Three teenagers are facing trial next year for the murder of two 16-year-olds during “mob-handed armed violence” on the streets of London.Hussain Bah, 18, and two boys aged 15 and 16, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday accused over the fatal stabbing of Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke.It is alleged that Charlie was deliberately knocked off a motorbike by a Nissan four-by-four vehicle containing five people shortly after 5pm on November 26.The prosecution claim he was set upon by a group from the Nissan armed with large knives in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, south-east London.Charlie suffered at least six...

10 DAYS AGO