Michigan backup quarterback enters transfer portal

After two seasons in Ann Arbor serving as a backup quarterback for the Wolverines, it appears Alan Bowman may be looking to add a final chapter to his journeyman career elsewhere. Thursday afternoon, the graduate student entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports sources. Bowman, a 6-foot-3, 217-pound quarterback...
Details of Tucker’s MSU contract to be spelled out

EAST LANSING, MI — We’ll soon know who is paying the majority of the 95-million-dollar contract MSU head football coach Mel Tucker signed last year. Michigan State University now has ten days to release information on agreements between MSU and two large donors to the Detroit Free Press.
In My View: Michigan State’s bizarre deal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A claims court judge says Michigan State has ten days to turn over details of football coach Mel Tucker’s ten-year $95 million contract. MSU fought this since the Detroit Free Press filed a FOIA request for the information and MSU denied the request. Why? It’s a public university and shouldn’t taxpayers have all the information about how money is acquired and spent on any one or any project? Two donors are involved in making Tucker one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.
Jaelen Smith, 2023 WR out of Houston, keeps 2 B1G programs on final list

Jaelen Smith is down to a list of three potential programs for his commitment. Two of those programs come from the B1G. Wednesday night, Smith released a top three list of Michigan State and Minnesota. Vanderbilt out of the SEC was the third program included. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 185...
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 13, 2022

Clinton 66, Columbia Central 49: Derek Sanders scored 24 points to lead CCHS. Grass Lake 65, Whitmore Lake 53: Bryant Cook scored 17 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for Grass Lake. Kahner Tripp added 13 points for the Warriors. Napoleon 76, Springport 27: Four players scored in double digits...
In My View: The three local high school leagues should merge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In my view, the three local high school leagues should consider merging into one -- the parent CAAC will have 21 schools next year—the GLAC and the CMAC I believe would do well to try and merge into one. Football is so uncertain any more...
