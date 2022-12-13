Read full article on original website
More READI funds could be available in 2023
Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
Local officials aim to address population retention
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by Thrive West Central, west central Indiana is on pace to lose 5% of its population by 2050. Local county leaders look to reverse this staggering statistic by bringing people back into the Wabash Valley. Job availability is a key element in bringing people into […]
City of Brazil awarded over $38,000 in grant money
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The City of Brazil is one of several lucky communities receiving funding from the state of Indiana. The city received $38,570.62 from Indiana's Community Crossings Grant. This funding will go twards paving the roads in the St. Andrew's Glen area of town. Thanks to the grant money...
Prairie Street in Vincennes on the list to be repaired by Community Crossings Matching Grant funds
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - INDOT recently awarded the city of Vincennes funds to fix up its streets. While you and I can look at one rough street as say "it needs to be paved"; the city has to drive around and look at each and every street before deciding which ones to pave.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
Over 38,000 Birds Killed at Indiana Poultry Farms as Avian Flu Continues to Spread
More than 38,000 turkeys were euthanized at poultry farms in Indiana after outbreaks of avian influenza. Outbreaks across the country continue to drive consumer price increases at the grocery line. 12,000 Turkeys Infected in Daviess County. According to a report from WIBC.com, approximately 12,000 turkeys were confirmed to be infected...
Pharmacies are facing medicine shortages in the Wabash Valley
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pharmacies around the country are facing the issue of certain medicines in short supply. Some pharmacies are even seeing shortages here in Vigo County. JR Pharmacy at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute is just one pharmacy that is facing shortages of certain medicines. Pharmacist, Courtney...
Prosecution looks to revoke bond for Washington County suitcase death suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The woman charged in connection with the death of the 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase in southern Indiana was in court on Thursday. Dawn Coleman is charged with neglect of a dependent causing death and aiding in murder. If convicted, she faces more than 100 years in prison. Washington Circuit Court Judge Larry Medlock set Coleman’s bond at $5 million at her first court appearance in November.
Local group shows how Christmas used to be
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some lucky Wabash Valley residents had a chance to travel back in time to get a taste of how Christmas used to be. The Crosley Radio Players performed It’s A Wonderful Life at the Wabash Valley Activity Center. The group performed on stage just as they did in the days of the radio. At the end of the show, families heard the late Martin Plassick recite "Christmas in Downtown Terre Haute.”
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is set to cost millions more to build
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Queen of Terre Haute Casino will now cost more to build. An update on the project was given at Thursday's Indiana Gaming Commission Meeting. The casino was originally slated to cost $260 million. Now it's estimated to be a $290 million project. Some design...
Spend time in nature: reservations open now at tiny-house campground site
VAN BUREN TWP. — Visitors to Brown County seeking an escape to rejuvenate and find balance in their lives can now make reservations to do so on a 250-acre property in the southern part of the county. The newly established campgrounds, called Getaway Brown County, feature 45 tiny-house-like cabins.
Historic Haley Tower in need of repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After many years as a notable site at the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum, historic Haley Tower is in desperate need of repairs. Originally built in 1904, and moved to its current location in the winter of 1999, the tower became a tourist attraction for train enthusiasts and many others throughout […]
Indiana’s Weather Update
SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE TONIGHT MAINLY NORTH OF INTERSTATE 70 AND EAST OF INTERSTATE 69 for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Ja… till 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/KeWVs7nwfX https://t.co/WJX08es52f. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
Catholic Charities hosts ham distribution market
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families in the Wabash Valley were able to get some ham for their Christmas dinner this year. Catholic Charities held their monthly meat and produce market at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Terre Haute. Families were able to take home some ham and produce products for Christmas.
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
ISP: Indiana officer arrested for stealing drug stash from DEA Take Back initiative
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana police officer was arrested Friday for stealing illegal substances that had been collected during the DEA Drug Take Back initiative. According to a release from Indiana State Police, 39-year-old James Bradley Deckard, who has been in law enforcement for 18 years, was arrested on charges of official misconduct and theft, both Level 6 Felonies.
City of Sullivan gathers downtown for a holiday celebration
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The whole city of Sullivan gathered downtown to celebrate the holiday season. The Heart of Sullivan and many other downtown businesses hosted the holiday celebration. Residents could take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, visit Santa, and go ice skating. The local businesses involved provided different...
Knox County man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old
An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child in Knox County, Indiana. We first told you about the incident in November, when police said that a 2-year-old child had died at the hospital after being shot. The Vincennes Police Department announced Friday that...
