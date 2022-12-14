In Wolf's Clothing is a Side Quest in The Witcher 3 that takes place in Skellige. This quest is primarily triggered after the completion of the main quest, Nameless; however, there is another method that can be used to unlock it earlier. This quest guide details everything you need to know about In Wolf's Clothing, including how to unlock the quest, understanding the floodgate switches, and defeating the werewolf found in the garden.

