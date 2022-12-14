Read full article on original website
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to host Bemidji State in home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Tuesday, Dec. 13
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Officers responded to a welfare check on Park Ave. and 18th St. NW for a female sitting on a curb crying. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate any persons.
rjbroadcasting.com
Bagley Making Spirits Bright on Friday
BAGLEY, MN—For the second straight year, Bagley will hold a Making Spirits Bright event this Friday starting at 5pm. Greg Leintz describes Making Spirits Bright. Leintz tells us where the event begins. Corrie Uhlir, another organizer of Making Spirits Bright, says there’s even more at that first stop.
lptv.org
Suspect in Bemidji Armed Bank Robbery Dies by Suicide
The suspect in a Bemidji armed bank robbery who was being held at the Beltrami County Jail has died by suicide. A family member of Jesse Knight announced on Facebook that Knight died on Saturday afternoon. A Beltrami County source has confirmed the death to Lakeland News. Knight was arrested...
bemidjinow.com
New CEO for Sanford Bemidji starting January
Sanford Health has announced some changes to key leadership positions that will take effect in January. Susan Jarvis, the president and CEO of Sanford Bemidji, will be returning to Sanford Fargo, with Karla Eischens, the current vice president of operations at Sanford Bemidji, named to replace Jarvis. “It has been...
lptv.org
Beltrami Co. Receives 2022 County Achievement Award for Reset Program
The Beltrami County Reset program was recently recognized by the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) for their work with helping exiting jail inmates. On December 6, four counties across the state were recognized for their programs by the AMC. According to a press release from Beltrami County, the County Achievement Award was presented to counties that “exhibited excellence and innovation” in their areas. Award recipients are nominated by their counties and chosen by a committee of county officials. Beltrami County was one of four award recipients this year.
bemidjinow.com
Park Rapids man facing charges for psilocybin mushroom grow operation
A Park Rapids man is facing second-degree drug charges for growing and possessing psilocybin mushrooms in his apartment. The criminal complaint from Hubbard County accuses 40-year-old Cole Bush of growing the mushrooms in a plastic tub near a bed. Bush is on probation and a search of the residence in...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Dec. 12, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
bemidjinow.com
Beltrami County Board approves 6.87 percent levy increase for 2023
The Beltrami County Board approved a tax levy of $28.9 million as it approved its 2023 $99.9 million budget. This tax levy represents an increase of 6.87 percent over last year. The motions for the budget and levy both passed by a 4-1 vote. In other business, the county awarded...
gowatertown.net
Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery
BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
bemidjinow.com
Beltrami Board meets again next week for the last time of 2022
The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will meet again next week to take care of the final business of 2022. Items on the agendas include Headwaters Regional Development Center’s report, a strategic plan for handling Aquatic Invasive Species, as well as an update from Northern Township. During the board’s...
Inmate on life support after being found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail cell, says BCA
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Authorities say an inmate in northern Minnesota is on life support after he was found unresponsive in his county jail cell Wednesday morning.Staff at the Beltrami County Jail first discovered the stricken inmate at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was transported to a Fargo hospital.The BCA says it will release more information at a later time.
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
