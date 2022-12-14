FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cowboystatedaily.com
Shipments of Cat Litter, Wind Blades, and Fuel Hit The Rails At Logistics Hub in Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the intersection of two railroads south of Cheyenne is the Cheyenne Logistics Hub. The goal was to build an industrial park that facilitated inbound and outbound shipments on the Union Pacific Railroad and the BNSF railroads. Among other industries, the...
county17.com
Governor Gordon signs emergency relief order for propane deliveries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order allowing motor carriers delivering propane to operate outside the regular operating daylight hours. Under the emergency relief order, a state of emergency exists in Wyoming for the prompt delivery of propane. This emergency requires that propane transportation and delivery within the Wyoming be exempt from 49 CFR 395.3.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Do-Gooder Award: South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do-Dooder award. This week’s recipient is the morning crew at the South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug location. The morning crew was...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne to begin annexation process in January
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has initiated its first city-imitated annexation of county pockets, consistent with the City Council’s 2022 priority list. A “county pocket” is an area of unincorporated land that’s completely surrounded by the City of Cheyenne. The first annexation area...
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming on Friday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing some strong wind gusts in southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Wheatland as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Laramie, according to WYDOT. While both interstates are open to other traffic, “extreme blow over risk” advisories are in effect notifying all drivers of the strong winds.
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Interstates 25, 80, 90 in Wyoming closed on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week continues to cause travel headaches for commuters as swaths of major interstates and highways are closed early Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas closed late Wednesday after reopening earlier...
Cheyenne City Councilman Working On Weed Decriminalization Proposal
Cheyenne Ward III City Councilman Richard Johnson is working on a possible ordinance to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana inside city limits. Johnson says the proposal is still theoretical at this point, and many of the specifics--such as the amount of pot that would qualify for the classification--remain to be worked out. He also stresses that decriminalization is not the same as legalization.
oilcity.news
Interstates reopen to most traffic in Wyoming; wind closures on I-80 from Laramie to Cheyenne
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25, 80 and 90 have been reopened to most traffic across Wyoming on Thursday morning, with closures impacting stretches of all three interstates lifted, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. While no full closures remain, partial wind closures are in effect on I-80 from...
Kemmerer Gazette
Worst winter road in America – who named our Snow Chi Minh Trail?
“Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.”. Prayers like the above and many more variants emanate from folks in a long line of cars stranded in blizzards on a horrible stretch of winter highway called the Snow Chi Minh Trail along Interstate 80.
oilcity.news
I-25 again seeing closures between Douglas and Cheyenne after reopening Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — While Interstate 25 was temporarily reopened to traffic across Wyoming earlier on Wednesday, sections are closed again, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to all traffic in both directions between Cheyenne and Wheatland as of 4:40 p.m. Wednesday due to winter conditions,...
Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?
There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways
As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
oilcity.news
WYDOT: Interstate 25 reopens; much of Interstate 80 and 90 still closed late Wednesday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Casper has reopened, with no unnecessary travel warnings around the Casper area, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The section of interstate was closed on Tuesday night as winds whipped up several inches of new snow. Interstate 80 from Cheyenne...
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council denies retail liquor license transfer
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Cheyenne City Council denied the transfer of a retail liquor license from Poor Richard’s Restaurant to Andiamo 307. The council’s 5–4 vote to decline the transfer means that the demolished restaurant keeps the license until it expires in March 2023. After that, the city can reissue it to another business.
cowboystatedaily.com
Union Leader Critical of Wyoming Delegation After Vote Against Paid Sick Leave for Rail Workers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Congress may have ended the railroad strike, but legislators aren’t getting the last word. Rail workers remain unhappy with the deal and gathered in rallies across the nation to highlight their continued concerns with sick leave, and other outstanding quality of life and safety issues.
oilcity.news
More than 730 miles of Wyoming interstate closed early Wednesday by record-breaking winter storm
CASPER, Wyo. — A large portion of Wyoming’s miles of interstates, roads and highways is closed early Wednesday, Dec. 14, from winter conditions after a storm moved through the area. As of 4:30 a.m., Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper is closed, I-90 between Sheridan and Sundance is...
oilcity.news
Multiple Wyoming highways closed due to snow; I-80 seeing closures between Rock Springs and Nebraska
CASPER, Wyo. — A number of Wyoming roadways are closed due to winter conditions on Tuesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Interstate 80 is closed in both directions between Rock Springs and Rawlins as of 9:35 a.m. Tuesday. Westbound I-80 is closed from Laramie to Rawlins. Eastbound I-80 is closed from Cheyenne to the Nebraska state line, according to WYDOT.
capcity.news
High winds ahead for Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect up to 70 mph wind gusts today before the wind dies down this weekend. Today, Dec. 16, will be mostly sunny with a high of 20 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 15 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 40–45 mph before decreasing to 30–35 mph this afternoon. There is the possibility of wind gusts of up to 70 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of around 10 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 10 degrees. Winds will be west-northwest at 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
capcity.news
I-80, other major roads close early Tuesday as winter storm moves through Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm has caused the closure of numerous roads and highways across Wyoming early Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Intestate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Laramie due to winter conditions, with an estimated opening time placed sometime after noon. In...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Medicinal Chemist Says Vaping Horrible For Health, Causes Long-Term Damage
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. From his office, University of Wyoming Medicinal Chemistry Professor Dr. Guanglong He often sees students walking by in clouds of vaping smoke as they travel to and from classes. With NIH studies pegging vaping-related deaths at 3,000 every year, that was...
