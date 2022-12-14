Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents can honor military members through Wreaths Across America
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can join in various ceremonies throughout the city to honor those who have served in partnership with Wreaths Across America. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide effort to honor those who have served during the holidays. Thousands of cities in the United States fundraise in order to place wreaths on the graves of military members.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Do-Gooder Award: South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do-Dooder award. This week’s recipient is the morning crew at the South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug location. The morning crew was...
Fire at Cheyenne Compost Facility Forces Road Closure
Cheyenne Fire Rescue says a compost pile fire, which firefighters were called to around 10:40 p.m. last night and battled until about 2:30 a.m. this morning, has flared back up. "CFR has been dispatched back to the facility, where they are separating piles and trying to control the scene," the...
300 Gallons of Fuel Stolen From Fire Station in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole hundreds of dollars worth of fuel from Laramie County Fire District #6. Brandon Warner, Community Relations Specialist for the Sheriff's Office, says the incident occurred at the Hillsdale station located at 4241 Main Street.
cheyennecity.org
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – December 16th
CHEYENNE – Over the past weekend, I was able to check another item off my bucket list. Andy and I attended the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia. I have watched the game and pageantry for years and have always wanted to see the game in person. Believe me, the experience did not disappoint. Andy is our Chief of Staff and a retired Navy Master Chief. He has a nephew at West Point and another graduating from the University of Wyoming Army ROTC. No matter who won, we could not lose. I loved the pageantry; thousands of midshipmen and cadets marching onto the field and covering the entire area. Football is not the main attraction at these games, but it was the first overtime game in 123 years. The Army team won, and we witnessed both schools coming over to the sidelines to sing their school song. Although these young men were competitors that Saturday, they will be comrades in arms very soon.
capcity.news
Recent fusion of snow, constant wind a unique event for Laramie County
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While the constant high winds and snow Laramie County residents experienced these past few days did not break any county weather records, the combination was unusual, says a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. “Having the cold, plus the snow, plus the long-duration wind...
capcity.news
High winds ahead for Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect up to 70 mph wind gusts today before the wind dies down this weekend. Today, Dec. 16, will be mostly sunny with a high of 20 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 15 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 40–45 mph before decreasing to 30–35 mph this afternoon. There is the possibility of wind gusts of up to 70 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of around 10 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 10 degrees. Winds will be west-northwest at 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne to begin annexation process in January
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has initiated its first city-imitated annexation of county pockets, consistent with the City Council’s 2022 priority list. A “county pocket” is an area of unincorporated land that’s completely surrounded by the City of Cheyenne. The first annexation area...
Kemmerer Gazette
Worst winter road in America – who named our Snow Chi Minh Trail?
“Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.”. Prayers like the above and many more variants emanate from folks in a long line of cars stranded in blizzards on a horrible stretch of winter highway called the Snow Chi Minh Trail along Interstate 80.
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council to hold Friday work session
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on Friday, Dec. 16. The session will take place at noon in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers, located at 2101 O’Neil Ave. The purpose of the work session is to receive information from the Metropolitan...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Interstates 25, 80, 90 in Wyoming closed on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week continues to cause travel headaches for commuters as swaths of major interstates and highways are closed early Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas closed late Wednesday after reopening earlier...
Wyoming I-25 Closed Thursday Morning Cheyenne – Wheatland
Early Thursday morning, 12/15/22. High winds have drifted snow and closed a long portion of Wyoming's I-25. As of 5am Thursday morning WYDOT has posted the following. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of December 15 at 04:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?
There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
bigfoot99.com
Winter storm triggers road closures across southern Wyoming
Interstate 80 is closed in both directions Wednesday from Laramie to Rawlins to Rock Springs as an epic winter storm continues to batter southern Wyoming with strong wind and snow. Large stretches of the interstate were closed throughout the day Tuesday, with westbound or eastbound lanes opening only briefly at...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/15/22–12/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
I-25 closed between Casper and Cheyenne; I-80 facing mixed closures all across Wyoming Tuesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing extensive closures amid wintry conditions on Tuesday evening. I-25 is closed in both directions between Casper and Cheyenne due to the winter conditions as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures are expected to last 16–18 hours, according to WYDOT.
Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways
As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow throughout the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow until the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 14, there is a 40% chance of snow, with the remainder of the day being mostly sunny with a high of 24 and windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 35–40 mph, with the possibility of gusts of up to 55 mph. This evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 11 and windchill values between minus 5 and zero degrees. Northwest winds will be at 30 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph.
Cheyenne City Councilman Working On Weed Decriminalization Proposal
Cheyenne Ward III City Councilman Richard Johnson is working on a possible ordinance to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana inside city limits. Johnson says the proposal is still theoretical at this point, and many of the specifics--such as the amount of pot that would qualify for the classification--remain to be worked out. He also stresses that decriminalization is not the same as legalization.
cowboystatedaily.com
Shipments of Cat Litter, Wind Blades, and Fuel Hit The Rails At Logistics Hub in Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the intersection of two railroads south of Cheyenne is the Cheyenne Logistics Hub. The goal was to build an industrial park that facilitated inbound and outbound shipments on the Union Pacific Railroad and the BNSF railroads. Among other industries, the...
