Key West, FL

wpsdlocal6.com

Cave-in Rock Ferry reopens, closes a few hours later

MARION, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry has reopened after being closed early on Thursday due to high winds. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, winds have shifted enough to allow the ferry to resume operation, despite gusty winds in the forecast today. The ferry normally opens...
CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

School district in Missouri to move to 4-day school week

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — A school board in Missouri has voted for the school district to move to a four-day school week. That decision was made by the Independence School District, which serves students in the cities of Independence and Sugar Creek. After the vote, the school board posted...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19

Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Poll finds Tennesseans misunderstand abortion law, want exceptions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New Vanderbilt University polling has found that most registered voters in Tennessee want exceptions for rape or incest in the state’s sweeping abortion ban. But the poll also found that they largely don’t know the specifics of what’s in the law as it stands today.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Cave-in-Rock Ferry halts operations until Friday morning

PADUCAH — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry has halted operation due to high winds. The ferry halted service at 8 p.m. The ferry reports winds are out of the west or southwest at 7 to 10 miles per hour with gusts to 20, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. When the...
CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor announces funding awarded to Merryman House, Lotus

Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $2 million in grant funding to 33 victim services agencies, with $58,193 awarded to Rape Victim Services Inc., known as Lotus, and $45,011 to the Merryman House. The Merryman House is a domestic crisis center that serves men, women and children in Ballard, Calloway,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois cover crop program application period opens Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Agriculture is opening their fourth year of the Fall Covers for Spring Savings program on Thursday, with applications available online beginning at 8 a.m. According to a release from the State of Illinois, the program offers farmers a $5 per acre discount...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky lawmakers weigh in on abortion and medical cannabis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Damon Thayer says efforts to loosen Kentucky's near-total abortion ban would be a “difficult sell” in the Senate. Thayer, who serves as Senate majority floor leader, said Wednesday it would be hard to win Senate support for further exceptions to the ban.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky energy company to replace four coal-fired power plants

Louisville Gas and Electric Co. and Kentucky Utilities Co. plan to replace four coal-fired power plants with two new natural gas plants by 2028, according to a case filing with the Kentucky Public Service Commission. The companies are also seeking approval from the KPSC for 14 new energy efficiency programs....
KENTUCKY STATE

