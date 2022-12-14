Read full article on original website
Collider
'Scream 6': Why Jack Champion is Excited to Join the Slasher Franchise
In a recent interview for Jack Champion’s upcoming role in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was quick to sneak in a mention of Scream 6, which Champion has joined as a new character listed only as Evan. Considering the young actor is making his horror-franchise debut next year alongside Ghostface, it only seemed fitting to ask him how about making that step into such an established and beloved movie-verse.
Collider
‘Scream 6’: Melissa Barrera Says Sequel Is “Going All Out” on Gore [Exclusive]
Ahead of her new movie, Bed Rest, premiering on Tubi December 7, actress Melissa Barrera sat down with Collider’s Christina Radish to discuss the new psychological horror. Barrera has become something of a scream queen since taking on the role of Sam Carpenter in the Scream franchise's "re-quel" earlier this year, so naturally, we had to take this opportunity to inquire about the upcoming Scream 6, set to release in theaters March 2023. As it turns out, directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Opin and Tyler Gillett won’t be holding anything back gore-wise this time around.
ComicBook
Scream 6 Is "Hundred Times Gorier" Than Previous Movie According to Star
The upcoming Scream 6 apparently goes big on the blood and gore effects according to one star. Though the slasher film franchise isn't really known for indulging in some guts and spatter, the next entry in the series will seemingly be soaked in blood, assuming hyperbole isn't taking up a huge piece of this. Speaking in a new interview, returning actress Melissa Barrera teased the extended presence of blood in the film. Barrera reprises her role from 2022's Scream and when speaking with about the film offered details on how the directors for Scream 6 are upping the ante on gore.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
The ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Refuses To Be Caged In Season 3 Trailer
Godfather Of Harlem has released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated third season. Based on a true story, Forest Whitaker stars as infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson who works to regain control of his 1960’s neighborhood that he found in shambles after he returned from an 11-year prison bid. The acclaimed drama is set to return on Jan. 15, 2023, on the newly branded MGM+, formerly known as Epix.More from VIBE.com5 Things We Learned After Watching The ‘BMF’ Season 2 TrailerKeke Palmer Shares "Life-Changing" Sex Advice From Whoopi GoldbergWhoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer To Star In Mario Van Peebles Western, 'Outlaws' Godfather...
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Sinister: The Story Behind The Scariest Movie Ever Made
In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
Collider
'John Wick 4' Gets New Poster Featuring the Baba Yaga
Keanu Reeves joined fans in Brazil today to discuss his upcoming return to the titular role of John Wick in Chad Stahelski’s highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4. During the panel, at which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, CCXP guests were given a brand-new poster for the upcoming action flick. The poster features new artwork of Reeves as the titular character cast in a stunning red and black design, and his nickname, Baba Yaga.
TVLine Items: Perry Mason Return Date, Alona Tal Joins Alex Cross and More
Perry Mason will be back on the case next March, when the HBO drama finally returns for Season 2 two and a half years after its freshman run wrapped up in August 2020. The series is slated to premiere Monday, March 6 at 9/8c on the premium cabler (and HBO Max), it was announced on Wednesday. In the upcoming episodes, “months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered,” per the official synopsis. “When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della,...
Super Genius Sheldon Cooper Is Off for Fall Break — When Does CBS's 'Young Sheldon' Return?
You brainiacs can give your barometers and accelerometers a rest, because CBS's The Big Bang Theory spinoff series, Young Sheldon, is taking a fall hiatus. Now 14-year-old Iain Armitage (PAW Patrol: The Movie) took over Emmy winner Jim Parsons's (Spoiler Alert) role as the blunt and aloof Sheldon Cooper back in 2017, and the series is still full of vim and vigor in 2022.
Gizmodo
Mickey 17, the Robert Pattinson Sci-Fi Film, Gets a Teaser and Release Date
The director of Parasite is back and now he’s got a Batman. Warner Bros. just officially announced that Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho is in production on the sci-fi adaptation Mickey 17, which stars Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. It’s on track for a release date of March 29, 2024, and along with the news comes a brief teaser. Check it out.
See Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s Play Their ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas Song on ‘Fallon’
Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s played their yuletide instant classic “Here It Is Christmastime” from the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special live and sans alien makeup for the first time on Friday’s Tonight Show. The duet between the actor and Old 97’s frontman Rhett Miller (who, with his bandmates, appear as aliens) features in the holiday special after Bacon is abducted, flown into space and presented as a gift to the Guardians’ Star Lord (Chris Pratt). “Here It Is Christmas” originally featured on Old 97’s 2018 Christmas LP Love the Holidays, with the new Bacon-boasting rendition serving as the...
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
Gen V Gets Bloody in The Boys Spinoff Teaser — Plus, Supernatural Favorite, Jason Ritter and More Join Series
As if college isn’t a tumultuous enough time, the students in The Boys‘ university-set spinoff Gen V are also facing the special kind of challenges that come with being a supe. Like, a lot of blood. So. Much. Blood. The above first look — revealed at CCXP in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on Saturday — introduces America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International). The series “explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking,” per the official synopsis. Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair...
