Turnto10.com
Teachers, parents react to future closures of 3 Providence schools
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Students, parents and teachers expressed anger and confusion after learning on Tuesday that two Providence schools will close at the end of the academic year. Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary School at Broad Street and Carl G. Lauro Elementary School will shut down for good -...
ABC6.com
Education Commissioner responds to Providence school demolition
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Education Commissioner, Angélica Infante-Green, as well as Governor McKee spoke in response to the news that two Providence schools would be demolished next year. The news was broken on Twitter by the Providence Teachers Union over the weekend, who exposed the plan, ahead of...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Bally’s Names New Chief Legal Officer, CCRI Appoints Dean of Students
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Bally's Corporation announced that Kim Barker Lee has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer. In that...
Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common
There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois Tollway Board Approves $21.6 Million in Construction Contracts for Move Illinois Program
The Illinois Tollway Board of Directors today approved four construction contracts totaling $21.6 million at its December Board meeting, wrapping up investments in 2022 as part of the Move Illinois capital program. In all, 80 construction and professional engineering services contracts totaling more than $1.1 billion have been approved by the Tollway Board in 2022.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois
There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
ABC6.com
2 new homeless shelters prepare to serve over 100 homeless Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At least 500 people in Rhode Island are homeless, according to the Community Care Alliance, and by Friday, two temporary shelters hope to help at least 100 of those people. An opportunity for a bed began Thursday at a hotel in Smithfield as the Northern...
khqa.com
New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
Staff meetings called at Prov. schools after district confirms building closures
The district confirmed two buildings will close, but wouldn't say which ones.
ABC6.com
Mental health professionals react to tWitch’s shocking suicide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — People across the country were left shocked after the suicide of popular DJ and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The man who outwardly seemed to be a pillar of happiness. His shocking suicide has also left mental health professionals in Rhode Island sounding the...
Another top exec is out at Lifespan after $77M loss
Rhode Island's top hospital group quietly parted ways with its chief financial officer earlier this fall.
agupdate.com
Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
Connecticut physician ordered to pay $4.2M in claims fraud settlement
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut-based physician and a slew of his businesses have been ordered to pay $4.2 million in damages for false claims for payment to Medicare and state Medicaid program for improper billing and unnecessary services. The state and federal settlement focuses on Jasdeep Sidana, a pulmonologist,...
Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income
I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
Judge: RI high-capacity magazine ban is constitutional
The chief judge for the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island rejected a challenge to the state's high-capacity magazine ban, arguing that it is both reasonable and measured.
nycfoodpolicy.org
Rhode Island Becomes Final State to Pass Cottage Food Law
Policy name: Rhode Island Cottage Food Law (H 7123, Article 9, Section 2) Overview: Rhode Island’s cottage food law went into effect in November 2022, allowing residents to legally sell homemade baked goods. Location: Rhode Island. Population: 1.1 million. Food policy category: Food supply and distribution, food safety. Program...
Providence man wins $473K Wild Money jackpot
A Providence man has claimed the Wild Money jackpot of $473,654 from the Dec. 11 drawing.
Could the first income tax cut in Connecticut in 30 years come in 2023?
(WTNH) – When lawmakers go back to the Capitol in January, their focus will be on the governor’s new budget proposal. Lamont reportedly is considering a middle-class income tax cut. It looks like he has support from both parties. Could the first income tax cut in 30 years come this year? “The governor and I […]
