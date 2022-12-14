ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Babylon Review

Babylon hits theaters on Dec. 23, 2022. Damien Chazelle's Babylon epic is obsessed with and repulsed by the Hollywood machine. It's flashy, chaotic, opulent, repugnant, and a billion other descriptions as 1920s Los Angeles plays backdrop to a booming movie industry. Babylon is Chazelle's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood — an odyssey through perverse millionaire shindigs, archaic underground nightclubs, and studio sound stages where workers are expendable as long as directors get their perfect shot. It's a heartbreaking tragedy, dreamer's comedy, and saucy stumble through double-edged "success" stories, but most of all? It's a bloated, brass-band-swingin' mess.
The Whale: Watch the New Trailer for the Movie Starring Brendan Fraser

Check out the new trailer for The Whale, the movie starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. The Whale tells the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. The movie is based on the play and written by Samuel D. Hunter.
How to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water – Showtimes and Streaming Status

Thanks in large part to its extraordinary visuals, Avatar ascended to the top of the box office to become the world's highest-grossing movie of all time. Now, 13 years later, James Cameron is taking moviegoers back to Pandora for a sequel that our Avatar: The Way of Water review called "a good old-fashioned Cameron blockbuster, full of filmmaking spectacle and heart."
The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 - Official Red Band Trailer

Our beloved gang of misfits is back! Check out the official Red Band trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2. The second season will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering every week starting January 20th.
New Barbie Trailer and Images Reveal a Fantastic Life in Plastic

The first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has landed, and it's an absolute trip. The teaser trailer introduces Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken, who live in a vibrant pink world as you'd expect of the long-lived doll franchise. But the presentation is wild, with Barbie introduced in a sequence that parodies the intro to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. It has to be seen to be believed.
Avatar in 5 Minutes

James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally here 13 years after the original Avatar broke world records in 2009. But in case you haven’t watched the film since then, get ready, because we’re going back to Pandora!
Where to Watch Die Hard Online in 2022

It's that special time of the year when the hustle of daily life subsides and loved ones gather to share a hot meal, exchange gifts, and fire up the annual debate about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Regardless of your position, Die Hard is a must-see action flick made even better around the holidays, as Bruce Willis's John McClane single-handedly fends off a terrorist attack against the backdrop of an office Christmas party.
Christopher Reeve's Superman and Michael Keaton's Batman Exist in the Same Universe, DC Confirms

DC is wrapping up another Crisis event, and as is standard practice with these stories, the DC multiverse has been given a major overhaul. DC has fully abandoned the 52 universes approach popularized by 2011's New 52 relaunch. Instead, they're returning to a classic version of the multiverse where thousands of parallel Earths vibrate in cosmic harmony. And that includes a world that serves as home to both Christopher Reeve's Superman and Michael Keaton's Batman.
In Wolf's Clothing

In Wolf's Clothing is a Side Quest in The Witcher 3 that takes place in Skellige. This quest is primarily triggered after the completion of the main quest, Nameless; however, there is another method that can be used to unlock it earlier. This quest guide details everything you need to know about In Wolf's Clothing, including how to unlock the quest, understanding the floodgate switches, and defeating the werewolf found in the garden.

