Related
WTHI
'It is not fair if they are stuck in a room this tiny' - VCSC addresses overcrowding issue in one special needs classroom
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A packed special needs classroom at Farrington Grove Elementary School is undergoing changes. It comes after complaints made by one local parent at a public forum mid November. Though, the corporation says it is unrelated. Erin Withers is a mom to two non-verbal autistic children....
WTHI
Paris Union District 95 participates in "Safe2Help Illinois" program
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Paris Union District 95 is participating in a statewide safety program. It's called "Safe-2-Help Illinois." The program provides a safe learning environment and resources for students, parents, and teachers. The program offers a safe and confidential way for students to share information and help prevent safety...
WTHI
Local schools to see extra money thanks to a nonprofit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute is awarding grant money to several area schools. The club gave grants to six elementary schools in Terre Haute. Each school received $500. The money will go toward different programs at each school. Organizers say teachers are in a...
WTHI
Local school asking for town's residents to fill out survey
Paris 95 school is looking for your feedback. It's asking people in the community to fill out a survey.
WTHI
"Youth Day" - Middle school students explore Indiana State University
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County middle school students had a unique opportunity today at one local university. It was all a part of "Youth Day" which is sponsored by "Indiana State University Athletics" and "University Engagement." Sixth grade students got to check out the ISU campus, meet the...
WTHI
Roundtable for businesses and community leaders to get involved in vigo county schools
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation hosted its Business and Education Roundtable at the Vigo county Learning Lab. It was an opportunity for local businesses and community leaders to discuss how to collaborate with schools. Several topics were covered, such as Vigo county's new CEO program,...
WTHI
Illinois State Board of Education launches new spending dashboard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - A new system will let people in Illinois see how the state is spending federal money. The Illinois State Board of Education launched a dashboard. The goal is to show how the state is using federal pandemic relief funds. The state received nearly $8 billion through...
WTHI
Prairie Street in Vincennes on the list to be repaired by Community Crossings Matching Grant funds
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - INDOT recently awarded the city of Vincennes funds to fix up its streets. While you and I can look at one rough street as say "it needs to be paved"; the city has to drive around and look at each and every street before deciding which ones to pave.
WTHI
New CDL program for Parke Heritage students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Semi-truck drivers play a vital role in getting us the items we need every day. All truck drivers must have a commercial driver's license or CDL. Parke Heritage High School is setting up a new program where students will get a jump-start on their careers.
WTHI
Court hearing date set in Vigo schools contested District 1 race
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are just weeks away from seeing four new faces on the Vigo County School Board. However, the District 1 seat still remains up in the air. News 10s Kit Hanley breaks down the new developments after a telephone hearing took place on Wednesday. Here...
WTHI
Funding to continue for invasive species education
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work will continue for one Indiana ecology project. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives management signed a new five-year agreement. The USDA provides partial funding for the group. It allows local specialists to educate people about invasive species. One local leader says invasive species can...
WTHI
New tutoring initiative is coming to Illinois school districts
MARTINSVILLE, IL (WTHI) - Martinsville schools are just some schools in Illinois that have started implementing this initiative. Administrators say this is a huge benefit to students' recovery from the pandemic. Many students fell behind after the pandemic. Now, the High-Impact Tutoring Initiative hopes to change that. Victoria Norton is...
WTHI
Community Crossings Grant in Vermillion County
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI - Community Crossings grants provide state funds to local communities for road improvement projects. Several communities in the Wabash Valley received thousands of dollars for projects. Stuart Winland is a local resident of North Vermillion. He has noticed the work the county has put in to...
WTHI
District 1 Race new developments
Court hearing date set in Vigo schools contested District 1 race. A court hearing has been set in the case involving the race for the District 1 Vigo County School Board seat. This comes after a hearing via telephone on Wednesday. News 10s Kit Hanley breaks down what we know.
