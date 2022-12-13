Read full article on original website
rajah.com
WWE News: Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz Preview, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- There will be high stakes on the next edition of Monday Night Raw, and a preview of WWE's flagship show has surfaced on the company's official YouTube channel. Check out the clip below, featuring WWE Monday Night Raw Superstars The Miz and Dexter Lumis:. -- Additional content has also...
rajah.com
WWE News: NXT Vengence Day Note, Latest Making It Maximum (Video)
WWE's NXT Vengence Day Premium Live Event goes down on February 4th, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of Making It Maximum has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé,...
rajah.com
Matt Cardona Reveals He Thought AEW Will Offer Him A Deal After His Short Stint With The Company
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a number of topics such as how he thought he will be offered a contract by All Elite Wrestling after competing for them on a couple of shows, but he doesn't want to be tied down anywhere.
rajah.com
Top Dolla Gives Update After Botched Suicide Dive on WWE Smackdown
-- During yesterday's WWE Smackdown, Top Dolla attempted a suicide dive that went wrong after it appeared as if he slipped leading into the spot, botching the jump and stumbling over instead. After the show, Top Dolla tweeted that his "legs gave out" on the jump but that he suffered no ill effects, was checked out by personnel backstage and was cleared with no injuries.
rajah.com
Grayson Waller Comments On Wanting Showdown With Cody Rhodes
Grayson Waller wants to prove he is better than Cody Rhodes. The WWE NXT Superstar spoke about this and how he wished he worked with Dusty Rhodes in NXT prior to his passing during a recent appearance on the "After the Bell with Corey Graves" podcast. Featured below are some...
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
rajah.com
Big Main Event Announced For Final SmackDown Of 2022
The final WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2022 will feature one hell of a main event. It was revealed in the main event segment of this week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the show will feature a big tag-team featured bout. Scheduled for December 30, 2022 and emanating from Tampa,...
rajah.com
WWE News: Grayson Waller On After The Bell, Dakota Kai Interview
-- Ahead of tonight's Smackdown On FOX, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai spoke with WWE Deutschland. Check out the interview below, via the official Twitter account of WWE Deutschland:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of Corey Graves' After The...
rajah.com
Big Tag-Team Match Announced For AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022
You can officially pencil in some "Top Guys" for the AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022 year-end special event. During this week's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, FTR cut a promo and confirmed a match featuring themselves taking on The Gunn Club for next week's AEW on TBS program. The...
rajah.com
Willow Nightingale Reveals Male AEW Stars She Wants To Partner With In An Intergender Match
AEW Star Willow Nightingale recently appeared on the company's Unrestricted podcast to discuss topics such as which male AEW Stars she would partner with in an Intergender Match. Willow Nightingale said:. “If it’s male or female, I think I would choose Dalton Castle. There’s like a lot of guys that...
rajah.com
Road Dogg Reveals How Call Ups From WWE NXT To The Main Roster Work Under Triple H's Regime
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as the current process of how call ups work from WWE NXT to the main roster under Triple H's regime.
rajah.com
Big Title Match Announced For Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown
Next Friday night the WWE Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line. Hit Row emerged victorious in a match that included The Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma on this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. With the win, the duo advance to a showdown on next week's blue brand WWE...
rajah.com
Tommy Dreamer Reveals IMPACT Wrestling Wanted To Sign Roxanne Perez
Pro wrestling legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics such as how brand-new WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez started the year as the reigning ROH Women's World Champion, but she was leaving and she had a tryout with IMPACT Wrestling and the promotion wanted to sign her immediately after that because she had one hell of match, though she was open and honest about having a tryout with the WWE.
rajah.com
Booker T Sounds Off On Mandy Rose's WWE NXT Departure
What did Booker T think of Mandy Rose's WWE NXT departure?. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about exactly that during the latest installment of his "Hall of Fame" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his...
rajah.com
Caprice Coleman Explains How Sinclair Cared For ROH Talent At The End Of 2021
In his recent chat with Busted Open Radio, Caprice Coleman explained how Joe Koff and Sinclair helped ROH talent, during the early days of COVID-19. “They were open and honest with us the whole time. During the pandemic, we were paid when WWE were laying people off, when other organizations were laying people off by the hundreds. They continued to keep everyone under contract paid, and they also picked up some people that were gonna be picked up and made sure they still had food on the table … Joe Koff and Sinclair made it so that even during this time we would still get paid, and then when they brought us in, they brought us in with all of the COVID-19 protocols.”
rajah.com
Matt Cardona Reveals One Goal He Still Has Is To Become The WWE Champion
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a number of topics such as how he won't reveal his future plans on a podcast whether he returns to a promotion or not as he wants people talking because the more they talk, the better it will be for him.
rajah.com
Match Listings, Notes & Possible Spoilers For Tonight's WWE Smackdown
Below are match listings, notes and spoilers for tonight's WWE Smackdown, courtesy fightfulselect.com. WWE is set to tape next week's episode of Smackdown tonight as well and we will have spoilers later tonight or tomorrow. - Women's Tag Title Match: Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Damage CTRL. - Ricochet...
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Talks About William Regal's AEW Departure
Ricky Starks recently spoke with Inside The Ropes for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about the departure of William Regal and how he was familiar with him when he entered the business back in 2012. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com
Braun Strowman Reflects On Working With Triple H, Reveals Advice He Gave Him
Braun Strowman recently spoke with CBS Sports for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar reflected on working with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and revealed some advice that the new boss of WWE gave him. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
WWE Announces UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW Coming To Montreal 2023
This week, WWE announced details regarding the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW coming to Montreal, Quebec, Canada in 2023. As first reported by Postmedia news, WWE today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16 at L’Olympia in Montreal ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber.
