Jim Cornette Talks Mandy Rose’s WWE Release And Understanding Where WWE Comes From
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he understands WWE taking action for Mandy Rose posting explicit content on her FanTime website by releasing her from her contract as the WWE is a PG company and their sponsors would not want the company's talents to do such things.
"All Ego" Ethan Page Talks About Pushing To Do More Commentary Work In AEW
"All Ego" Ethan Page recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about putting together great matches for the company, his producing work, his video blog and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview...
Mick Foley Gets Emotional, Writes About Rock 'N' Sock Connection Being Featured On "Young Rock"
Mick Foley loves "The Great One." "The Hardcore Legend" got emotional and wrote about the latest episode of "Young Rock" on NBC after watching the show, which featured a look at the iconic "Rock 'N' Sock Connection" pairing of Foley and The Rock. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of...
Father James Mitchell Reflects On His Work With Abyss In TNA, Talks ECW Incident
During a recent Captain's Corner virtual signing, Father James Mitchell, aka The Sinister Minister in ECW, reflected on his work with Abyss in TNA. Check out the comments from Mitchell below. On working with Impact Hall Of Famer Abyss:. “Clearly one of the best runs I ever had [was with...
Bobby Fish Talks About The Undisputed Era Being "Triple H Guys" During Their Run In WWE
Bobby Fish recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke at length about The Undisputed Era group in WWE being "Triple H Guys" during their run with the company. Featured below are...
Former WWE Wrestler Loses Professional MMA Debut Via TKO
-- Jack Claffey, who wrestled as Jack Gallagher during his time in WWE from 2016-2020 made his MMA debut over the weekend and took a first-round TKO loss to Marlon Jones at Full Contact Contender 32. Gallagher, who was released in by WWE following accusations of sexual assault and hasn't wrestled since, though he has competed in two amateur before his time in WWE as well as a bare-knuckled boxing match earlier this year, all of which were wins.
Various News: AEW Star Wins DPW Women's Championship, Funniest WWE Moments of 2022 (Video)
-- An All Elite Wrestling talent is the new Deadlock Pro Wrestling Women’s Champion. Over the weekend, Emi Sakura defeated Raychell Rose at Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s 1st Anniversary event, and scored her first DPW Women's Championship reign in the process. Sakura's first defense has yet to be announced.
Jeff Jarrett Recalls His First Impression Of Samoa Joe
What were Jeff Jarrett's initial thoughts on Samoa Joe?. During the latest recording of My World with Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall Of Famer, part-time All Elite Wrestling talent, and current AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett revealed his first impression of Samoa Joe. When asked about seeing Joe at...
Matt Hardy Teases Character Change In Near Future In AEW
Could "Broken" or "Woken" Matt Hardy be on the horizon in All Elite Wrestling?. The pro wrestling veteran teased a character change coming soon in AEW when talking on his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," about his ongoing rivalry with "All Ego" Ethan Page. Featured below are some...
William Regal Says AEW Star Is The Same As WWE Legend Rey Mysterio
Former AEW Star William Regal took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy is the same as WWE legend Rey Mysterio as well as how he could have made Orange Cassidy better than he already is.
Shane Taylor Talks About Whether Or Not Calvin Tankman Makes For Good Fit In Shane Taylor Promotions
Shane Taylor recently appeared as a guest on the One Fall program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about Calvin Tankman and whether or not he makes for a good fit for Shane Taylor Promotions. Featured below are some...
Dolph Ziggler Talks About Wearing Outlandish Outfits In WWE, One He Was Told To Never Wear Again
Dolph Ziggler recently appeared as a guest on The Archive of B-Sox program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about wearing some outlandish outfits in WWE, as well as one time he was told not to wear a certain outfit ever again.
All Elite Wrestling Talent Announces New Toy Line (Video)
All Elite Wrestling's own Ethan Page is diving into the collectible toy market. Earlier today, Page posted on Instagram, where he announced that he's officially the part-owner of a new line of toys:. Ethan shared an interest in the toy business earlier this year, and told Busted Open Radio: “That’s...
David McLane Talks About Whether Or Not WOW Is Ready To Begin Touring
David McLane recently spoke with The Miami Herald for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the Women Of Wrestling founder spoke about whether or not the promotion is ready to begin touring. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches...
WWE News: NXT Vengence Day Note, Latest Making It Maximum (Video)
WWE's NXT Vengence Day Premium Live Event goes down on February 4th, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of Making It Maximum has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé,...
Super Crazy Shares Photo With Several ECW Originals
Several ECW originals reunited at a weekend wrestling convention. On Saturday evening, former ECW World Television Champion Super Crazy posted on Twitter, where he shared a photo of himself alongside former ECW Champions The Sandman, Sabu, Shane Douglas, Jerry Lynn, Rhino, and a host of others:
Snoop Dogg Loses Custom WWE Title Belt On Tour, WWE Tries Helping Him Get It Back
Snoop Dogg and WWE needs your help. The hip-hop legend and frequent WWE guest-performer took to Instagram recently and announced that he lost the custom WWE title while on tour. “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect," Snoop Dogg wrote. "I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show...
Ricochet Reveals His Match With Carmelo Hayes At Worlds Collide Was One Of His Favorites Of The Year
Top WWE SmackDown Star Ricochet recently had a conversation with The A Show on RNC RADIO on a variety of topics such as how his match with Carmelo Hayes at the WWE NXT Worlds Collide Event was one of his favorite matches of the year. Ricochet said:. “Me and Melo...
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Tribute To The Troops Clip
-- The Top 10 moments from Friday evenings edition of Smackdown On Fox have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Find out whether your favorite moment made the list or not by viewing the clip below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE placed a spotlight on U.S. Army...
Jimmy Korderas Talks The AEW World Trios Championship Best Of 7 Series
Former WWE and pro wrestling veteran referee Jimmy Korderas took to an episode of his Reffin' Rant to talk about a variety of topics such as how the fans are now looking forward for the series to go to 7 matchups and revealing the stipulation for the 7th and final match will get the fans invested, but at the same time the company is spoiling that the series will definitely go to 7 matches.
