The Philadelphia mayoral election is fast approaching – and it is critical that Muslims in Philadelphia have their voices heard. Philadelphia has an estimated 300,000 Muslims – a solid voting bloc capable of wielding enormous influence in this election. The community isn’t just sizable – it’s also growing in strength and representation. Philadelphia’s most powerful union official, Ryan Boyer, the Majority Leader of City Council, Curtis Jones, Jr., Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, and City Commissioner Omar Sabir are all Muslims – to name just a few.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO