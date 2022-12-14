Read full article on original website
All but 16 House Republicans vote against bill to allow Puerto Rico to decide its future
The bill, unlikely to pass the Senate this year, was opposed by Republicans on the grounds that it could lead to statehood for the territory.
Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown
Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.
House passes bill calling for referendum on Puerto Rico statehood
Washington — The House passed a bill Thursday that would allow Puerto Rico to hold the first-ever binding referendum on whether to become a state or gain some sort of independence, in a last-ditch effort that stands little chance of passing the Senate. The bill, which passed 233-191 with...
Biden White House warns against 'disastrous consequences' as Congress barrels toward government funding deadline
President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility in Phoenix, on December 6, 2022. Ross D. Franklin/AP. President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility in Phoenix, on December 6, 2022. Ross D. Franklin/AP.
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
The House Ethics Committee is investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but it did not provide additional details on the topic of the inquiry.
House Democrats have former President Donald Trump's tax returns. But what happens next?
After a years-long fight, House Democrats finally have access to six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns. It is now up to Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal to decide what to do with them.
Russia Sends Warning to U.S. Over Patriot Missile Defense Systems
Washington is likely to approve a deal this week to send the advanced missile systems to Ukraine.
U.S. Senate passes bill to bar federal employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate late on Wednesday passed by voice vote a bill to bar federal employees from using Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok on government-owned devices.
Democrats in U.S. Congress aim to pressure Republicans with go-it-alone funding bill
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Congress plan to unveil a bill to fund the government through the end of the current fiscal year in a bid to pressure Republicans ahead of a Dec. 16 funding deadline, a top Senate Democrat said on Thursday.
Dems silent on McCarthy’s pledge to boot Swalwell, Omar, Schiff from committees
Senior House Democrats are silent on Republican Kevin McCarthy's pledge to boot Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell off committees next Congress.
Dems plot their own government funding plan as talks stall
The party's decision to release a proposal with no GOP buy-in comes as the two sides have made almost no progress on negotiations since last week.
Clock ticking as Dems try to pass big spending bill by Dec. 16 deadline
Democrats have less than two weeks to find a way to fund the government, and may be forced into a short-term bill if they can't find agreement on an "omnibus" spending package.
Puerto Rico independence vote bill passes U.S. House
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's movement for greater self-government got a boost on Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives, which passed a bill for a referendum on three potential futures although the measure had little chance of being taken up by the Senate.
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
Senate to vote on Manchin’s permitting amendment to defense spending bill
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is granting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) another stab at getting his effort to speed up approvals for the country’s energy projects into a defense spending bill. Schumer earlier this year promised Manchin that he’d support his energy approval efforts, known as permitting reform, in exchange for Manchin’s vote on…
These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
Nine House Republicans voted with Democrats on Wednesday to pass a stopgap funding bill that will avert a government shutdown, despite GOP leadership recommending a “no” vote. The House passed the one-week continuing resolution in a 224-201 vote, which will push Friday’s funding deadline to Dec. 23, giving appropriators more time to approve spending for…
Trump’s former national security advisor backs McCarthy’s no ‘blank check’ on Ukraine
Former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien put his support behind remarks from Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) that the U.S. should not sign a “blank check” on Ukraine in an interview with The Hill. O’Brien, who served as Trump’s national security advisor from 2019 until the end of the administration, said that while he views robust…
Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB funding
More than three dozen attorneys general from red and blue states on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to agree to decide the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Board’s (CFPB) funding structure. The separate coalitions of Republican and Democratic state AGs urged the court to take up the case for sharply contrasting reasons. Led by…
House passes prison reform bill requiring updated security cameras to fight corruption
The House on Wednesday has passed a bipartisan bill to fight crime, corruption and abuse in federal prisons. The Prison Camera Reform Act, sponsored by Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), will require the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to upgrade outdated security camera systems. As part of the law, BOP’s director will be required to submit…
