Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
atozsports.com
Comments from key Vols player will definitely change how Tennessee fans view former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt probably won’t be getting any free meals in Knoxville anytime soon. Pruitt isn’t a popular guy among Vols fans after going 16-19 during his three seasons leading the program. The NCAA recruiting investigation, though perhaps misguided, didn’t help his reputation, either.
atozsports.com
One Tennessee Vols player deserves a lot more respect than he’s received this season
There’s one Tennessee Vols player who has flown under the radar this season that deserves a lot more respect/appreciation than he’s received. Where would the Vols be without senior wide receiver Ramel Keyton?. When star wide receiver Cedric Tillman was injured during the Akron game, there was concern...
atozsports.com
National media outlet is united in their prediction for Orange Bowl showdown between Tennessee and Clemson
The Tennessee Vols are just two weeks away from a showdown with the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl in Miami. If Tennessee takes down Clemson, it’ll give the Vols their 11th win of the season. It would be the first time since 2001 that Tennessee’s got to 11 wins.
atozsports.com
Vols player heading to the NFL announces his Orange Bowl plans
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Darnell Wright officially announced on Thursday that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Wright had one more season of eligibility remaining thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted to players in the wake of the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season. The West Virginia native...
atozsports.com
There’s a perfect option to join Tennessee Vols on-field coaching staff
December has proven to be an extremely busy month for Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee only plays one game this month — against Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30 — but there are plenty of other tasks that are occupying Heupel’s time right now.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols defensive commit receives big recruiting ratings boost
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top 2023 commits received a big ratings boost on Tuesday. Daevin Hobbs, a defensive lineman from Concord, NC, went from being a four-star recruit in 247Sports’ rankings to a five-star recruit this week. Hobbs also went from being the No. 38 overall player...
atozsports.com
Why Tennessee football should soon have a much more stout defense
Let’s be honest, Tennessee football’s defense was not great in 2022. Tim Banks’ unit finished the regular season ranked 85th nationally in total defense. But, thanks to the hard work of Josh Heupel and his staff, these lackluster defensive efforts should become a lot rarer in the near future. We talked about exactly why the Vols’ defense should be getting significantly better soon on the Big Orange Podcast. Check out the conversation in the YouTube video below…
atozsports.com
Can Tennessee basketball get another top 10 win against Arizona this weekend?
Tennessee basketball has another opportunity for a big win when they take on the No. 9 Arizona Wildcats at 10:30 pm ET on Saturday night. On this week’s Big Orange Podcast, we previewed that game and tried to predict whether or not Rick Barnes’ team will be able to pull off a win in Tuscon…
MTSU Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Murphy Center
Middle Tennessee Athletics invites you to join Middle Tennessee State University for a celebration of 50 years in the Murphy Center on Thursday, December 15, when the Blue Raiders take on in-state foe Chattanooga at 6 p.m. Fans will be treated to Replica Floor Rally Towels, 50th Anniversary Buttons, and...
Tennessee Hunter Downs One of the Oldest Waterfowl Ever Recorded
While catching up on sandhill crane hunting, a Tennessee man managed to bag one of the oldest waterfowl ever recorded. Austin Davis of Lebanon, Tennessee decided to head to the public hunting lands with his best friend and hunting buddy, Bradley Buchanan, in search of the large waterfowl. Hiwassee Refuge on Lake Chickamauga is home to more than 14,000 sandhill cranes during the winter, making it a popular choice for Tennessee hunters to fill their tags.
wgnsradio.com
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
WSMV
MLB star Mookie Betts gives back to community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The holiday spirit is in full swing and once again Major League Baseball star Mookie Betts is giving back to the community. His 50 Feeds 50 campaign is helping a community member in need. This year he’s playing Santa Claus to the residents of Knowles Home Assisted Living.
Popculture
Golf Champion Found Dead After Disappearing: What to Know About John Swoboda's Death
A golf champion who was reported missing was found dead in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the Charlotte Observer. John Swoboda, 29, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and vanished under "suspicious" circumstances. According to the Mt. Juliet police department, Swoboda didn't bring a phone, ID or any extra clothes when he left his home.
Pork Report outlines ‘egregious’ spending by local, state lawmakers
The report, issued each year by the Beacon Center Tennessee, outlines what the organization characterizes as wasteful spending by governmental agencies.
dicksonpost.com
Clement shined as governor, but never realized Senate aspirations
In January 1959 Frank Clement exited the governor’s mansion in Nashville. The Dickson native had served as Tennessee’s governor for two terms over six years. Fellow Democrat and Clement’s former campaign manager Buford Ellington succeeded Clement as the next governor. It was unclear what Frank would do...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Whiskey Distilleries to Visit in Tennessee
Where are The Best Whiskey and Bourbon Tours in TN?. Located in the Nashville, Tennessee, suburbs, Corsair Distillery is making a name for itself in the craft spirits industry. A little over five years old, Corsair has earned more than 40 awards and recognition, including Craft Distiller of the Year from the Whisky Advocate. It is the first legal craft distillery in Tennessee in almost a century. The company uses several unique processes, such as triple smoke, to produce smoked wheat whiskey. In addition to the smoked wheat, the distillery produces rye and quinoa whiskey.
WSMV
Engineer says crane has structural problems
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Students to Compete as Finalist in Morgan Stanley HBCU Wall Street Exchange Case Competition
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University is one of four finalist out of 13 HBCU’s who participated in the competition. Four students from the College of Business department of Economic and Finance will be headed to New York next year to compete as finalist in a Morgan Stanley HBCU Wall Street Exchange Case Competition. The students who were selected to advance in the next round of the competition are Leandra Sanchez and Jalen Hatton, who are both seniors studying finance, from Taos, NM, and Columbus, OH. Mylan Townsel, a senior from Memphis, majoring in economics and finance, and Julian Mitchell, a junior from Jackson, MS, also studying economics and finance.
WKRN
New cannabis legalization coming
Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
wchstv.com
'Double-dippers': Tennessee city employees get pay, pension on taxpayer dime, group says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — On this week's "Waste of the Week," city employees in Nashville, Tennessee, are getting both pay and pension — all on the taxpayer dime. Adam Andrzejewski, the founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined The National Desk Friday to reveal what his organization has uncovered. The local...
Comments / 0