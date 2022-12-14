ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Vols player heading to the NFL announces his Orange Bowl plans

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Darnell Wright officially announced on Thursday that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Wright had one more season of eligibility remaining thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted to players in the wake of the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season. The West Virginia native...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why Tennessee football should soon have a much more stout defense

Let’s be honest, Tennessee football’s defense was not great in 2022. Tim Banks’ unit finished the regular season ranked 85th nationally in total defense. But, thanks to the hard work of Josh Heupel and his staff, these lackluster defensive efforts should become a lot rarer in the near future. We talked about exactly why the Vols’ defense should be getting significantly better soon on the Big Orange Podcast. Check out the conversation in the YouTube video below…
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Tennessee Hunter Downs One of the Oldest Waterfowl Ever Recorded

While catching up on sandhill crane hunting, a Tennessee man managed to bag one of the oldest waterfowl ever recorded. Austin Davis of Lebanon, Tennessee decided to head to the public hunting lands with his best friend and hunting buddy, Bradley Buchanan, in search of the large waterfowl. Hiwassee Refuge on Lake Chickamauga is home to more than 14,000 sandhill cranes during the winter, making it a popular choice for Tennessee hunters to fill their tags.
LEBANON, TN
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

MLB star Mookie Betts gives back to community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The holiday spirit is in full swing and once again Major League Baseball star Mookie Betts is giving back to the community. His 50 Feeds 50 campaign is helping a community member in need. This year he’s playing Santa Claus to the residents of Knowles Home Assisted Living.
NASHVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Clement shined as governor, but never realized Senate aspirations

In January 1959 Frank Clement exited the governor’s mansion in Nashville. The Dickson native had served as Tennessee’s governor for two terms over six years. Fellow Democrat and Clement’s former campaign manager Buford Ellington succeeded Clement as the next governor. It was unclear what Frank would do...
NASHVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Whiskey Distilleries to Visit in Tennessee

Where are The Best Whiskey and Bourbon Tours in TN?. Located in the Nashville, Tennessee, suburbs, Corsair Distillery is making a name for itself in the craft spirits industry. A little over five years old, Corsair has earned more than 40 awards and recognition, including Craft Distiller of the Year from the Whisky Advocate. It is the first legal craft distillery in Tennessee in almost a century. The company uses several unique processes, such as triple smoke, to produce smoked wheat whiskey. In addition to the smoked wheat, the distillery produces rye and quinoa whiskey.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Engineer says crane has structural problems

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
COLUMBIA, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Students to Compete as Finalist in Morgan Stanley HBCU Wall Street Exchange Case Competition

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University is one of four finalist out of 13 HBCU’s who participated in the competition. Four students from the College of Business department of Economic and Finance will be headed to New York next year to compete as finalist in a Morgan Stanley HBCU Wall Street Exchange Case Competition. The students who were selected to advance in the next round of the competition are Leandra Sanchez and Jalen Hatton, who are both seniors studying finance, from Taos, NM, and Columbus, OH. Mylan Townsel, a senior from Memphis, majoring in economics and finance, and Julian Mitchell, a junior from Jackson, MS, also studying economics and finance.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

New cannabis legalization coming

Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
NASHVILLE, TN

