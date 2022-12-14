Read full article on original website
BET
SZA Announces First Arena Tour
SZA's new album, SOS, just dropped to critical acclaim, and she is now heading out on tour. “Time to take this sh*t on the road,” the star singer wrote in an Instagram post where she shared the official tour flyer. The tour kicks off on Feb. 21 at the...
What’s Up With John Denver’s Children? Meet Zachary, Anna, And Jesse
John Denver, one of the greatest musicians of all time, met his first wife, Annie Martell, in 1966 at a Minnesota concert, and they married soon afterward. Their love life was so sensational that he wrote the ageless ballad “Annie’s Song” for her in just ten minutes while riding a ski lift in Colorado.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
ABC Pulls Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Following Nick Carter Rape Allegations and Lawsuit
“A Very Backstreet Holiday,” the Backstreet Boys’ Christmas special filmed this month in Los Angeles, will no longer air on ABC, Variety has confirmed. The news comes amid allegations that singer Nick Carter raped a 17-year-old girl during the band’s 2001 tour. The special was set to air on ABC on Dec. 14, featuring Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough as they celebrate the season and perform hits from their 10th album “A Very Backstreet Christmas.” Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko Okatsuka were scheduled to appear. On Thursday, a 39-year-old woman,...
Late singer Lalo Rodríguez is remembered as a 'virtuoso' who uplifted salsa music
Puerto Rican singer and musician Lalo Rodríguez, best known for his salsa megahit “Ven devórame otra vez“ (Come devour me again) has died. His body was found in the parking lot of a public housing project in his hometown of Carolina, Puerto Rico, on Dec. 13, police said. He was 64.
Taylor Swift Shows Exactly How She Spent Her 33rd Birthday and Drops Big Hint About Next Project
Taylor Swift celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday doing what most people do on a Tuesday: work. Swift revealed she was in the studio, and fans noted that she may have just hinted she has been working on re-recording Reputation, which she legally became eligible to do on November 11, five years after its release date.
This was the only home Leslie Jordan purchased — now it’s for sale
The late Leslie Jordan’s West Hollywood, California condo has hit the market for $1.8 million. Made up of two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this was the first and only home Jordan had ever purchased in his life — and he bought it just weeks before his death. Records show the “Will & Grace” actor-turned-Instagram darling, 67, bought this home for $1.75 million on Aug. 3. Jordan passed away on Oct. 24 following a car crash. “It’s never too late to be happy, y’all,” he posted on Instagram on Aug. 13. “I really did it. I bought my first piece of …………...
Who is Afrobeats star Asake?
The singer is one of 2022’s breakout acts, after releasing his debut album to widespread critical and commercial success
Paris Hilton Reflects on 10 Years of DJing and Talks 2023 Performances
It’s been 10 years since Paris Hilton made her first major festival debut as a DJ. At the time, several publications and online spectators disdainfully rejected the multi-hyphenate’s entrance into the electronic dance world and nitpicked her setlist, stage appearance and gear choices (which, if you were curious, consist of the Traktor S8 and Swarovski-encrusted headphones). “If I’m being completely honest, I think a lot of that anxiety, that initial baggage, for me, is no longer there,” she tells Variety. “I feel comfortable in this world now — having been recognized for the work I’ve put into it my career, whether...
Corey Harrison From 'Pawn Stars' Has Faced Legal Trouble in the Past
As one of the leading cast members on Pawn Stars for the show's entire duration, Corey Harrison is the definition of a bonafide reality star. Alongside his father, Rick Harrison, his late grandfather, Richard "The Old Man" Harrison, and his best friend Austin "Chumlee" Russell, Corey has helped make Pawn Stars a beloved and informative program that delights millions of viewers to this day.
Who Is Elizabeth Holmes' Husband? Everything to Know About Billy Evans
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been married to her husband Billy Evans since 2019 While the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her former company, Theranos, have been heavily documented, little is known about the disgraced entrepreneur's relationship with her husband, Billy Evans. Holmes is behind one of the most infamous startups in recent history after her blood-testing company was exposed as an "elaborate years-long" fraud. The one-time Silicon Valley darling was the subject of an HBO documentary, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,...
How to watch Hornets vs. Pistons: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
This Wednesday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.19 points per contest. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Detroit Pistons will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at Spectrum Center. If the game is anything like Detroit's 127-126 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
