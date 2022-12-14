CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have arrested two teens and looking for one male for the involvement of drive-by shooting near W.17th Street. According to officials, on Dec. 13, at 1:46 p.m., Clovis police were called from a man and a woman who said their car had just been shot multiple times while they were sitting inside of it, while parked in front of their home.

CLOVIS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO