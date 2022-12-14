Read full article on original website
Local organization receives $50,000 grant from USDA to repair homes in Cold Springs
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Nevada State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad announced Friday that UDSA is partnering with a Nevada nonprofit to support access to affordable housing in Washoe County. “Our investment today illustrates the Biden-Harris Administration’s continued commitment to folks throughout rural Nevada and the places they...
Nevada adds jobs in November; Unemployment rate increases
(December 15, 2022) According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) November 2022 economic report, Nevada gained 5,300 jobs over the month. Employment increased by 57,200 since November 2021, an annual increase of 4.0%. The total employment level in the state is 1,476,100. The state’s unemployment...
Survey: gambling habits mostly unchanged by inflation as Nevada gaming revenue breaks records
(The Center Square) – Forty-two percent of gamblers are visiting the casino as frequently today as they were six months ago, according to a recent survey by PlayUSA. While inflation has contributed to rising costs nationwide, the survey found it had a minimal impact on gambling habits. Just 24% are budgeting less money for gambling than six months ago.
NV Energy Bill Increase Expected, Starting in January
The average NV Energy customer in northern Nevada can expect a 10.7% increase in their bills, starting in January. The company says their quarterly rate adjustments reflect the cost of fuel and purchased power that they use. They say they do not make a profit off this revenue. NV Energy...
Nevada K-12 Receives All "F's" in Making the Grade 2022 Report
Nevada students continue to be among the worst funded in the nation, according to the 2022 Making the Grade report. The Education Law Center’s annual Making the Grade report examines the condition of public school funding across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The report ranks and grades each state on three measures to answer the key question: How fair is school funding in your state?
Nevada lawmakers invest in free meals for students, affordable housing, healthcare workforce
Several programs were approved by lawmakers at the Interim Finance Committee to provide free meals to Nevada students and to create more affordable housing in the historic Westside, along with other items.
Lawmakers approve $36 million to reimburse state workers for pandemic furloughs
Proponents couched it as a way to improve employee retention as state agencies grapple with high vacancy rates. The post Lawmakers approve $36 million to reimburse state workers for pandemic furloughs appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
Residents cite issues with DETR system upgrade after receiving letters to pay back thousands
The Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced it is undergoing a four-year modernization of its system.
Nevada Makes Historic Affordable Housing Investment
In the largest investment in affordable housing in Nevada’s history, the state is devoting $500 million to affordable housing development, reports the Tahoe Daily Tribune. The funding is part of the Home Means Nevada initiative, which funds four categories of programs: “multi-family development, multi-family preservation, land acquisition and home ownership development and rehabilitation.” The initiative aims to support the construction of 2,800 new housing units and the rehabilitation of over 1,000 multifamily units.
DETR To Upgrade Unemployment Claims System
They say the new system will be more user-friendly. DETR says the modernization aims to make the process of filing for unemployment easier for Nevadans.
Nevada public schools are most poorly funded in U.S., study finds
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada public schools are the most poorly funded in the country, according to a study released Tuesday by the Education Law Center. The ELC’s 2022 Making the Grade report examines public school funding in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and grades each on three categories: funding level, funding […]
Nevada elections department subpoenaed in Trump probe
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Nevada's departing Secretary of State was served a subpoena last month as part of the U.S. Department of Justice special counsel’s investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results. The subpoena required Barbara...
5 new Nevada laws taking effect in 2023
A series of new laws will go into effect in Nevada at the start of the new year.
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announces date of State of the State address
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2023 State of the State Address is scheduled to take place on Monday, Jan. 23, according to a statement from Governor-elect Joe Lombardo and his team released Friday. Lombardo will deliver the address in the Nevada Assembly Chambers in Carson City. “The Assembly looks forward to hosting Governor-elect Lombardo for […]
Governor-elect Lombardo to give his first State of the State Address on Jan. 23
Today, Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo, Speaker-Elect Steve Yeager, Assembly Minority Leader P.K. O’Neill, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, and Senate Minority Leader Heidi Seevers Gansert jointly announced the details of the 2023 State of the State address. “The Assembly looks forward to hosting Governor-elect Lombardo for the State of...
6,500+ Californians who took out student loans from SoCal-based company eligible for some money back
More than 6,500 Californians who took out student loans from an L.A.-based company will be getting some of their money back as part of a lawsuit.
Nevada flower listed as endangered at lithium mine site
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A Nevada wildflower was declared endangered at the only place it's known to exist — on a high-desert ridge where a lithium mine is planned to help meet growing demand for electric car batteries, U.S. wildlife officials announced Wednesday. The Fish and...
Free test kits available as COVID-19 wastewater levels surge
As many Nevadans plan on gathering for the holidays, President Joe Biden's administration is offering a fourth round of free COVID test kits in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.
