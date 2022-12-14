Read full article on original website
Michigan offensive lineman says he will ‘most likely’ return in 2023
Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart, who has started eight games at tackle this season, says he will “most likely” return to the program in 2023. Asked on Friday about his future plans, Barnhart replied, “most likely I’ll be here.”. A former four-star prospect in the class...
Bucknuts Happy Hour: Preparing for CFB Playoff | Ohio State's NIL issues
Welcome to the weekend! For the third straight weekend, Ohio State fans will not watch their team play, which is a weird feeling after the regular season. But the Buckeyes will take the field again in a meaningful game when the Scarlet and Gray meet Georgia on New Year's Eve in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Greg McElroy Makes His Thoughts On Michigan's Playoff Chances Clear
The Michigan Wolverines a red-hot coming off a perfect 13-0 season and Big Ten Championship title. As the No. 2 team in the nation, the Michigan squad will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in hopes of punching their ticket to this year's National Championship game. College...
Ohio State's Tanner Holden working to make sure game-winning shot vs. Rutgers isn't his only as a Buckeye
Tanner Holden had a moment every basketball player dreams about last week against Rutgers. With time running down and the Buckeyes trailing by two points, Holden got the ball in front of the Scarlet and Gray bench and put up a last-second shot. The ball arced through the air before...
Michigan LB Mike Barrett updates his plans for 2023: ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the Michigan football team beat Ohio State last month, Jim Harbaugh turned to linebacker Michael Barrett during his postgame press conference and made a request: “Hope you come back next year!”. Three weeks later, the fifth-year player has yet to make his decision,...
Michigan backup quarterback enters transfer portal
After two seasons in Ann Arbor serving as a backup quarterback for the Wolverines, it appears Alan Bowman may be looking to add a final chapter to his journeyman career elsewhere. Thursday afternoon, the graduate student entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports sources. Bowman, a 6-foot-3, 217-pound quarterback...
What To Watch: Ohio State faces North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic
The Ohio State men’s basketball team will try and take a bite out of The Big Apple on Saturday as the 23rd-ranked Buckeyes face North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The game will be televised nationally by CBS with a...
Ohio State's Latest 5-Star Recruit Could Be 'Best Yet'
Ohio State landed a commitment from Jeremiah Smith on Wednesday. He's the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class. Smith had interest in Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. However, he couldn't resist playing for Ohio State. “What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I...
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
Gambling experts: Michigan in great position, but may be underdog in OSU rematch
Michigan football has spent the last two seasons exorcising demons, finally getting over the hump when it came to beating Ohio State, winning Big Ten championships and making the College Football Playoff. Next up on the to-do list: Winning a game in the CFP. Ohio State is the only Big...
BM5: Buckeyes Bonanza - Elite WR, QB join fold | Peach Bowl RB rotation?
To say Ohio State had a good Wednesday on the recruiting trail would be quite the understatent. Four-star Lincoln Kienholz flipped from Washington to Ohio State around lunch time, giving the Buckeyes a coveted QB for the Class of 2023. Not to be outdone, dinner-time brought a commitment from Class...
College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score
Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
Michigan State football roster continues to churn in transfer portal: 2 coming, 1 leaving
Michigan State football continues its busy week, with roster moves coming and going. Jaylan Franklin, a transfer from Wisconsin, announced Tuesday he will be returning home to Michigan to join the Spartans for the 2023 season. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Franklin, 6 feet 4, was a standout...
Michigan Lands Major Transfer Portal LB, Who Starred vs. UM This Year
Michigan landed the commitment from former Nebraska LB Ernest Hausmann earlier today. Hausmann, who registered over 50 tackles as a true freshman with the Cornhuskers, had some big plays against Michigan this year. Take a look below:
2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination
After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school
Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
Michigan Top100 commit Chris Ewald recruiting other top Florida targets
On Friday, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep 2025 four-star cornerback Chris Ewald made a commitment to Michigan. He becomes the first commitment in the 2025 class for the Maize and Blue. The talented youngster had been to Ann Arbor a few times early on in his recruitment and formed a strong...
Wolverines trending for top target on 247Sports Crystal Ball
With all four predictions currently in their favor, Michigan is in control of the 247Sports Crystal Ball for 2023 three-star defensive lineman Roderick Pierce. The Wolverines have made a strong push for the Chicago (IL) product over the last couple of months and they could be in a position to beat Illinois and Texas among others for his verbal commitment.
New Michigan State commit Jaelon Barbarin breaks down his decision
West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade athlete Jaelon Barbarin announced moments ago he’ll play his college ball at Michigan State. Barbarin spent the last two weekend’s on the road visiting Washington State and then Michigan State this past weekend. He told us it was a tough call but just felt like the Spartans were the better all around fit.
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
