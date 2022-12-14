Bears HC Matt Eberflus told reporters that WR Chase Claypool is still not up to speed on the team’s playbook. “I wouldn’t say he’s there yet,” Eberflus said Monday, via BearsWire.com. “I would say he’s getting there. He’s getting there and working there just like everybody else. But again, it’s all new to him and there’s a lot of volume of offense that he has to learn and he’s getting there. He needs alignment, assignment, and getting all the things down, the route depths and the routes, the discipline of running the routes. He’s in a good spot. He’s in a good spot. We’re looking forward for him to getting better every single week.”

2 DAYS AGO