Greene County, IN

vincennespbs.org

More READI funds could be available in 2023

Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Local officials aim to address population retention

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by Thrive West Central, west central Indiana is on pace to lose 5% of its population by 2050. Local county leaders look to reverse this staggering statistic by bringing people back into the Wabash Valley. Job availability is a key element in bringing people into […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

City of Brazil awarded over $38,000 in grant money

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The City of Brazil is one of several lucky communities receiving funding from the state of Indiana. The city received $38,570.62 from Indiana's Community Crossings Grant. This funding will go twards paving the roads in the St. Andrew's Glen area of town. Thanks to the grant money...
BRAZIL, IN
103GBF

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Pharmacies are facing medicine shortages in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pharmacies around the country are facing the issue of certain medicines in short supply. Some pharmacies are even seeing shortages here in Vigo County. JR Pharmacy at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute is just one pharmacy that is facing shortages of certain medicines. Pharmacist, Courtney...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Wave 3

Prosecution looks to revoke bond for Washington County suitcase death suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The woman charged in connection with the death of the 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase in southern Indiana was in court on Thursday. Dawn Coleman is charged with neglect of a dependent causing death and aiding in murder. If convicted, she faces more than 100 years in prison. Washington Circuit Court Judge Larry Medlock set Coleman’s bond at $5 million at her first court appearance in November.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local group shows how Christmas used to be

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some lucky Wabash Valley residents had a chance to travel back in time to get a taste of how Christmas used to be. The Crosley Radio Players performed It’s A Wonderful Life at the Wabash Valley Activity Center. The group performed on stage just as they did in the days of the radio. At the end of the show, families heard the late Martin Plassick recite "Christmas in Downtown Terre Haute.”
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Historic Haley Tower in need of repairs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After many years as a notable site at the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum, historic Haley Tower is in desperate need of repairs. Originally built in 1904, and moved to its current location in the winter of 1999, the tower became a tourist attraction for train enthusiasts and many others throughout […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE TONIGHT MAINLY NORTH OF INTERSTATE 70 AND EAST OF INTERSTATE 69 for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Ja… till 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/KeWVs7nwfX https://t.co/WJX08es52f. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Catholic Charities hosts ham distribution market

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families in the Wabash Valley were able to get some ham for their Christmas dinner this year. Catholic Charities held their monthly meat and produce market at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Terre Haute. Families were able to take home some ham and produce products for Christmas.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Indiana officer arrested for stealing drug stash from DEA Take Back initiative

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana police officer was arrested Friday for stealing illegal substances that had been collected during the DEA Drug Take Back initiative. According to a release from Indiana State Police, 39-year-old James Bradley Deckard, who has been in law enforcement for 18 years, was arrested on charges of official misconduct and theft, both Level 6 Felonies.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

City of Sullivan gathers downtown for a holiday celebration

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The whole city of Sullivan gathered downtown to celebrate the holiday season. The Heart of Sullivan and many other downtown businesses hosted the holiday celebration. Residents could take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, visit Santa, and go ice skating. The local businesses involved provided different...
SULLIVAN, IN
wevv.com

Knox County man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child in Knox County, Indiana. We first told you about the incident in November, when police said that a 2-year-old child had died at the hospital after being shot. The Vincennes Police Department announced Friday that...
KNOX COUNTY, IN

