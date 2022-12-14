Read full article on original website
Study Shows Brains With More Vitamin D Function Better
A new study, the first to examine vitamin D levels in brain tissue, may help scientists further understand dementia and its causes. Worldwide, an estimated 55 million people live with dementia, a number that’s expected to rise as the global population ages. In the United States alone, there are an estimated 6.5 million people living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. In order to find treatments that can slow or stop the disease, researchers need to better understand the factors that can cause dementia.
