NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - New Iberia Police are looking for the man accused of attacking someone after they answered a knock at the door. According to the victim, the incident happened on December 1st. The victim told police officers that an unknown male knocked on their door that day. When the victim answered the door, the suspect is accused of grabbing the victim by the shirt, pulling the victim out of the home, and kicking and punching the victim in the face after the victim fell.

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO