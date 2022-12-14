ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Inner Circle 'Never Saw' His Apparent Suicide Coming, Insider Claims: 'Everyone Is Sad For Allison Holker'

By OK! Staff
 2 days ago
Just hours after it was revealed that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide , his friends are shocked over the news.

"No one ever saw something like this coming," an insider told Radar , while another added that everyone is "sad for his wife [ Allison Holker ] and the [couple's] kids."

The source added that Boss' inner circle is in "disbelief" that the DJ is gone .

As OK! previously reported, the TV star was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel, and Holker, 34, later confirmed the news via a statement.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker, who shares daughters Weslie , Zaia and son Maddox , confirmed. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans ."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory . We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Prior to Boss' death, Holker gushed over the pair's recent milestone .

"It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary #bosswedding2013," she captioned a video of the two lovebirds via Instagram on December 10.

One day later, the TV host, 34, also shared a video of herself and her man dancing by the Christmas tree . In the video, the two, who are both professional dancers, boogied alongside their Christmas tree. "HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot #thebosshouse #holidayfun #dance #bossstudios," she wrote.

GthatsMe
2d ago

This is heartbreaking. Such a sweet man with such a beautiful family. We need to work on being there for one another. I know how it feels to kive with depression and hide my feelings, but I also know how to fight through it. People need to seek help and stop thinking they're beyond help or unworthy of living. My ex lost his family to suicide so I know what it does to the family. Leaving them to cope with the pain is not the answer. Please get help!

Colette frye
2d ago

I am so sad to hear this news. I have been watching Twitch and Allison for years on differnt shows. I felt like they were the nicest people. I am sad for his wife and children but most of all, I am sad that he thought that this was the only answer to whatever the problem was. Rest in Peace dear man.

Lisa M Fridenmaker
2d ago

I didn't personally know him other than he was my favorite dancer on SYTYCD from the very beginning...Loved him on Ellen. my deepest condolences to his wife and children. Prayers for healing.

A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death

A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
