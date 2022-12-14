LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A claims court judge says Michigan State has ten days to turn over details of football coach Mel Tucker’s ten-year $95 million contract. MSU fought this since the Detroit Free Press filed a FOIA request for the information and MSU denied the request. Why? It’s a public university and shouldn’t taxpayers have all the information about how money is acquired and spent on any one or any project? Two donors are involved in making Tucker one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO