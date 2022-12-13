A mother who was told she wouldn’t have more children after developing leukaemia has not only beaten cancer, but gone on to have a ‘miracle baby’.Mother-of-two Ann Hope, 42, always dreamed of having the “complete family” with three children, before her blood cancer diagnosis in March 2016.Doctors told Ann she would need four rounds of gruelling chemotherapy, which would most likely leave her infertile.The debilitating treatment caused a severe bout of pneumonia that left her fighting for her life in ICU, but Ann recovered and was eventually given the all-clear.Fertility tests the following year showed her eggs were damaged and...

