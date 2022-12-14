CHEYENNE – Over the past weekend, I was able to check another item off my bucket list. Andy and I attended the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia. I have watched the game and pageantry for years and have always wanted to see the game in person. Believe me, the experience did not disappoint. Andy is our Chief of Staff and a retired Navy Master Chief. He has a nephew at West Point and another graduating from the University of Wyoming Army ROTC. No matter who won, we could not lose. I loved the pageantry; thousands of midshipmen and cadets marching onto the field and covering the entire area. Football is not the main attraction at these games, but it was the first overtime game in 123 years. The Army team won, and we witnessed both schools coming over to the sidelines to sing their school song. Although these young men were competitors that Saturday, they will be comrades in arms very soon.

