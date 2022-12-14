The Beltrami County Reset program was recently recognized by the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) for their work with helping exiting jail inmates. On December 6, four counties across the state were recognized for their programs by the AMC. According to a press release from Beltrami County, the County Achievement Award was presented to counties that “exhibited excellence and innovation” in their areas. Award recipients are nominated by their counties and chosen by a committee of county officials. Beltrami County was one of four award recipients this year.

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO