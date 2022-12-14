Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Related
iheart.com
Pittsburgh Steelers Make QB Decision For Week 15
Mitchell Trubisky will once again start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers during Sunday's (December 18) game against the Carolina Panthers, the team announced on Saturday (December 17). "QB Mitch Trubisky will start Sunday’s game against the Panthers," the team wrote on its verified Twitter account. Rookie quarterback Kenny...
iheart.com
Drew Brees Takes Coaching Job At Alma Mater
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is returning to his alma mater, Purdue University, as an interim assistant coach, the school announced in a news release shared on its official website Thursday (December 15) morning. "Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Says Tua Tagovailoa Has Become the New Tim Tebow
Colin Cowherd: “I said about a month ago, what if Tua goes out west against these defenses, what happens when it’s cold, what happens when he goes up to a Cincinnati, or a Buffalo, or a Kansas City, and the weather is not warm… and he gets exposed? I got major pushback. The past couple weeks he’s faced really heavy pass rushes and he’s been absolutely awful… like Tim Tebow awful, like 3 for 17 awful. People forget the Tebow thing. Tebow won 7 straight games and reasonable people, excellent NFL people lost their collective minds. Coaches, players— ‘IT’S DIVINE INTERVENTION!’ He can’t throw a 25-yard out-route, what are you talking about? Bad quarterbacks sometimes go on winning streaks. Those Denver teams had a great defense, they had Matt Prater, Tebow was AWFUL until they went to a prevent defense his last drive of the game. Winning streaks I guess make people crazy. Tebow is a fourth string quarterback, a clipboard holder. Nice kid but people went nuts. Your eyes don’t lie, watch him throw. But our hearts, they tug at us. Our minds fool us. We root for the underdog and Tebow was a great story. Southern, Christian, nobody believed in him… Tua similarly goes on a winning streak. ‘FIVE GAME WINNING STREAK! WOO! THE NUMBERS!’ Four of the five teams he beat were ranked 31st, 29th, 27th, and 26th in defense, and the so-so defense – the Steelers defense was middle of the pack and the Dolphins only scored 16 points. He’s small, he’s said he sometimes can’t see over the line, and he’s been injured in college and pro football. But he does have Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, they went and got an all-time left tackle, upgraded everywhere, brought in a young genius head coach, then in warm weather, standing upright, lots of time, quick release, he pulls off a five-game winning streak. But four of those five defenses are AWFUL. Context matters. You can say social media is at fault, but social media wasn’t as prevalent or important when Tim Tebow was there. I think it comes down to most people are good people and we root for the little guy and we root for the people that nobody believes in. Most Americans have a good heart and we root for the undersized person, and we root for the person who has had to have obstacles. With Tebow it spoke well for us. We were delusional but it spoke well for us. We were rooting for the kid nobody believed in. With Tua, you see his hands fence, he’s little, it touches your heart and you want that guy to succeed. Tua currently leads in Pro Bowl voting, Tebow led in jersey sales. They weren’t anywhere near the best player but we loved their ‘story’, and it’s a good 'story'. The little guy that nobody believes in is rolling and crushing it. But I do wonder – if this game vs. the Bills completely unravels, are we looking at a guy who is probably capable of a winning streak but we fell in love with the ‘story’, instead of just trusting our eyes that don’t really lie?” (Full Video Above)
iheart.com
Resurfaced Clip Confirms Manning's Bill Belichick-Pamela Anderson Story
A resurfaced clip of former NFL long snapper David Binn shows him confirming a story involving his former girlfriend, Pamela Anderson, and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick told by Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning earlier this week. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared a spliced clip showing Manning...
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock: America Will Quickly Lose Interest in Brittney Griner Story
Jason Whitlock: “Coming home and having gone through this ordeal Brittney Griner's now far more well-known than she’s ever been at any point in her life. People know who she is, they know her by name, obviously you’d know her by site because there are very few 6’8” women on the planet, but do you think she’s now a more interesting basketball player who will draw television ratings next summer when the WNBA returns?”
Comments / 0