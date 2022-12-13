Read full article on original website
Related
Newlywed who thought she’d been stabbed at concert is diagnosed with rare form of cancer
A woman who thought she was having a heart attack during a music festival was stunned to be diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just four hours later.Errin Shaw, 30, was enjoying Snow Patrol at TRNSMT in Glasgow when she was gripped by crippling pain – and even asked her husband if she had been stabbed.She was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and just four hours later was told she had grey zone lymphoma, a rare form of the disease that affects the immune system.Errin, from Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, had been experiencing itchy skin for months before being diagnosed...
Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom
A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
Dad who lost three children to cancer in four years is battling disease himself
A father who lost three children to cancer in less than five years has opened up about his own cancer battle. Régis Feitosa, 52, lost his youngest daughter, Beatriz, in 2018. She was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukaemia the previous year at the age of nine and underwent a bone marrow transplant. Unfortunately the cancer returned and she died on 24 June 2018 at the age of 10.
Medical News Today
What is the link between alcohol and pancreatic cancer?
Some research shows a link between heavy alcohol consumption and pancreatic cancer. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol may also lead to chronic pancreatitis, which increases pancreatic cancer risk. Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas, the organ that produces enzymes to aid digestion. Symptoms may appear only in the later stages...
Doctors dismissed my symptoms — until I was diagnosed with rare ovarian cancer
Jessie Sanders said when she started experiencing debilitating abdominal pain more than five years ago, doctors blamed her symptoms on UTIs, severe cramps, hormonal changes and endometriosis. Then, over Thanksgiving break in 2021, the San Diego State University student was plunged into a bout of pain so severe she went to the emergency room. There, doctors reportedly discovered a large mass on her right ovary — and she was rushed into emergency surgery. “I was told, ‘This is just a large cyst,'” Sanders, 21, recalled in an Instagram post. “I thought my pain would finally go away.” A week later, Sanders received news...
Blood cancer survivor reveals first symptom after defying the odds with ‘miracle’ baby
A mother who was told she wouldn’t have more children after developing leukaemia has not only beaten cancer, but gone on to have a ‘miracle baby’.Mother-of-two Ann Hope, 42, always dreamed of having the “complete family” with three children, before her blood cancer diagnosis in March 2016.Doctors told Ann she would need four rounds of gruelling chemotherapy, which would most likely leave her infertile.The debilitating treatment caused a severe bout of pneumonia that left her fighting for her life in ICU, but Ann recovered and was eventually given the all-clear.Fertility tests the following year showed her eggs were damaged and...
Mum wakes up from 'mummy makeover' op to find parts of her hands need amputating
A woman woke from a 'mummy makeover' to find she needed parts of her hands amputating. Shannyn Palmer, from Vancouver, Washington, US, decided to have the procedure - comprised of a tummy tuck with muscle repair, chest lift, and fat transfer to the hips - after three pregnancies and weight loss left her with 'uncomfortable' excess skin and lacking in body confidence.
neurologylive.com
Raising the Overall Awareness for Infantile Spasms, Early Recognition of Pre-Epilepsy Diagnosis
Martina Bebin, MD, MPA, professor of neurology, University of Alabama at Birmingham Epilepsy Center, discussed Infantile Spasms Awareness Week, the strides made within the field, and the emphasis on early and accurate diagnosis. Infantile spasms, a specific type of seizure also known as West Syndrome, occur within the first year...
An electric body suit helps people with multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, walk
A life-altering high-tech body suit helped a woman with multiple sclerosis walk with ease. Earlier this year, a YouTube video released by Ottobock Professionals — a German company that develops medical technology products and treatment concepts for people with limited mobility in the fields of prosthetics, orthotics, and human mobility — revealed the wonders of the Exopulse Mollii suit worn by Louisa, who was suffering from multiple sclerosis-related spasticities.
Treating Non-Hodgkin lymphoma with CAR T cell therapy
LOS ANGELES, California — Fever, weight loss, chest pain, back pain — all of these symptoms are signs of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system and travels quickly throughout the body. Now, a new immunotherapy is giving patients a second chance they never thought they would have.
allnurses.com
Uterine Cancer in the Early 1900s: An Era Gone By
Specializes in Gastrointestinal Nursing. Has 30 years experience. Bending over to pick up the spoon she had dropped, Sally felt dizzy, her head spun, and she almost toppled over. Sitting down on the dining room chair, she braced herself between it and the table. The metal of the table felt warm and sticky under her fingers, and her legs felt slippery from the sweat building up between them and the plastic of the chair.
labroots.com
More People Living with Metastatic Cancer
Experts define metastatic cancer as cancer that spreads from the anatomical location where it started to a distant part of the body. Regarding most types of cancer, oncologists classify metastatic cases as Stage IV disease. Cancer can spread, or metastasize, to just about any part of the body. In general, the most common sites of distant disease are the bone, lung, and liver, but different cancer types tend to associate with specific secondary areas. Metastatic cancer patients can first experience early-stage cancer, which develops into metastatic cancer, or they can receive a metastatic diagnosis when first learning they have cancer. When the first cancer diagnosis includes metastatic disease, doctors refer to the case as “de novo metastatic cancer.”
Comments / 0