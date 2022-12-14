JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All KIPP Jacksonville Public Schools are on a partial lockdown this morning after a threat was made on social media. According to the letter sent to parents, all KIPP schools are on Code Yellow due to the vagueness of the threat, as no specific location was mentioned. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was notified and is conducting an investigation at this time. Multiple patrol officers are stationed at each campus.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO