Jackson, TN Is One of America’s Fastest Growing Big Cities

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
The Herald News
 2 days ago

The U.S. population grew by 2.7% over the past five years, from about 327 million in 2016 to almost 332 million people in 2021. But in recent years, urban populations in much of the country have swelled even more rapidly.

Nearly two hundred U.S. metro areas reported population growth on pace with the national population change or faster. In any area, population change is the result of migration and natural change. Migration refers to the net change in people moving to and from an area, while natural change is the difference between births and deaths.

Due to these factors, the Jackson metro area in Tennessee reported 39.6% population growth in the last five years, the most among 381 U.S. metro areas with available data. The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey shows that Jackson's population grew to 180,799 from 129,527 in 2016.

Economic opportunity is one of the most common reasons people move within the United States, and areas with strong job markets can provide better economic stability for new families. Over the last five years, unemployment in the metro area has fallen considerably. As of the end of 2021, 3.7% of the Jackson labor force were out of work, down from 4.8% at the end of 2016, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

RankMetro area2016-2021 Pop. change (%)2021 population2016 populationDec. 2021 unemployment (%)Dec. 2016 unemployment (%)1Jackson, TN39.6180,799129,5273.74.82Manhattan, KS38.1133,93297,0042.53.43Fayetteville, NC37.9524,588380,3895.56.34Longview, TX32.4287,868217,4465.46.35Ames, IA30.0126,19597,0902.02.26Sumter, SC26.4135,782107,3964.05.57Morristown, TN22.6143,855117,3203.85.08Wausau-Weston, WI22.6166,189135,6032.23.39Gainesville, FL22.4344,881281,7963.64.210Columbia, MO20.5212,796176,5942.23.011St. George, UT19.3191,226160,2451.83.512Clarksville, TN-KY16.9329,864282,0754.15.413Durham-Chapel Hill, NC16.9654,012559,5353.14.414Coeur d'Alene, ID16.5179,789154,3113.04.215Boise City, ID16.1801,470690,2142.33.516Hattiesburg, MS15.9172,507148,8033.34.917Pocatello, ID15.797,64584,3772.43.418Provo-Orem, UT15.6696,699602,5431.53.019Greeley, CO15.3340,036294,9324.92.920Charleston, WV15.2252,942219,5793.85.4

More
The Associated Press

Foundation Automotive Corp. Welcomes Their Fifth Dealership in Tennessee

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Today, Foundation Automotive Corp is pleased to welcome Humboldt Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram, the growing group’s fifth dealership in the Jackson/Humboldt area of Tennessee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006033/en/ Foundation Automotive Corp. welcomes Humboldt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Tennessee to their growing group. (Photo: Business Wire)
HUMBOLDT, TN
pv-magazine-usa.com

Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch

Facebook owner Meta Platforms will power additional data center operations around the Southeast with 720 MW of new solar developments in Georgia and Tennessee with Silicon Ranch. Silicon Ranch is partnering with the Walton Electric Membership Corporation and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to supply power from seven new solar...
GEORGIA STATE
WBIR

TN Department of Agriculture starts new service to help people stay updated on dangerous bird flu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bird owners in Tennessee have a new tool they can use to stay updated on cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, otherwise known as HPAI. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said they launched a service that sends email alerts from the department focused on the health of birds in the state. The notices can include new HPAI detections, changes to movement or sales requirements, and other issues affecting domesticated birds.
TENNESSEE STATE
waynecountynews.net

TVEC Connect to Begin Providing Internet Service in 2023

After going through the long application process and waiting with bated breath for the results, Tennessee Valley Electric Cooperative (TVEC) finally got the news they were hoping for – they were awarded $21,847,496.68 in TNECD grant funds to be used for broadband internet infrastructure in most of Wayne County and parts of Hardin County.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
wnbjtv.com

College Enrollment in Tennessee Has Declined

MARTIN, Tenn. - According to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, college enrollment in Tennessee has declined. The commission released what’s called “College going and the class of 2021” report. It shows the number of people attending college has been going down over the past five years. Class...
MARTIN, TN
bulletintimesnews.com

Ross Gets Promotion

Former Superintendent of Hardeman County Schools Brigadier General Warner Ross, II was appointed as Adjutant General of Tennessee and Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military, effective January 21, 2023 by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. Ross, who was Superintendent of Hardeman County Schools from 2012-2021, currently serves as the Assistant...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

Budget woes impact law and order in Benton County

Benton County government and its sheriff’s office are at a stalemate. Time and again Sheriff Kenny Christopher asks the County Commission to properly fund the Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), and often he has to go away empty handed. Meanwhile, county officials report that BCSO is fully funded.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Sentenced To Federal Prison

Jackson, Tenn.–Jimmy Horton, Jr., 54, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence today. According to information presented in court, on March 14, 2020, officers with...
PARIS, TN
dctribalmedia.com

Gun Shootings in Dyersburg

On December 5, 2022 Dyersburg police arrested eight people, including juveniles and seized seven weapons following three shootings. Saturday, December 3, around 7:00 p.m., DPD responded to Moody Drive in reference to shots fired at a residence. Officers were given the suspect vehicle information and an officer responding to the area observed the vehicle traveling at Parkview and Lake Road. Three people were removed from the vehicle. 15 and 17-year-old teens, as well as 18-year-old Dyersburg resident Titus Johnson. Johnson was found armed with a loaded handgun in his waistband. DPD also discovered another handgun found in the vehicle. Officers also seized approximately 34.21 grams of suspected marijuana including over 20 bags individually wrapped for distribution. All three were charged with possessing a firearm during the commision of a dangerous felony, felony reckless endangerment, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
DYERSBURG, TN
The Herald News

