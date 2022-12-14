Rotary tricycle bike photo

Bringing something old into the new, upcycling will be one of 2023's great interior design trends. There are numerous reasons to celebrate this: Upcycling is good for the environment, fairly light on the purse strings, and a good way to add some sentimentality to your home. Go into an old furniture store, bring something home with some potential, and get to work on your fixer-upper project. Make something to be proud of for years to come. This story originally appeared on Lazzoni Modern Furniture and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

