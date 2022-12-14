ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than a week after being charged with a DWI, Dan McLauhglin is out as a broadcaster for Cardinals games on Bally Sports Midwest. On December 4, McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge on I-270 near Ladue Road in Creve Coeur. Because it was his third such arrest, he was charged with persistent driving while intoxicated. He was found guilty of driving while intoxicated in November 2010 and again one year later.

