carolinacoastonline.com
Karen Sawyer, 60; incomplete
Karen Sawyer, 60, of Morehead City, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
James Guthrie, 88; incomplete
Captain James "Jimmy" B. Guthrie, US Army Retired, 88, of Beaufort, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Area Death Notices - Dec. 14. 15 & 16
Karen Sawyer, 60, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care, of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Joseph Washington, Sr., Morehead...
Rachel Stewart, 42; incomplete
Rachel Elizabeth Stewart, 42, of Morehead City, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Alice Guthrie, 90; service Dec. 19
Alice Elizabeth "Betty" Guthrie, 90, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Joseph Washington Sr., 90; incomplete
Joseph Washington, Sr., 90 of Morehead City, died Wednesday December 14, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
David Duncan, 71; service Dec. 20
GySgt, David Alan Duncan, USMC Retired, 71, of Havelock, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A celebration of David's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20th at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Deanna Smith, 82; service Dec. 18
Deanna Jensen Smith, 82, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, December 18th at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 18th at Munden Funeral Home.
Ronnie Ross, 84; service held
Ronnie Spencer Ross, 84, of Swansboro, passed away at his home on Monday, December 12, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born June 23, 1938, in Clinton, NC, a son of the late Spencer Roosevelt and Lila Smith Ross. A Celebration of Life was held Friday, December...
Georgia Pathroff, 88; private service
Georgia Gary Pathroff, 88, of Stella, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Premier Nursing Home. A private family graveside will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences...
Churches spread Christmas cheer
BEAUFORT — There was a flurry of activity Friday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church as members rushed back and forth loading wrapped gifts into vehicles for delivery to children and senior citizens for Christmas. A similar scene was playing out at First Methodist Church in Morehead City, where...
Emerald Isle honors Stanley for 42 years as town attorney
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle has hired a new law firm to represent the town, replacing Richard Stanley, who is retiring from the practice of law effective Dec. 31. The announcement of the new firm of Crossley, McIntosh, Collier, Hanley & Edes PLLC of Wilmington came during the town board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Tuesday night. The firm has represented the town in a few major cases.
Hospice volunteer receives national, state VFW awards for work with veterans
NEWPORT — One man’s efforts to honor veterans during their last days of life at the Crystal Coast Hospice House has earned him top state and national awards. Gary Roberson, past president of VFW Post 8986 Auxiliary in Newport, received the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary Outstanding Volunteer of the Year awards for the state and nation. He received the state award in June and the national award in October.
Public input sought for Morehead City development plan
The comprehensive document, known as The Morehead City Plan 2032, will be used to determine growth and development through a framework of elements related to land use strategies, according to the town's website. Identified planning principles will help direct the town's focus between now and 2032, which will be Morehead...
Pine Knoll Shores board OKs contract for public safety building roof design
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town commissioners Wednesday night voted 5-0 to approve a contract for design of a new roof for the public works building. The board met in the town hall on Municipal Circle. Town Manager Brian Kramer told the board he recommended approval of a $28,500 contract...
County commission set to vote Monday on rezoning request for large tract near Peletier
BEAUFORT — Residents in and near Peletier plan to show up for a Carteret County Board of Commissioners’ public hearing Monday night to oppose a developer’s proposal to rezone 156 acres off Highway 58 near Peletier for a recreational camper park project. The special session of the...
Emerald Isle commissioners turn down dog park during public hearing
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night unanimously turned thumbs down to a dog park in McLean-Spell Park, a 30-acre natural area behind the recreation center and police department on the south side of Highway 58. The vote, during the board’s monthly meeting, came after a public hearing...
Christmas Art Walk
Christmas Art Walk Saturday, December 17, Morehead City. The Arts Council of Carteret County is sponsoring the Annual Downtown Morehead City Christmas Art Walk on December 17, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The tour includes the new ACCC Art Center and Carolina Artist's Gallery at 1702 Arendell Street where there is plenty of free parking. Enjoy the Holiday Bazaar, at the CAG, full of unique giftable art. Food trucks and music will add to the festivities. The public can stop at each location that is participating in the Art Walk where special events, demonstrations, and/or refreshments will be featured. Many businesses and restaurants will be open throughout the evening. Visit the ACCC website for a map.
Helicopter squadron veterans return for deactivation ceremomy
MCAS NEW RIVER - They’re use to celebrating “firsts” not “lasts.”. But on a cool, gray day on the MCAS New River tarmac, The Gunrunners of HMLA 269 accepted they’re final orders. At 1:55 p.m. the squadron’s colors were officially cased. More than 800 spectators—active duty Marines and legacy veterans—sat or stood silently for the hour-long ceremony.
CC Electric Co-op to trim trees along Highway 58 in Pine Knoll Shores in January, February
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative will be trimming vegetation along the south side of Highway 58 in Pine Knoll Shores in January and February. “This trimming is important from a resiliency standpoint, as the maintenance of power during/after storms is a public safety issue,” Town Manager Brian Kramer said Friday.
