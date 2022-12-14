Corcoran Global Living agents across California, Nevada, and Ohio are leaving the firm. One day after roughly 70 Corcoran Global Living agents based in the Sierra Nevada region moved to Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Drysdale Properties, sources have confirmed to RealTrends that at least another five agents in the Sierra Nevada region have left to join Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO