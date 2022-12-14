Read full article on original website
Urgent warning issued to owners of older Dodge, Chrysler vehicles
As you prepare for the busy holiday travel season, be aware of an urgent stop-drive warning issued to owners of older Dodge and Chrysler vehicles. The warning has been issued for nearly a quarter of a million 2005 to 2010 Chrysler Magnum station wagons, Dodge Challenger coupes, Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans with original driver-side Takata airbags.
GM recalls over 825K vehicles to fix daytime running lights
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 825,000 SUVs and cars in the U.S. and Canada because the daytime running lights may not turn off when the headlights are on. The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, GMC...
GM Recalls 740,000 Vehicles for DRLs That Don't Turn Off
It’s a big week for big recalls, apparently. After Ram was forced to call back 1.4 million pickup trucks for defective tailgates that could fly open while driving, General Motors has swooped in with a recall of its own, issuing a recall for more than 740,000 Cadillac, Buick, Chevy and GMC models with potentially faulty running lights that don’t shut off.
GM recalls 825,000 trucks, SUVs over headlight issue
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) said on Wednesday it was recalling 825,000 trucks and SUVs in North America because daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare.
Watch a Kia Sportage Catch Fire and Burn Up in No Time. Is an Active Recall to Blame?
via RedditThis unnerving video shows just how quickly a normal drive can take a turn for the worse.
GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem
General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Want to start your car to heat it up? Here's why doing so in winter weather may be a bad idea.
Letting a car idle requires more time for the vehicle to warm up and allows excess fuel to get into the engine, which isn't good for wear and tear.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Schneider Orders Nearly 100 Freightliner eCascadia Electric Semis
Schneider, a US provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, will soon start taking delivery of nearly 100 Class 8 battery-electric semi-trucks at its intermodal operations in Southern California. The Wisconsin-based company is awaiting delivery of 92 Freightliner eCascadia electric trucks, after it increased its previously reported order of 62...
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
To make cheap EVs work, automakers are replacing decades of know-how with a move from Tesla's playbook
The race for more electric vehicle batteries has automakers copying a play Tesla's been making for years: Establishing supply in-house.
Tesla Rolls Out 10 Upgrades to Model 3, Model Y, Model X, Model S
Tesla owners are now able to deploy an update to their vehicles that enhances their user experience when they are in or out of their Model 3, Model X, Model S or Model Y.
Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz: The People Have Spoken
The Ford Maverick is outselling its rival from Hyundai by a significant amount. The post Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz: The People Have Spoken appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most And Least Fuel-Efficient Cars - New EPA Report Says Subaru Is Now The Best
How fuel-efficient are Subaru vehicles? See how the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, Outback, Forester, and other all-wheel-drive vehicles compare with all manufacturers. The EPA released its new 2022 Automotive Trends Data report that details fuel-mileage results and finds Subaru's lineup of the 2023 Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, Ascent, and other all-wheel-drive models ranks the best in U.S. automaker's fleets. Subaru improved from the 2021 EPA report last year and ranked the Japanese automaker number two.
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
Battery Expert Agrees With My Tesla Semi, Megapack Analysis
I had a talk on a Tesla Twitter Space with a few hundred people including battery expert Jordan of the Limiting Factor. Jordan agreed my conclusion that the Tesla Semi is a stealth way to sell many megapacks. It could be even a three Semi trucks to one Megapack ratio. Jordan spoke with people who have a 40,000 foot factory with high electricity usage. The factory currently gets 200-300 kilowatts of power. Using all 0.3 megawatts would require over 13 hours to fill one 3.9 megawatt hour megapack. It would take nearly all of the power to fill two megapacks over the course of a day, then each pack could charge about six 500 mile semi trucks with 70% charge.
Ford's Electric Vehicle (EV) Take on Iconic Truck Gets a Huge Honor
While electric cars have been picking up steam and market share for years, 2022 has truly been the year of the electric truck -- the Rivian R1T (RIVN) - Get Free Report, the GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV all either dropped or became available for sale within the last 16 months.
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station for electric vehicles as it tries to make its connector the new standard for North America. Last month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.
Consumer Reports Best Deals on SUVs You Can Buy Right Now
Here are the latest selections car buyers need to know on what 2023 models right now that are the best SUV deals available today with current incentives offered by dealers that are good until January 3, 2023. End of Year SUV Shopping for 2023 Models. If you have been looking...
AM radio era might be ending with a crackle
Apparently electric cars and AM radio don’t mix well. The New York Times reports that many EV manufacturers are booting AM radio from their vehicles, citing electromagnetic interference that causes pesky noise and static. Tesla, Volvo, Porsche, Audi and some Volkswagen EVs already come without AM radio. Drivers of...
