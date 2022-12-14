Read full article on original website
Related
realtrends.com
Corcoran Group pieces an affiliate back together in NorCal
After announcing on Monday that Corcoran Group was terminating all Corcoran Global Living franchise agreements, which sent affiliated agents and teams throughout California, Nevada and Ohio adrift, the firm has announced the launch of its newest affiliate, Northern California-based Corcoran Icon Properties. The new affiliate is comprised of 24 offices...
realtrends.com
The Corcoran Global Living agent defections continue
Corcoran Global Living agents across California, Nevada, and Ohio are leaving the firm. One day after roughly 70 Corcoran Global Living agents based in the Sierra Nevada region moved to Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Drysdale Properties, sources have confirmed to RealTrends that at least another five agents in the Sierra Nevada region have left to join Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty.
Comments / 0