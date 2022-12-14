ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Lawmakers approve $35m in furlough back pay for state employees

Policy, politics and progressive commentary More than 14,500 state employees will receive up to 48 hours worth of back pay for furloughs they were forced to take last year. Nevada’s Interim Finance Committee, which approves budget decisions when the full legislature is not in session, on Thursday approved $35 million in employee compensation. The funding is coming from the state’s […] The post Lawmakers approve $35m in furlough back pay for state employees appeared first on Nevada Current.
Local organization receives $50,000 grant from USDA to repair homes in Cold Springs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Nevada State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad announced Friday that UDSA is partnering with a Nevada nonprofit to support access to affordable housing in Washoe County. “Our investment today illustrates the Biden-Harris Administration’s continued commitment to folks throughout rural Nevada and the places they...
Nevada adds jobs in November; Unemployment rate increases

(December 15, 2022) According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) November 2022 economic report, Nevada gained 5,300 jobs over the month. Employment increased by 57,200 since November 2021, an annual increase of 4.0%. The total employment level in the state is 1,476,100. The state’s unemployment...
NV Energy Bill Increase Expected, Starting in January

The average NV Energy customer in northern Nevada can expect a 10.7% increase in their bills, starting in January. The company says their quarterly rate adjustments reflect the cost of fuel and purchased power that they use. They say they do not make a profit off this revenue. NV Energy...
Nevada K-12 Receives All "F's" in Making the Grade 2022 Report

Nevada students continue to be among the worst funded in the nation, according to the 2022 Making the Grade report. The Education Law Center’s annual Making the Grade report examines the condition of public school funding across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The report ranks and grades each state on three measures to answer the key question: How fair is school funding in your state?
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
Nevada Makes Historic Affordable Housing Investment

In the largest investment in affordable housing in Nevada’s history, the state is devoting $500 million to affordable housing development, reports the Tahoe Daily Tribune. The funding is part of the Home Means Nevada initiative, which funds four categories of programs: “multi-family development, multi-family preservation, land acquisition and home ownership development and rehabilitation.” The initiative aims to support the construction of 2,800 new housing units and the rehabilitation of over 1,000 multifamily units.
DETR To Upgrade Unemployment Claims System

They say the new system will be more user-friendly. DETR says the modernization aims to make the process of filing for unemployment easier for Nevadans.
Nevada public schools are most poorly funded in U.S., study finds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada public schools are the most poorly funded in the country, according to a study released Tuesday by the Education Law Center. The ELC’s 2022 Making the Grade report examines public school funding in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and grades each on three categories: funding level, funding […]
Governor-elect Lombardo to give his first State of the State Address on Jan. 23

Today, Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo, Speaker-Elect Steve Yeager, Assembly Minority Leader P.K. O’Neill, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, and Senate Minority Leader Heidi Seevers Gansert jointly announced the details of the 2023 State of the State address. “The Assembly looks forward to hosting Governor-elect Lombardo for the State of...
