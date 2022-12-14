Read full article on original website
bikeexif.com
Go fast, look fly: Analog’s Ducati 1000 DS race bike
The online classifieds of the world are littered with basket cases that may or may not make good donors for custom motorcycle projects. But how often do you stumble upon a rolling chassis sporting a bespoke titanium frame, a Ducati 1000 DS motor and a smattering of track-spec goodies? And how often is it a bike that was previously featured on Bike EXIF?
A 17-year-old’s new synchronous reluctance motor outperforms traditional designs
17-year-old engineer Robert Sansone’s magnet-free motor is 17th on our list for the top 22 innovations of 2022. This summer, we reported that Sansone was awarded the first prize, and winnings of $75,000, at this year's Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world's largest international high school STEM competition.
How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum?
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum is loaded with great standard features. Here's how much it costs. The post How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
insideevs.com
Squad Mobility Confirms $6,250 Solar Electric Rounabout Is Coming To US
Electric vehicles that charge themselves with sunlight are now starting to pop up, and the smallest one we’ve seen is this quadricycle created by Squad, a startup founded by two former Ligtyear employees in 2019 and based in Breda, the Netherlands. The Squad Solar City Car isn’t so much a car, but more a four-wheeled scooter with a big solar panel on the roof that is said to provide up to 20 km (12 miles) of free range per day (tested in the Nertherlands), on top of its stated range on one charge of its battery pack of 100 km (62 miles).
nextbigfuture.com
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
torquenews.com
Junk Parts from China Warning by Toyota Mechanic
Here’s an informative warning about junk parts from China that shows the non-OEM aftermarket part you bought last year that worked fine just might have changed in quality this year and could damage your engine. Plus, find out what brand name was printed on the junk part!. Junk Parts...
conceptcarz.com
Europe's Best-Selling Pickup Goes Platinum; New Ford Ranger Model Lifts Luxury to New Levels
• Range-topping new Ranger Platinum version of the region's market-leading pickup sets a new standard for luxury in the segment. •Ranger Platinum's premium interior, advanced connectivity, and powerful new Ford 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel deliver comfort with refined performance and towing ability. •Commanding and contemporary Ranger Platinum is available to order...
Industry-First V10 Outboard Boat Motors Make Up to 400 HP
Mercury MarineMercury's new V10 outboard offers more power than a V8 while being smaller than a V12.
1 Subaru SUV Is Newly Recommended By Consumer Reports
Find out what made Consumer Reports change to recommending this one Subaru SUV model. The post 1 Subaru SUV Is Newly Recommended By Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TechCrunch
Redwood Materials to build multibillion-dollar factory in the US ‘battery belt’
Little is known about the incentives deal the company struck with the state. However, Redwood, a battery materials and recycling startup founded by former Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel, has agreed to spend at least $3.5 billion in the area within the decade. Notably, the company said its entire South Carolina operations will be 100% electric and won’t use any fossil fuel in its processes. Straubel emphasized to TechCrunch that they are not even pulling a gas line to the site.
jalopyjournal.com
Featured Classifieds: 2 For 1
I haven’t featured a classified ad in a while and figured it was time, but couldn’t settle on just one. So today, I grace your ugly ass with two cars that have potential. The first is easy… Very few Detroit born cars can match the 1935 Ford roadster for beauty. Flowing lines with an art deco influence on top of one of the best early Ford suspension architectures ever? Sign me up.
yachtingmagazine.com
Sea Ray Unveils Sundancer 370
This is a sterndrive model, following the introduction of the Sundancer 370 Outboard. Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Sea Ray has introduced the Sundancer 370, a sterndrive model that follows...
Hello 2023 Honda Accord, Goodbye 2022 Accord
The 2023 Honda Accord has a thorough redesign. To see the differences between the 2023 and 2022 models, view here. The post Hello 2023 Honda Accord, Goodbye 2022 Accord appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Munro MK_1 Is A $61,000 Brick-Shaped Electric Off-Roader With Up To 375 HP
Munro Vehicles today took the wraps off its first-ever vehicle, the MK_1 electric off-roader. The company claims that the MK_1 is an SUV that’s as rugged and capable as it is eco-friendly. One Motor To Rule Them All. Depending on the ticked option box, the Munro MK_1 offers either...
globalspec.com
Theories, calculations of internal combustion engines
In 1860, Etienne Lenoir invented the first commercially successful internal combustion (IC) engine. This engine was used to power a three-wheeled car at a speed of about two miles per hour. However, this engine’s single-cylinder design gave it a tendency to overheat and produce low efficiency. IC engines have...
nationaltoday.com
The Best AV Receiver for 2022
Create the ideal audio ambiance for every of your home theater needs. Nothing beats unwinding at the end of the day with a breathtaking movie experience from the comfort of your couch. The truth is that even though the top 4K TVs and projectors may provide the most cutting-edge contemporary picture quality, they typically fall short when it comes to audio. Here, a solid AV receiver is important because it is the foundation for any enjoyable home theater experience. They serve as the all-encompassing conductor, controlling with exquisite accuracy how and when to deliver audio while also providing amplification for your speaker system. In this guide, we provide many recommendations for various situations in your home as some AV receivers offer considerably more functionality for a fee and to satisfy various needs.
Carscoops
MW Motors’ Upcoming Luka Electric Coupe Gets A Redesign Before Production Starts
Czech startup MW Motors announced a series of important updates to its Luka EV project including changes to the design, a new electric powertrain, and a revised chassis. The Luka EV was originally introduced in 2018 but production has yet to start. Weirdly, MW Motors decided to overhaul the car, giving it an early makeover before sales even began. The changes are previewed in a series of renderings which make the EV look more like a toy than an actual car.
Brace Yourself: 180 Vintage British Motorcycles Just Discovered in Ultimate Barn Find
We have never seen a barn find quite like this. The post Brace Yourself: 180 Vintage British Motorcycles Just Discovered in Ultimate Barn Find appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordmuscle.com
PRI 2022: Add Overdrive To Your TH400 With Help From Gear Vendors
High-performance enthusiasts are more than willing to find a reason to drive their vehicle anywhere at any given time. Older-style transmissions that don’t have overdrive can make it difficult to drive these cars on the freeway. Gear Vendors has developed a solution for that issue thanks to its overdrive unit for the TH400 transmission.
