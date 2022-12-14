It’s a scene that’s become a familiar one in recent years. Traffic cones. Construction workers. The bronze figure of a Confederate general held aloft by a crane. On Monday, work began to remove Richmond’s monument to Confederate Lt. Gen. Ambrose Powell Hill Jr., the last major city-owned monument to the Confederacy. Located at the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road in the city’s North Side, the monument was placed here by real estate developer, cigarette magnate and Confederate veteran Lewis Ginter to promote his new suburban neighborhood in the early 1890s.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO