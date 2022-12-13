ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Teachers, parents react to future closures of 3 Providence schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Students, parents and teachers expressed anger and confusion after learning on Tuesday that two Providence schools will close at the end of the academic year. Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary School at Broad Street and Carl G. Lauro Elementary School will shut down for good -...
Education Commissioner responds to Providence school demolition

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Education Commissioner, Angélica Infante-Green, as well as Governor McKee spoke in response to the news that two Providence schools would be demolished next year. The news was broken on Twitter by the Providence Teachers Union over the weekend, who exposed the plan, ahead of...
Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common

There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
Illinois Tollway Board Approves $21.6 Million in Construction Contracts for Move Illinois Program

The Illinois Tollway Board of Directors today approved four construction contracts totaling $21.6 million at its December Board meeting, wrapping up investments in 2022 as part of the Move Illinois capital program. In all, 80 construction and professional engineering services contracts totaling more than $1.1 billion have been approved by the Tollway Board in 2022.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois

There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
Mental health professionals react to tWitch’s shocking suicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — People across the country were left shocked after the suicide of popular DJ and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The man who outwardly seemed to be a pillar of happiness. His shocking suicide has also left mental health professionals in Rhode Island sounding the...
Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income

I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
Rhode Island Becomes Final State to Pass Cottage Food Law

Policy name: Rhode Island Cottage Food Law (H 7123, Article 9, Section 2) Overview: Rhode Island’s cottage food law went into effect in November 2022, allowing residents to legally sell homemade baked goods. Location: Rhode Island. Population: 1.1 million. Food policy category: Food supply and distribution, food safety. Program...
