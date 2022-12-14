Read full article on original website
Monday night vs. Packers slated to be Rams' coldest game in 30 years
The Los Angeles Rams better dress warm for their trip to Green Bay this week because it’s going to be cold. Like, cold cold. The high of the day on Monday is 14 degrees with 10 mph winds making it feel even colder. The low? Just 3 degrees. At...
Yardbarker
Time to pump the brakes on talk of Lions winning the Matthew Stafford trade
It appeared to be a foregone conclusion that the Rams won the Matthew Stafford trade with the Lions after winning the Super Bowl last season. That hasn't stopped a debate from percolating that suggests Detroit was the trade's true winner. Los Angeles (4-9) began the season by trying to become...
Detroit Lions land No. 1 pick in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
How could the Detroit Lions land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?Proposed Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Trade:. We are in mid-December, and believe it or not, our Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt. Repeat, with just four games remaining the Lions still have a shot at making the playoffs! With that being said, Todd McShay has released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft, which means it is open season for all things regarding the 2023 Draft. In my opinion, the Lions should do whatever they can to land the No. 1 overall pick so they can select Will Anderson out of Alabama.
Yardbarker
New team emerges as betting favorite to land Aaron Rodgers in 2023
The Green Bay Packers' quarterback situation has taken an interesting turn during the 2022 NFL season. Before Week 1, it appeared this would be another typical Packers season. And why would we think any differently? Green Bay was coming off three straight 13-win seasons. However, this season has been disastrous in comparison to previous years, especially for Aaron Rodgers.
Wisconsin football lands three-star linebacker Christian Alliegro
The Wisconsin Badgers add another defensive commitment in the 2023 recruiting class with Christian Alliegro pledging to Luke Fickell and UW.
Jason Smith: “Brock Purdy is a Big Reason Everyone Fears the 49ers”
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to the San Francisco 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks to clinch the NFC West.
'We didn’t want to lose anybody': Fickell has been able to regain players during transfer portal window
MADISON, Wis. — When Luke Fickell arrived as the Wisconsin Badgers' new head coach on Nov. 27, he had a week to spare before the most chaotic period on college football's calendar began. The winter transfer portal window was set to open eight days later, and significant roster attrition...
Packers’ 2023 Schedule Starting to Crystallize
Fourteen of the Green Bay Packers’ 17 opponents are set in stone, including a home game against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell recognizes he's inheriting an 'incredible culture' at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell is feeling positive about his outlook as the new head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers. On Thursday, Fickell opened up to CBS show host Jim Rome on how he was not just getting a talented team, but an incredible culture. Fickell said to Rome:. “From being here for...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Chase Claypool, Bears, Packers, Vikings
Bears HC Matt Eberflus told reporters that WR Chase Claypool is still not up to speed on the team’s playbook. “I wouldn’t say he’s there yet,” Eberflus said Monday, via BearsWire.com. “I would say he’s getting there. He’s getting there and working there just like everybody else. But again, it’s all new to him and there’s a lot of volume of offense that he has to learn and he’s getting there. He needs alignment, assignment, and getting all the things down, the route depths and the routes, the discipline of running the routes. He’s in a good spot. He’s in a good spot. We’re looking forward for him to getting better every single week.”
