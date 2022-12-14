ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

WSAV News 3

Police arrest 3 in Charlton County murder

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested three suspects in the robbery and murder of a Folkston, Georgia man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the following suspects: U.S. Marshals arrested Griffs on Dec. 2 and then McDade and Moore on Dec. 13. The trio robbed and shot […]
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
WTNH

Waterbury murder suspect arrested in Florida

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury homicide suspect was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday. Waterbury police said Waterbury Major Crimes detectives along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took custody of Clarence Rhodes in Florida. Rhodes was transported back to Waterbury where he was served with a warrant charging him […]
WATERBURY, CT
khqa.com

Illinois College student arrested in dorm

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois College student faces charges after an arrest on campus Wednesday morning. Jacksonville Police arrested Devin Hall, 26 inside a dorm room. We're told police responded to a report of an armed individual and possible armed robbery in progress. Officials say when they arrived...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Action News Jax

All KIPP Jacksonville locations on partial lockdown after social media threat, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All KIPP Jacksonville Public Schools are on a partial lockdown this morning after a threat was made on social media. According to the letter sent to parents, all KIPP schools are on Code Yellow due to the vagueness of the threat, as no specific location was mentioned. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was notified and is conducting an investigation at this time. Multiple patrol officers are stationed at each campus.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

