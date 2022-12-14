Read full article on original website
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
Football World Reacts To What Donald Trump Said About Mike Leach
On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump released a statement on the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach. “Mike Leach was an incredible Patriot and Coach, with a big heart for our Country and for Football," Trump said. "From the very beginning, Mike was on Team MAGA, because he believed in our Great American Dream, something he lived, and helped others to achieve for themselves. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sharon, and family. Coach Mike Leach will be missed by us all."
Tennessee football offers Bryce Young
Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols. The Vols have offered 2024 EDGE prospect Bryce Young. “After a great conversation with Coach (Jerry) Mack, I am grateful to announce I have received an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Young announced. The...
Former Alabama QB makes bold statement about the future of Tennessee football
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy, who now works for ESPN as an analyst/announcer, made a strong statement this week about the future of Tennessee Vols football. McElroy was recapping the 2022 season and discussing the most surprising teams of the year when he made an observation about Tennessee...
Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her
Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022
Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
With the departure of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has a need at quarterback, and Oregon commit Dante Moore could be a good fit. Moore is a five-star quarterback from Detroit. He is the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore made an official ...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Drew Brees announces shocking career move
Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Legendary Women's Basketball Coach Died Thursday Morning
Legendary basketball coach Billie Moore passed away on Thursday morning, surrounded by friends and family. The UCLA women's basketball team broke the news with an official release. "It is with immense sadness that we report the death of Billie Moore, a legendary basketball coach that graced Westwood with her presence....
Comments from key Vols player will definitely change how Tennessee fans view former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt probably won’t be getting any free meals in Knoxville anytime soon. Pruitt isn’t a popular guy among Vols fans after going 16-19 during his three seasons leading the program. The NCAA recruiting investigation, though perhaps misguided, didn’t help his reputation, either.
Sports World Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach
Brittney Griner officially returned home last week, when the United States made the trade with Russia, sending Viktor Bout back overseas, getting the WNBA star in return. While many are happy to see Griner back, there's an ongoing conversation about those surrounding her. Earlier this year, Griner's college coach, Kim...
Clemson transfer announce his new destination
One of the Tigers who entered the transfer portal earlier this month has found a new home. On December 5, Clemson quarterback Billy entered the transfer portal. Wiles originally joined Clemson as a (...)
Bobby Petrino Lands New College Football Coaching Job
Longtime college football coach Bobby Petrino has landed a new gig. He's heading back to the FBS ranks for the first time since 2018. According to ESPN's Chris Low, UNLV is hiring Petrino as its offensive coordinator under head coach Barry Odom. "Petrino was head coach at Missouri State the...
Tennessee Vols defensive commit receives big recruiting ratings boost
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top 2023 commits received a big ratings boost on Tuesday. Daevin Hobbs, a defensive lineman from Concord, NC, went from being a four-star recruit in 247Sports’ rankings to a five-star recruit this week. Hobbs also went from being the No. 38 overall player...
Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes set to flip coveted 4-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz
When Lausanne Collegiate School (Tennessee) four-star quarterback Brock Glenn flipped his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to Florida State Seminoles in late November it started turning the quarterback carousel. Looking for a replacement, Ohio State almost immediately scheduled an ...
Mike Leach ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame due to NFF rule
The sudden death of Mike Leach brought out a tidal wave of tributes and memories of the head coach who helped innovate the sport of college football while leaving a legacy as a wit and an inquisitive mind who seemed able to hold forth on almost any subject. Leach is credited with helping popularize ...
Tennessee Vols reportedly interested in former 4-star cornerback that’s in the NCAA transfer portal
It’s no secret that the Tennessee Vols could use some secondary help after finishing No. 125 in pass defense this past season. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Vols are looking around in the NCAA transfer portal for defensive backs. One of the players that Tennessee...
5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava has arrived at Tennessee
2023 five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava has officially joined the Tennessee Vols. A family member posted a video of Iamaleava in Tennessee’s locker room on Thursday. The video showed Iamaleava doing push-ups after accidentally stepping on the Power T in the Vol locker room. Check out the video in the...
Ohio State Player Explains Why He Thinks Buckeyes Are "Dangerous"
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the only team in the College Football Playoff with a loss to one of the other three teams in contention. But one Buckeyes star believes that they're still dangerous regardless. Speaking to the media this week, Fleming declared that the Buckeyes are playing like they...
