Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida's Most Haunted Doll Gets His Very Own Line of BoozeUncovering FloridaKey West, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cave-in Rock Ferry reopens, closes a few hours later
MARION, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry has reopened after being closed early on Thursday due to high winds. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, winds have shifted enough to allow the ferry to resume operation, despite gusty winds in the forecast today. The ferry normally opens...
wpsdlocal6.com
More than 300 kids sleeping in state office buildings, DCS commissioner says
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services said some of the most vulnerable children in the state’s care are sleeping in office buildings. According to DCS Commissioner Margie Quin, there’s more than 300 children in DCS custody using state office buildings as bedrooms in...
wpsdlocal6.com
School district in Missouri to move to 4-day school week
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — A school board in Missouri has voted for the school district to move to a four-day school week. That decision was made by the Independence School District, which serves students in the cities of Independence and Sugar Creek. After the vote, the school board posted...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky tornado survivors to receive $1,000 checks from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
WEST KENTUCKY — In Mayfield on Saturday for a ceremony commemorating one year since the deadly December 2021 tornado outbreak, Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday announced that the remaining $10 million in the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will be sent directly to tornado survivors. Beshear said 10,000 checks,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19
Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
wpsdlocal6.com
Poll finds Tennesseans misunderstand abortion law, want exceptions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New Vanderbilt University polling has found that most registered voters in Tennessee want exceptions for rape or incest in the state’s sweeping abortion ban. But the poll also found that they largely don’t know the specifics of what’s in the law as it stands today.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield tornado survivor hopes to use check from Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to move back home
PRINCETON, KY — Ten-thousand checks for $1,000 each are getting into the hands of tornado victims, and the money is coming from the remaining $10 million in the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. The money comes as people continue recover from the Dec. 10, 2021, tornadoes. One Mayfield woman...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cave-in-Rock Ferry halts operations until Friday morning
PADUCAH — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry has halted operation due to high winds. The ferry halted service at 8 p.m. The ferry reports winds are out of the west or southwest at 7 to 10 miles per hour with gusts to 20, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. When the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor announces funding awarded to Merryman House, Lotus
Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $2 million in grant funding to 33 victim services agencies, with $58,193 awarded to Rape Victim Services Inc., known as Lotus, and $45,011 to the Merryman House. The Merryman House is a domestic crisis center that serves men, women and children in Ballard, Calloway,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois cover crop program application period opens Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Agriculture is opening their fourth year of the Fall Covers for Spring Savings program on Thursday, with applications available online beginning at 8 a.m. According to a release from the State of Illinois, the program offers farmers a $5 per acre discount...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky lawmakers weigh in on abortion and medical cannabis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Damon Thayer says efforts to loosen Kentucky's near-total abortion ban would be a “difficult sell” in the Senate. Thayer, who serves as Senate majority floor leader, said Wednesday it would be hard to win Senate support for further exceptions to the ban.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky energy company to replace four coal-fired power plants
Louisville Gas and Electric Co. and Kentucky Utilities Co. plan to replace four coal-fired power plants with two new natural gas plants by 2028, according to a case filing with the Kentucky Public Service Commission. The companies are also seeking approval from the KPSC for 14 new energy efficiency programs....
Comments / 0