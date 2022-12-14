ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, IL

edglentoday.com

Allen Leads Again With 15 Points, Edwardsville Defense Shuts Down Gateway STEM Running Game, To Help Take 60-21 Win

EDWARDSVILLE - Malik Allen again was Edwardsville's leading scorer, this time connecting for 15 points, while the Tigers' defense shut down the St. Louis Gateway STEM running game with solid defense as Edwardsville won its second straight game over a St. Louis Public High League team, taking a 60-21 win over the Jaguars Friday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Allen Ties Career-High For Second Night In A Row, Edwardsville Defense Holds Area's Leading Scorer To Season Low As Tigers Defeat St. Louis Metro

EDWARDSVILLE - Malik Allen tied his career high of 20 points for the second consecutive night and the Edwardsville defense held the St. Louis area's leading scorer, Amari Foluke, to a season-low 18 points as the Tigers defeated St. Louis Metro 76-34 in a non-conference basketball game played Wednesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Hockey Beaten At Home By Kahoks - MVCHA Roundup

EDWARDSVILLE - Tanner Bettis and Eric Denny scored two goals each for Collinsville in their shutout win over Edwardsville East in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at RP Lumber Center. Both Bettis and Denny staked the Kahoks to a 2-0 lead with goals in the first period, then...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Dan McLaughlin out as Cards broadcaster following third DWI arrest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than a week after being charged with a DWI, Dan McLauhglin is out as a broadcaster for Cardinals games on Bally Sports Midwest. On December 4, McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge on I-270 near Ladue Road in Creve Coeur. Because it was his third such arrest, he was charged with persistent driving while intoxicated. He was found guilty of driving while intoxicated in November 2010 and again one year later.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2now.com

Visit the winter market in Collinsville this weekend

This weekend, the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will welcome over 100 vendors. Everything is for their winter market. Visit the winter market in Collinsville this weekend. This weekend, the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will welcome over 100 vendors. Everything is for their winter market. Thieves steal St. Louis...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

L&C Veterans Club Joins Forces With Marquette In "Operation Rising Spirit," Marquette Grad Monica Wendle Takes Lead Role

GODFREY - The Lewis and Clark Community Clark Veterans Club joined forces with Marquette Catholic High School students and graduates to support the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) "Operation Rising Spirit" campaign this year. A Marquette Catholic graduate attending L&C - Monica Wendle - is playing an important role in the campaign.
GODFREY, IL
khqa.com

Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
FREEBURG, IL
Washington Missourian

Light poles to be removed from fields

Union plans to remove aging wooden light poles at its older baseball and softball fields after one caused damage during 2021 storms. The city is not going to replace the poles at this time citing cost estimates that range from $50,000 to $80,000 for all 15 poles, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told members of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee at their Nov. 21 meeting.
UNION, MO
advantagenews.com

Student struck near Alton Middle School

An Alton Middle School student suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along College Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The child was found lying to the side of the roadway by school personnel and other witnesses and was assisted until first responders arrived on the scene. The injuries were called non-life threatening.
ALTON, IL

