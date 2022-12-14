Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Allen Leads Again With 15 Points, Edwardsville Defense Shuts Down Gateway STEM Running Game, To Help Take 60-21 Win
EDWARDSVILLE - Malik Allen again was Edwardsville's leading scorer, this time connecting for 15 points, while the Tigers' defense shut down the St. Louis Gateway STEM running game with solid defense as Edwardsville won its second straight game over a St. Louis Public High League team, taking a 60-21 win over the Jaguars Friday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.
edglentoday.com
Allen Ties Career-High For Second Night In A Row, Edwardsville Defense Holds Area's Leading Scorer To Season Low As Tigers Defeat St. Louis Metro
EDWARDSVILLE - Malik Allen tied his career high of 20 points for the second consecutive night and the Edwardsville defense held the St. Louis area's leading scorer, Amari Foluke, to a season-low 18 points as the Tigers defeated St. Louis Metro 76-34 in a non-conference basketball game played Wednesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Hockey Beaten At Home By Kahoks - MVCHA Roundup
EDWARDSVILLE - Tanner Bettis and Eric Denny scored two goals each for Collinsville in their shutout win over Edwardsville East in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at RP Lumber Center. Both Bettis and Denny staked the Kahoks to a 2-0 lead with goals in the first period, then...
edglentoday.com
St. Louis Cardinals' Broadcaster Dan McLaughlin Will No Longer Do Play-By-Play For Redbirds
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin will no longer be a play-by-play announcer for the Redbirds. McLaughlin, who faces a felony charge for a third DWI offense, said today he will not return as a play-by-play announcer for the Redbirds in the 2023 season. Sign in to...
KMOV
Dan McLaughlin out as Cards broadcaster following third DWI arrest
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than a week after being charged with a DWI, Dan McLauhglin is out as a broadcaster for Cardinals games on Bally Sports Midwest. On December 4, McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge on I-270 near Ladue Road in Creve Coeur. Because it was his third such arrest, he was charged with persistent driving while intoxicated. He was found guilty of driving while intoxicated in November 2010 and again one year later.
St. Louis Cardinals TV announcer Dan McLaughlin won't return to booth after DWI arrest
Dan McLaughlin won’t be back on St. Louis Cardinals broadcasts for a 25th season. McLaughlin is leaving his post as the Cardinals' play-by-play announcer for Bally Sports Midwest in what's termed a mutual decision. McLaughlin, 48, was arrested for felony persistent DWI on Dec. 3 in a suburb of St. Louis.
Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
FOX2now.com
Visit the winter market in Collinsville this weekend
This weekend, the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will welcome over 100 vendors. Everything is for their winter market. Visit the winter market in Collinsville this weekend. This weekend, the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will welcome over 100 vendors. Everything is for their winter market. Thieves steal St. Louis...
edglentoday.com
L&C Veterans Club Joins Forces With Marquette In "Operation Rising Spirit," Marquette Grad Monica Wendle Takes Lead Role
GODFREY - The Lewis and Clark Community Clark Veterans Club joined forces with Marquette Catholic High School students and graduates to support the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) "Operation Rising Spirit" campaign this year. A Marquette Catholic graduate attending L&C - Monica Wendle - is playing an important role in the campaign.
khqa.com
Ex-Cards pitcher, city mayor accused of deer baiting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and the mayor of Freeburg, Ill., were among eight people arrested for hunting related violations including deer and turkey baiting, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, said in a news release. On Nov. 18, Illinois Conservation Police went...
Washington Missourian
Light poles to be removed from fields
Union plans to remove aging wooden light poles at its older baseball and softball fields after one caused damage during 2021 storms. The city is not going to replace the poles at this time citing cost estimates that range from $50,000 to $80,000 for all 15 poles, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told members of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee at their Nov. 21 meeting.
FOX2now.com
Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next week with accumulating snow possible
Metro St. Louis Today: mainly cloudy with a few gaps in the overcast and a sprinkling of snow, windy at times. A high of 34 degrees F with winds from the west at 10-15 mph. Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next …. Metro St. Louis Today: mainly...
edglentoday.com
Macoupin County Leads Region In Deer Harvested, Plus Other Area and Statewide Totals From IDNR
SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). In the IDNR totals, Macoupin County had 1,576 deer harvested this year to lead the region, compared to 1,431 in 2021.
ENDANGERED ADVISORY: Police search for missing UCity teen
Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Shayne Rocquel Burrow, a teenager reported missing out of University City.
advantagenews.com
Student struck near Alton Middle School
An Alton Middle School student suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along College Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The child was found lying to the side of the roadway by school personnel and other witnesses and was assisted until first responders arrived on the scene. The injuries were called non-life threatening.
Residents optimistic for future of Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville
St. Clair County bought the land in Belleville that is home to the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center.
collinsvilledailynews.com
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Donates Land And Building To The Diocese Of Belleville
BELLEVILLE - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Klay and The Most Reverend Bishop Michael McGovern jointly announce the hospital has agreed to donate multiple tracts of land and a building on St. Elizabeth’s downtown Belleville campus to the Diocese of Belleville. As part...
City Foundry was broken into early morning on Thursday
The city foundry had been broken into at approximately 4:30 a.m.
Missouri Woman Shares Video of a Black Bear at Her Back Door
If someone knocks on your door, it's best to look and see who it is before you open. That was especially true for a Jefferson County, Missouri woman who shared video of a black bear who was lurking right outside of her back door. KMOV out of St. Louis shared...
A possible pothole has opened up on I-55 near Collinsville
There are some paving concerns on I-55 northbound. It appears that the bridge has been reduced to a one-lane road. Police are on the scene, and there appears to be a hole.
