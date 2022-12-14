ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

NOLA.com

New Iberia hospital, subdivision hit by tornadoes; see photo, video, radar

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed a tornado touched down in New Iberia today based on videos. A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today. Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport...
NEW IBERIA, LA
999ktdy.com

New Iberia Police, Other Agencies Set Up Emergency Center at NISH

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - Law enforcement in New Iberia have discontinued the use of New Iberia Senior High as a command center in dealing with storm response. See original story below. ORIGINAL STORY. Multiple law enforcement agencies are coming together to help those displaced by the destructive storms...
NEW IBERIA, LA
NOLA.com

'All hell broke loose': Flying debris and a deafening roar as tornado hit Iberia Medical Center

New Iberia Mayor Freddie Decourt said there was significant damage after at least two tornados touched down in New Iberia on Wednesday, but it could have been much worse. Emergency responders and government officials had reports that five to six trailer homes flipped and were severely damaged, three apartment buildings lost roofs, isolated office buildings on Parkview Drive and in the Teche Ridge area were damaged, as well as the electric grid in the Southport Subdivision.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB.com

Take a look at some of the damage caused by severe weather on Dec. 14

According to police, a tornado touched down in the Southport Subdivision area of New Iberia. Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge. Emergency officials responded to a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, December 14. Updated: 11 hours...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

