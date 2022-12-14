Read full article on original website
Philadelphia mayoral candidates: Listen to the city’s Muslim community
The Philadelphia mayoral election is fast approaching – and it is critical that Muslims in Philadelphia have their voices heard. Philadelphia has an estimated 300,000 Muslims – a solid voting bloc capable of wielding enormous influence in this election. The community isn’t just sizable – it’s also growing in strength and representation. Philadelphia’s most powerful union official, Ryan Boyer, the Majority Leader of City Council, Curtis Jones, Jr., Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, and City Commissioner Omar Sabir are all Muslims – to name just a few.
Philly getting a big chunk of federal dollars to address gun violence and violent crime
Law enforcement officials are getting a holiday bonus to help them investigate and prosecute violent crime in the commonwealth. This week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $170 million in American Rescue Plan dollars will be allocated to more than 220 local law enforcement agencies and county district attorney’s offices, $25 million of which is earmarked for the City of Philadelphia.
Two state lawmakers want to audit Philadelphia and Pittsburgh sports stadiums.
State Rep. Jim Gregory’s history with the Pittsburgh Pirates goes back well before he ran for public office. He spent 12 years as a sports reporter for WTAJ-TV and covered the Pirates’ division wins in the early 1990s. “One of my prized possessions is a picture of me...
