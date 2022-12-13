ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinley Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
proviscope.org

Senior Paige Shepherd Selected To All-State Honors Choir

Providence Catholic High School is proud to announce that senior Paige Shepherd has been selected to All-State Honors Choir – the sixth year in a row that a Singing Celtic has gone to State. Based upon judge’s scoring of the original video, Paige was named to the All-State Choir...
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy