Christmas Art Walk Saturday, December 17, Morehead City. The Arts Council of Carteret County is sponsoring the Annual Downtown Morehead City Christmas Art Walk on December 17, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The tour includes the new ACCC Art Center and Carolina Artist's Gallery at 1702 Arendell Street where there is plenty of free parking. Enjoy the Holiday Bazaar, at the CAG, full of unique giftable art. Food trucks and music will add to the festivities. The public can stop at each location that is participating in the Art Walk where special events, demonstrations, and/or refreshments will be featured. Many businesses and restaurants will be open throughout the evening. Visit the ACCC website for a map.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO