During a special interview, Diane Sawyer unexpectedly found herself in trouble with the law. Former child star Thomas Brodie-Sangster witnessed the awkward moment while taping the 20th-anniversary reunion special of Love Actually with Sawyer. In the 2003 film, he played a love-struck kid drummer named Sam. Nearly 20 years later, the 32-year-old actor returned to the iconic London bench where scenes were filmed with his on-screen stepfather, Liam Neeson. He reflected on the movie in The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later -- A Diane Sawyer Special on Nov. 29 on ABC, reported Entertainment Tonight. Several minutes into the discussion, a producer interrupts and says, "We have to stop. The police say we don't have the proper permit, and they're going to arrest us." The two laugh as Sawyer replies, "Oh, they are? Now we run!" As the cameras continue rolling, they get up and abruptly leave the scene. Fortunately, they avoid arrest, and before heading home, Brodie-Sangster poses with some fans.

16 DAYS AGO