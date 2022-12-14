ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

styleweekly.com

The Last Confederate

It’s a scene that’s become a familiar one in recent years. Traffic cones. Construction workers. The bronze figure of a Confederate general held aloft by a crane. On Monday, work began to remove Richmond’s monument to Confederate Lt. Gen. Ambrose Powell Hill Jr., the last major city-owned monument to the Confederacy. Located at the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road in the city’s North Side, the monument was placed here by real estate developer, cigarette magnate and Confederate veteran Lewis Ginter to promote his new suburban neighborhood in the early 1890s.
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

PICK: Hotel X at VMFA Jazz Cafe on Wednesday, Dec. 14

Ever-evolving RVA “Afrodelic funk” institution Hotel X headlines the Richmond Jazz Society’s weekly concert series in the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts atrium on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Few bands last three decades. Even fewer with the originally loud and experimental approach of Hotel X. Founded at roughly...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Richmond Symphony to Celebrate MLK Weekend with Two Shows

The Richmond Symphony announced today that it will perform two special concerts in honor of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in January. The national holiday for Dr. King is on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. According to a press release: "On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Butcher Brown will...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Remembering the Trailblazers

Bonnie Newman Davis, a longtime journalist who spent years at the Richmond Times-Dispatch and later taught the craft at Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, wanted to confront a puzzling thought. “Why did her students know so little about the contributions Black female journalists...
RICHMOND, VA

