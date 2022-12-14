Rotary tricycle bike photo

Related
Upcycling
Bringing something old into the new, upcycling will be one of 2023's great interior design trends. There are numerous reasons to celebrate this: Upcycling is good for the environment, fairly light on the purse strings, and a good way to add some sentimentality to your home. Go into an old furniture store, bring something home with some potential, and get to work on your fixer-upper project. Make something to be proud of for years to come. This story originally appeared on Lazzoni Modern Furniture and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Multifunctional spaces
It's 2023, and work-from-home is becoming more and more prevalent. People are looking to make the most of their space, which is why we're seeing a rising interest in designing multifunctional spaces. Design firm Blaine Robert suggests thinking of ways spaces or furnishings can perform double-duty, like kitchen islands that can also be dining areas or side tables that can also be seating. Lean into fold-up beds that hide away, leaving room for other activities like exercising or stretching.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Roadtripping With the New Transition TR11 DH Bike
To give our new TR11 a proper introduction, we packed up the rigs and headed north of the border to chase steep chutes and big air. Our first stop on trip was the infamous gravel pit near Kamloops, B.C. Diving into the deep sand and free falling to the bottom is a grin inducing rush and a much needed warmup for what we had in store for us later in the trip.
gripped.com
Mountain Biking Down Steep Squamish Slabs
Squamish slabs have been a focus of rock climbers for decades, but over the past few years, mountain bikers have been pushing the limits of what’s possible on two wheels. In September 2020, Matt Bolton cleaned some moss off a short cliff and rode his mountain bike down it. He had “this crazy idea for a while” that he wanted to ride down a rock slab as a climber was going up nearby. He called the run The Finger Biter and shared photos on Instagram. It was considered one of the more difficult slab lines on the coast.
bikepacking.com
Bikepacking with New Friends: Long Plain, Kosciuszko (Video)
Resorting to a backup plan due to an unseasonal snowstorm, Tim Attwood meets up with some new friends for a short bikepacking trip through Long Plain, Australia. Watch the video he put together here, alongside a beautiful selection of photos and a short trip report…. Words by Tim Attwood (@timmeh500),...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
30K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0