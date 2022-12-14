Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
BREAKING: Four-star CB Chris Ewald starts off Michigan's 2025 class
The Early Signing Period for 2023 recruits is coming up on Wednesday, but Michigan got their 2025 recruiting class started on Friday with a commitment from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald. Ewald (6-0, 160 pounds) is a top 75 prospect per 247Sports and a top 40 recruit nationally...
Michigan offensive lineman says he will ‘most likely’ return in 2023
Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart, who has started eight games at tackle this season, says he will “most likely” return to the program in 2023. Asked on Friday about his future plans, Barnhart replied, “most likely I’ll be here.”. A former four-star prospect in the class...
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
Michigan Top100 commit Chris Ewald recruiting other top Florida targets
On Friday, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep 2025 four-star cornerback Chris Ewald made a commitment to Michigan. He becomes the first commitment in the 2025 class for the Maize and Blue. The talented youngster had been to Ann Arbor a few times early on in his recruitment and formed a strong...
Michigan LB Mike Barrett updates his plans for 2023: ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the Michigan football team beat Ohio State last month, Jim Harbaugh turned to linebacker Michael Barrett during his postgame press conference and made a request: “Hope you come back next year!”. Three weeks later, the fifth-year player has yet to make his decision,...
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina battling for five-star Nyckoles Harbor ahead of Signing Day 2022
Maryland, Michigan and South Carolina battle for uncommitted five-star Nyckoles Harbor in a race down to the wire, according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Harbor, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound talent from Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll. "Well, two weeks in a row that he's been at Maryland," Wiltfong said on...
247Sports
Michigan backup quarterback enters transfer portal
After two seasons in Ann Arbor serving as a backup quarterback for the Wolverines, it appears Alan Bowman may be looking to add a final chapter to his journeyman career elsewhere. Thursday afternoon, the graduate student entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports sources. Bowman, a 6-foot-3, 217-pound quarterback...
WATCH: Tom Izzo teaches Audrey Dahlgren how to properly shoot a free throw
Did Izzo's teaching help Dahlgren make the shot, or did she put up an air ball? Watch the clip to find out.
BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school
Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
Michigan State football roster continues to churn in transfer portal: 2 coming, 1 leaving
Michigan State football continues its busy week, with roster moves coming and going. Jaylan Franklin, a transfer from Wisconsin, announced Tuesday he will be returning home to Michigan to join the Spartans for the 2023 season. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Franklin, 6 feet 4, was a standout...
BREAKING: Michigan State football lands California speedster in 2023 class
The Spartans land their second commitment of the day as Mel Tucker and Co. look to close strong ahead of early Signing Day...
WILX-TV
Jason Whitens embracing U.P. connection with MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo
EASAT LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Graduate guard Jason Whitens knows the Breslin Center pretty well; he played there three times in the state finals as a member of the Powers North Central jets in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. He won all three of those games; in fact, he...
q106fm.com
Details of Tucker’s MSU contract to be spelled out
EAST LANSING, MI — We’ll soon know who is paying the majority of the 95-million-dollar contract MSU head football coach Mel Tucker signed last year. Michigan State University now has ten days to release information on agreements between MSU and two large donors to the Detroit Free Press.
WILX-TV
In My View: Michigan State’s bizarre deal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A claims court judge says Michigan State has ten days to turn over details of football coach Mel Tucker’s ten-year $95 million contract. MSU fought this since the Detroit Free Press filed a FOIA request for the information and MSU denied the request. Why? It’s a public university and shouldn’t taxpayers have all the information about how money is acquired and spent on any one or any project? Two donors are involved in making Tucker one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaelen Smith, 2023 WR out of Houston, keeps 2 B1G programs on final list
Jaelen Smith is down to a list of three potential programs for his commitment. Two of those programs come from the B1G. Wednesday night, Smith released a top three list of Michigan State and Minnesota. Vanderbilt out of the SEC was the third program included. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 185...
bridgemi.com
Democrats eye renewable energy reform. A mid-Michigan county may be a model
NORTH SHADE TOWNSHIP – From his Gratiot County farmhouse, John Peck can see 24 wind turbines. Some are miles away across soybean fields and overlap along the horizon; others are close enough that, when it’s windy, Peck can hear their distinct sound. “They all make their own noise,”...
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 13, 2022
Clinton 66, Columbia Central 49: Derek Sanders scored 24 points to lead CCHS. Grass Lake 65, Whitmore Lake 53: Bryant Cook scored 17 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for Grass Lake. Kahner Tripp added 13 points for the Warriors. Napoleon 76, Springport 27: Four players scored in double digits...
WILX-TV
In My View: The three local high school leagues should merge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In my view, the three local high school leagues should consider merging into one -- the parent CAAC will have 21 schools next year—the GLAC and the CMAC I believe would do well to try and merge into one. Football is so uncertain any more...
247Sports
