ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan backup quarterback enters transfer portal

After two seasons in Ann Arbor serving as a backup quarterback for the Wolverines, it appears Alan Bowman may be looking to add a final chapter to his journeyman career elsewhere. Thursday afternoon, the graduate student entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports sources. Bowman, a 6-foot-3, 217-pound quarterback...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State's Latest 5-Star Recruit Could Be 'Best Yet'

Ohio State landed a commitment from Jeremiah Smith on Wednesday. He's the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class. Smith had interest in Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. However, he couldn't resist playing for Ohio State. “What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score

Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination

After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Wolverines trending for top target on 247Sports Crystal Ball

With all four predictions currently in their favor, Michigan is in control of the 247Sports Crystal Ball for 2023 three-star defensive lineman Roderick Pierce. The Wolverines have made a strong push for the Chicago (IL) product over the last couple of months and they could be in a position to beat Illinois and Texas among others for his verbal commitment.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

New Michigan State commit Jaelon Barbarin breaks down his decision

West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade athlete Jaelon Barbarin announced moments ago he’ll play his college ball at Michigan State. Barbarin spent the last two weekend’s on the road visiting Washington State and then Michigan State this past weekend. He told us it was a tough call but just felt like the Spartans were the better all around fit.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy