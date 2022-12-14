Read full article on original website
Related
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Tom Cruise to Receive David O. Selznick Award From Producers Guild of America
Tom Cruise is synonymous with movie stardom. But over the decades, Cruise has also developed a talent for producing the films he stars in, along with a few other movies where he’s not the name above the title. In gratitude for, you know, nearly saving the movie business this summer with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award by the Producers Guild of America (PGA). He will accept the honor at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton. The award’s namesake, David O. Selznick, oversaw the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
goldderby.com
Ed Harris movies: 15 greatest films ranked from worst to best
In Ed Harris‘s over-40-year career he has surprisingly never won an Oscar or an Emmy, despite four nominations from the motion picture academy and two from the TV academy. Let’s take a look back at some of his best big-screen performances. Tour through our photo gallery above of Harris’s 15 greatest films, ranked from worst to best.
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
wegotthiscovered.com
The people have spoken, and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is your film of the year
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has won gold at the People’s Choice Awards, after taking home the top prize for Best Film. The Marvel sequel beat out plenty of other favorites across multiple genres from the year. Nominees who fell short of Doctor Strange 2 include Bullet Train, Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, Nope, The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Top Gun: Maverick.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
Collider
Will 'Black Adam' Break Even For Warner Bros.?
Having barely scraped past the lifetime gross of Shazam!, fellow DC tentpole Black Adam might be flaming out at the box office. A new Variety report estimates that the big-budget superhero film might lose money for Warner Bros. That would’ve been a massive blow at any other time as well,...
‘Top Gun’ named best film by National Board of Review
NEW YORK (AP) — “Top Gun: Maverick,” 2022′s biggest box-office hit, has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Though the National Board of Review, a long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, has no overlap or correlation to other awards bodies, the win adds to the awards-season tailwinds for “Top Gun: Maverick” as not just a $1.5 billion worldwide smash but a legitimate Academy Awards contender. On Thursday, the Producers Guild Awards also announced that “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise will receive its David O. Selznick Achievement Award.
Inside Nova
Margot Robbie: Barbie film is everything you've ever dreamed of
Margot Robbie says the live-action 'Barbie' is "everything you've ever dreamed of". The 32-year-old actress plays the real-life version of the iconic Mattel doll in the eagerly-awaited flick alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken, and she has teased that fans are in for a treat. Margot's production company LuckyChap Entertainment secured...
Inside Nova
A Death Stranding movie adaptation confirmed
A movie based on the 'Death Stranding' video game is on the way. The popular action franchise's director Hideo Kojima's production firm has teamed up with Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios to develop and produce the movie based on the 2019 game. It marks Kojima Productions first movie adaptation for...
An AI art generator just remade The Avengers… as Wes Anderson
The Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, have made some of Marvel's most successful movies, including The Avengers double-header that wrapped up the Infinity Stone saga. But what if those movies were made in 1980 and directed by indie auteur Wes Anderson? What If…?. The Russo Brothers dropped the idea...
IGN
Don't Blame James Gunn for Wonder Woman 3 Cancellation - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
So it appears that WB didn’t make the call on canceling Wonder Woman 3, it was Patty Jenkins. According to The Wrap, the director apparently walked away from the project after many of the higher ups cast doubt on some of her ideas. According to an insider source, upon receiving some skepticism on her direction, Jenkins was very vocal about letting Warner Bros. CEOs know that they didn’t understand the character or the overall character arc she had in mind for #WonderWoman. The #DCEU movie Patty Jenkins had in mind was vastly different from what the WB executives had in mind, so she walked away. James Gunn apparently had no involvement with the Wonder Woman 3 movie cancellation. In other news, Jackie Chan has confirmed Rush Hour 4 is happening. And finally, we look at the Mario Bros. movie showcasing new footage.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Box Office Leaps Past $400M Globally
Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has bounded past the $400 million mark at the global box office before heading into its second weekend. The Marvel Studios and Disney tentpole finished Wednesday with a domestic cume of $213.2 million and an international tally of $187.2 million for a worldwide total of $400.4 million. Wakanda Forever began opening in select international markets Nov. 9. More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Hidden Struggle of 'Wakanda Forever'Ryan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMCamerimage: How 'Black Panther 2' DP Autumn Durald Arkapaw Used Light to Convey Grief, Rebirth The sequel launched...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam’ Sequel Unlikely to Happen
As the internet continues to debate whether Black Adam will be profitable for DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery, a new report suggests a sequel is off the cards. Earlier in the week, Variety reported that Black Adam was set to lose $100 million for Warner Bros. Discovery, after only pulling in $387 million worldwide. Leading man, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would later refute that report, suggesting the film would make a profit of $52 million-$75 million. Despite Johnson’s claims, though, it appears a sequel to the film is off the table.
startattle.com
Detective Knight: Redemption (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Bruce Willis, Lochlyn Munro
In custody in New York, Detective James Knight finds himself in the middle of a jailbreak led by The Christmas B–ber, a brutal fanatic whose Santa Claus disciples are terrorizing the city. Startattle.com – Christmas Knight movie. With the promised return of his badge in exchange for taking...
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is on the cover of Total Film’s upcoming 2023 preview issue
"It’s a story of immense scope and scale"
IGN
The Flash Release Date Has Been Moved Up
Warner Bros. Discovery has pushed forward the release date for The Flash. The studio announced that The Flash will now premiere in theaters on June 16, 2023, a week earlier than its previously announced June 23, 2023 release date. This is likely to avoid Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which finally announced it will premiere on June 30.
Comments / 0