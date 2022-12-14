ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paris Union District 95 participates in "Safe2Help Illinois" program

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Paris Union District 95 is participating in a statewide safety program. It's called "Safe-2-Help Illinois." The program provides a safe learning environment and resources for students, parents, and teachers. The program offers a safe and confidential way for students to share information and help prevent safety...
PARIS, IL
Local schools to see extra money thanks to a nonprofit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute is awarding grant money to several area schools. The club gave grants to six elementary schools in Terre Haute. Each school received $500. The money will go toward different programs at each school. Organizers say teachers are in a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
"Youth Day" - Middle school students explore Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County middle school students had a unique opportunity today at one local university. It was all a part of "Youth Day" which is sponsored by "Indiana State University Athletics" and "University Engagement." Sixth grade students got to check out the ISU campus, meet the...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Illinois State Board of Education launches new spending dashboard

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - A new system will let people in Illinois see how the state is spending federal money. The Illinois State Board of Education launched a dashboard. The goal is to show how the state is using federal pandemic relief funds. The state received nearly $8 billion through...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
New CDL program for Parke Heritage students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Semi-truck drivers play a vital role in getting us the items we need every day. All truck drivers must have a commercial driver's license or CDL. Parke Heritage High School is setting up a new program where students will get a jump-start on their careers.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Funding to continue for invasive species education

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work will continue for one Indiana ecology project. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives management signed a new five-year agreement. The USDA provides partial funding for the group. It allows local specialists to educate people about invasive species. One local leader says invasive species can...
INDIANA STATE
New tutoring initiative is coming to Illinois school districts

MARTINSVILLE, IL (WTHI) - Martinsville schools are just some schools in Illinois that have started implementing this initiative. Administrators say this is a huge benefit to students' recovery from the pandemic. Many students fell behind after the pandemic. Now, the High-Impact Tutoring Initiative hopes to change that. Victoria Norton is...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Community Crossings Grant in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI - Community Crossings grants provide state funds to local communities for road improvement projects. Several communities in the Wabash Valley received thousands of dollars for projects. Stuart Winland is a local resident of North Vermillion. He has noticed the work the county has put in to...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
District 1 Race new developments

Court hearing date set in Vigo schools contested District 1 race. A court hearing has been set in the case involving the race for the District 1 Vigo County School Board seat. This comes after a hearing via telephone on Wednesday. News 10s Kit Hanley breaks down what we know.
VIGO COUNTY, IN

