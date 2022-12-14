ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Cheyenne residents can honor military members through Wreaths Across America

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can join in various ceremonies throughout the city to honor those who have served in partnership with Wreaths Across America. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide effort to honor those who have served during the holidays. Thousands of cities in the United States fundraise in order to place wreaths on the graves of military members.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Do-Gooder Award: South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do-Dooder award. This week’s recipient is the morning crew at the South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug location. The morning crew was...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Fire at Cheyenne Compost Facility Forces Road Closure

Cheyenne Fire Rescue says a compost pile fire, which firefighters were called to around 10:40 p.m. last night and battled until about 2:30 a.m. this morning, has flared back up. "CFR has been dispatched back to the facility, where they are separating piles and trying to control the scene," the...
CHEYENNE, WY
cheyennecity.org

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – December 16th

CHEYENNE – Over the past weekend, I was able to check another item off my bucket list. Andy and I attended the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia. I have watched the game and pageantry for years and have always wanted to see the game in person. Believe me, the experience did not disappoint. Andy is our Chief of Staff and a retired Navy Master Chief. He has a nephew at West Point and another graduating from the University of Wyoming Army ROTC. No matter who won, we could not lose. I loved the pageantry; thousands of midshipmen and cadets marching onto the field and covering the entire area. Football is not the main attraction at these games, but it was the first overtime game in 123 years. The Army team won, and we witnessed both schools coming over to the sidelines to sing their school song. Although these young men were competitors that Saturday, they will be comrades in arms very soon.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

High winds ahead for Cheyenne residents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect up to 70 mph wind gusts today before the wind dies down this weekend. Today, Dec. 16, will be mostly sunny with a high of 20 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 15 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 40–45 mph before decreasing to 30–35 mph this afternoon. There is the possibility of wind gusts of up to 70 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of around 10 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 10 degrees. Winds will be west-northwest at 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne to begin annexation process in January

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has initiated its first city-imitated annexation of county pockets, consistent with the City Council’s 2022 priority list. A “county pocket” is an area of unincorporated land that’s completely surrounded by the City of Cheyenne. The first annexation area...
CHEYENNE, WY
Kemmerer Gazette

Worst winter road in America – who named our Snow Chi Minh Trail?

“Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.”. Prayers like the above and many more variants emanate from folks in a long line of cars stranded in blizzards on a horrible stretch of winter highway called the Snow Chi Minh Trail along Interstate 80.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne City Council to hold Friday work session

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, Dec. 16. The session will take place at noon in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers, located at 2101 O’Neil Ave. The purpose of the work session is to receive information from the Metropolitan...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming I-25 Closed Thursday Morning Cheyenne – Wheatland

Early Thursday morning, 12/15/22. High winds have drifted snow and closed a long portion of Wyoming's I-25. As of 5am Thursday morning WYDOT has posted the following. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of December 15 at 04:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
WHEATLAND, WY
99.9 The Point

Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?

There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
WYOMING STATE
bigfoot99.com

Winter storm triggers road closures across southern Wyoming

Interstate 80 is closed in both directions Wednesday from Laramie to Rawlins to Rock Springs as an epic winter storm continues to batter southern Wyoming with strong wind and snow. Large stretches of the interstate were closed throughout the day Tuesday, with westbound or eastbound lanes opening only briefly at...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/15/22–12/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

I-25 closed between Casper and Cheyenne; I-80 facing mixed closures all across Wyoming Tuesday night

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing extensive closures amid wintry conditions on Tuesday evening. I-25 is closed in both directions between Casper and Cheyenne due to the winter conditions as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures are expected to last 16–18 hours, according to WYDOT.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways

As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow throughout the week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow until the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 14, there is a 40% chance of snow, with the remainder of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 24 and windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 35–40 mph, with the possibility of gusts of up to 55 mph. This evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 11 and windchill values between minus 5 and zero degrees. Northwest winds will be at 30 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne City Councilman Working On Weed Decriminalization Proposal

Cheyenne Ward III City Councilman Richard Johnson is working on a possible ordinance to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana inside city limits. Johnson says the proposal is still theoretical at this point, and many of the specifics--such as the amount of pot that would qualify for the classification--remain to be worked out. He also stresses that decriminalization is not the same as legalization.
CHEYENNE, WY

