates Will Be Released In Idaho Before New Year
Idaho Latest: Tax Rebate 2022, Up to $600 To Be Claimed Prior To New year. Idaho residents are permitted to receive their special section tax refund for $300 for at least each person (single filers) and $600 for double filers (joint filers). Dissemination of tax rebates has already begun, led by Idaho Tax Officials.
Idaho lawmakers head into 2023 with projected $1.5B surplus — and ideas on how to use it
Even with revenue collections coming in below forecasts, the state of Idaho is projected to end the 2023 fiscal year with a $1.54 billion budget surplus, according to the last budget and revenue update before the new legislative session starts in January. Idaho’s revenues at this point, almost halfway through the fiscal year, are 7.2%, […] The post Idaho lawmakers head into 2023 with projected $1.5B surplus — and ideas on how to use it appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
A $500 payment from the state is coming to eligible taxpayers
rolling up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Is your wallet is a bit lighter right now as the holidays get closer? Here's some good news! The state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time through paying you an income tax rebate. Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even might even already be there in your bank account).
idahoednews.org
LEAs dish out nearly $100 million to fill gap in state funding for classified staff
School districts and charters are paying $97.4 million per year on classified employee wages and benefits to make up for a gap in state funding, according to a report released by the Office of Performance Evaluations (OPE) Thursday. Local education agencies (LEAs) pay the nearly $100 million out of discretionary...
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF: Could this be the year Idaho homeowners get help?
BOISE — After three record income-tax cuts in two years, it’s time for Idaho this year to turn to property tax relief, according to Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. Grow has spent the last eight months meeting and negotiating with an array of other lawmakers, experts and stakeholders to try to come up with a major property tax relief proposal for Idaho homeowners, and he’s hopeful his latest draft bill, in addition to at least two others that are in the works, can be a big...
Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho
Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
Two stimulus checks before Christmas for many people in Idaho
Photo of cash in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does not one but two stimulus checks from the state sound right now? Well, many Idaho residents will receive two state stimulus checks this year. One bill giving you payment was passed early this year and the other bill was passed just a few months ago. The first stimulus payment is whichever amount is higher: $75 per family member, or 12% of the tax liability on your 2020 Idaho return. You can learn more about this specific payment here.
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street
I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
15 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With HUGE Prize Jackpots Remaining
If there’s one thing that 2022 will be remembered for, it will be remembered for how outrageously expensive EVERYTHING was and it impacted the way people felt about the holidays. Retail Me Not did a holiday shopping survey in October and found that Americans that at least 51% of...
Idahoans IRATE After Discovering [Redacted] Is Illegal In Idaho
Have you heard that it's illegal in Idaho to have a public display of affection lasting over 18 minutes?. If you heard that, it's not true. Fake news. Made up. Clickbait. Etc. However, there is one similar law in Idaho that most Idahoans aren't even aware of. That law? Title 16-6603.
Do You Know What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town is?
Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First let's take a look at some...
How Concerned Should You Be About Identify Theft and Fraud in Idaho?
During the holiday season, most of us use our credit cards and debit card more than at any time of the year. We are out shopping at stores we may not normally enter, or going to sites that we typically never visit, and put in our info or use our cards in places we typically wouldn't. With so many purchases happening this time of year, if you aren't paying close attention to your statements, you may not realize that a charge has been made that you didn't make. Fraud and identity theft are common these days and peak more during the holiday season. Compared to other states, how does Idaho compare, and should you be worried about identity theft and fraud?
Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!
Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche
IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison
First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
'Spirit of Idaho Women': New Idaho Capitol sculpture honors women's suffrage, leadership
BOISE — Women in Idaho were granted the right to vote 24 years before women in the U.S. were granted that same right under the 19th Amendment. But it was not without struggle. The idea was first floated in 1871 by Democratic House Member Joseph Williams Morgan, but died without enough support, said Idaho First Lady, Teresa Little. By 1894, women such as Abigail Scott Dunaway had advocated for women to have the vote, and Idaho’s Legislature passed a constitutional amendment for review during the...
Washington State Drivers – The Pay Per Mile Tax Is Coming
Washington State already boasts one of the highest gas taxes in the Nation. The price at the pump is slated to increase roughly fifty more cents in 2023. For a number of years, and with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, a new way to collect road revenues has been discussed at length. At their most recent meeting the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) gave their official recommendation for a pay per mile tax or Road Usage Charge (RUC) What does this mean for you?
Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020
Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals from across Idaho, identified 11 maternal deaths in 2020. That’s up […] The post Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho
Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
