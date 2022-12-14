Read full article on original website
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complexJulie MorganClay County, FL
floridapolitics.com
Jax NAACP warns confederate monuments could pose a public safety threat
In a call for Jacksonville to remove monuments to the Confederacy, the local branch of the NAACP is making the case that it’s a matter of public safety. Specifically, if local leaders do not bring the monuments down, protesters just might. “The NAACP asserts that failing to remove the...
Florida ‘citizen’s arrest’ turns out to be anything but that
A reported “citizens arrest” turned out exactly the opposite, according to a Facebook post by the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department.
Northside Coalition of Jacksonville holds rally to demand removal of Confederate monument
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville is holding a rally at James Weldon Johnson Park, demanding the City of Jacksonville take down a Confederate monument in Springfield Park. Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson is at the park. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. There are...
Northside Coalition leader released from jail after arrest at Jacksonville City Council meeting
Jacksonville, Fla. — Ben Frazier, president of the Northside Coalition, was released on his own recognizance Wednesday morning after being arrested on trespassing and resisting officer without violence charges. Frazier, 72, was arrested Tuesday during a Jacksonville City Council meeting. According to his arrest report, he refused to stop...
Clay deputies exchange fire with man while they were taking him into custody, undersheriff says
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A man suspected in a shooting earlier this week fired at deputies Friday morning in Green Cove Springs while they were trying to take him into custody. Green Cove Springs Police Department Chief Guzman said they initially responded to a shooting on Tuesday morning...
3 people arrested in ‘orchestrated’ robbery, murder of Nassau man in Charlton, GBI says
Three people have been arrested in connection with the November murder and robbery of a man, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday. GBI said Jonathan David Merritt of Nassau County, Florida, was robbed and shot to death early in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 13 “in an orchestrated and pre-planned attack.”
Activist Ben Frazier says he doesn't regret being arrested during City Council meeting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Activist Ben Frazier is speaking to First Coast News after his arrest Tuesday night during the Jacksonville city council meeting. He says he was protesting the removal of confederate monuments. “Remove Confederate monuments! Am I being arrested?” asked Frazier. “Fact of the matter is I...
First Coast News
Jacksonville officer accused of excessive force in traffic stop previously accused of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from an earlier story. An officer who stopped a Jacksonville military veteran now accusing him of excessive force has been the subject of criticism before. Officer Justin Peppers was the lead officer in the November traffic stop of Braxton Smith, who recently...
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says high-powered GOP donor had badge access to police buildings since 2013
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says high-powered GOP donor Kent Stermon first received badge access to Jacksonville police buildings in 2013. JSO said Stermon received access as a "guest of the sheriff" during former Sheriff John Rutherford's administration. Stermon's access lasted almost 10 years before it was...
‘Nuisance’ home in Fernandina Beach sees partial cleanup, still out of compliance
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax has gathered new information about a home in Fernandina Beach deemed a “nuisance” and the push from neighbors to prevent situations like it. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. On Tuesday, we told you how a homeowner on Pine...
Police arrest 3 in Charlton County murder
CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects in the robbery and murder of a Folkston, Georgia man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following suspects: U.S. Marshals arrested Griffs on Dec. 2 and then McDade and Moore on Dec. 13. The trio robbed and shot […]
Jacksonville mom warns about dangers of fentanyl, after daughter dies from laced marijuana
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Megan Whitaker was only 29 years old when she went to sleep and didn’t wake up. “They say grief is pent-up love that has nowhere to go,” Keyla Morgan, the woman’s mother, said. “It comes in waves.”. The blonde-hairedoman loved to cheer,...
Florida Teen Accused Of Stabbing Cheerleader 114 Times Denied Transfer Out Of Solitary Confinement
A county judge ruled Aiden Fucci — who's accused of murdering 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey — will remain in solitary confinement at a Duval County Jail until his trial. A Florida teenager accused of stabbing a cheerleader 114 times will remain in solitary confinement despite his lawyers' efforts. Aiden...
Former JSO officer pleads guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report about Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca. Former Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca plead guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity on Thursday. The 48-year-old former police officer faces a minimum mandatory of 10 years in...
Waterbury murder suspect arrested in Florida
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury homicide suspect was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday. Waterbury police said Waterbury Major Crimes detectives along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took custody of Clarence Rhodes in Florida. Rhodes was transported back to Waterbury where he was served with a warrant charging him […]
Florida Officer Shoots and Kills Man Mid-Sentence for Refusing To Drop an Axe
Newly released body-camera footage appears to show an unidentified Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff's Office law-enforcement officer shooting and killing a man holding an axe after refusing an order to put it down and attempting to talk to the officer. The shooting happened in Jacksonville last April. According to First Coast News,...
Political power player for the former sheriff allowed unlimited access to facilities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about the access political power player Kent Stermon had to the Sheriff’s Office. Stermon was found dead last week amid a criminal investigation and less than a month after losing his access to JSO. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
khqa.com
Illinois College student arrested in dorm
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois College student faces charges after an arrest on campus Wednesday morning. Jacksonville Police arrested Devin Hall, 26 inside a dorm room. We're told police responded to a report of an armed individual and possible armed robbery in progress. Officials say when they arrived...
All KIPP Jacksonville locations on partial lockdown after social media threat, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All KIPP Jacksonville Public Schools are on a partial lockdown this morning after a threat was made on social media. According to the letter sent to parents, all KIPP schools are on Code Yellow due to the vagueness of the threat, as no specific location was mentioned. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was notified and is conducting an investigation at this time. Multiple patrol officers are stationed at each campus.
Action News Jax Investigates: Bias profiling claims against the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic stop after a formal complaint was made. Action News Jax first told you last week about traffic stop involving Braxton Smith that happened in late November. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. We have been pushing...
