-- Jack Claffey, who wrestled as Jack Gallagher during his time in WWE from 2016-2020 made his MMA debut over the weekend and took a first-round TKO loss to Marlon Jones at Full Contact Contender 32. Gallagher, who was released in by WWE following accusations of sexual assault and hasn't wrestled since, though he has competed in two amateur before his time in WWE as well as a bare-knuckled boxing match earlier this year, all of which were wins.

6 HOURS AGO