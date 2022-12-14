Read full article on original website
Perry Mason season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the crime drama
Perry Mason, the reimagination of the classic '50s TV series, is getting a season 2. Here is everything you need to know about it.
Never Have I Ever season 4 release date speculation, plot, cast, more
What is the Never Have I Ever season 4 release date? The Netflix series, which follows the life of Devi and her friends in Sherman Oaks High School, felt bittersweet when its third outing was released in August 2022, with the show’s creator and executive producer Mindy Kaling also confirming that the fourth season of the comedy series would be its last.
Netflix reveals ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 release date
When does the next season of Shadow and Bone come out? Everything we know about the ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 release date
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’
Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
HBO Max Is Removing Even More Shows, But They'll Have a Streaming Future... Somewhere
By now you’ve likely heard the news that many of HBO Max’s original titles—including Westworld and The Nevers, as well as two more genre shows just added to that list, Raised by Wolves and The Time Traveler’s Wife—will soon be leaving the streamer and shifting elsewhere. Now we have a slightly better idea of where they’ll be ending up.
CSI: Vegas: Another Original Cast Member Set to Return in Season 2
Early next year, Catherine Willows is going to spot a very familiar face in Sin City. TVLine has learned that original CSI cast member Eric Szmanda is set to reprise his role as Greg Sanders during the latter half of CSI: Vegas‘ current second season. His multi-episode guest stint will reunite him with his aforementioned former co-star Marg Helgenberger. Szmanda portrayed the CSI tech for the entirety of original CSI‘s 15-season run on CBS. Helgenberger was added to CSI: Vegas‘ Season 2 ensemble partly to fill the void left by fellow OGers Jorja Fox and William Petersen, both of whom departed after the revival’s...
CSI: Vegas Reveals Another O.G. Star Of CBS Crime Drama Is Heading To Season 2
CSI: Vegas is welcoming back another OG for Season 2!
‘Star Trek: Prodigy’: Jason Alexander Knew Dr. Noum Couldn’t Sound Like George or Duckman
Thanks to Star Trek: Prodigy, Jason Alexander is back in a world he loves. The Star Trek fan first appeared in the franchise in a Voyager episode in 1999 as Kurros, the leader of the enigmatic Think Tank, opposite Kate Mulgrew (as Captain Kathryn Janeway). Now, he’s on a Star Trek show with her again, voicing the Tellarite Dr. Noum — and he’ll be back for Season 2!
‘Beauty and the Beast’ at 30, a ‘Ghost’-ly Hour, Simpsons at the Opera, ‘Parent Test’
Josh Groban and H.E.R. headline a 30th-anniversary celebration of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. CBS hit Ghosts expands to an hour for a rollicking Christmas episode. A new Simpsons short features the singing Bocelli family. ABC puts parents to the test in a new reality show. Disney invites you...
'NCIS' Crossover Event Delayed
NCIS fans who have waited forever to see three NCIS teams work on a single case will have to wait even longer. The crossover intended as the mid-season premieres for NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles was delayed by a week. It will now air on Monday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
‘Mythic Quest’ Flashback and More Apple Treats, Netflix’s Spy ‘Recruit,’ Christmas Episodes (‘Lopez,’ ‘Rock’) and Movies
The Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest looks back at how the video game’s visionaries fared as kids. Netflix presents a tongue-in-cheek spy thriller with Noah Centineo as The Recruit. NBC comedies Lopez vs. Lopez and Young Rock get in the holiday spirit, along with an array of movies and specials.
Jodie Sweetin Reveals She’s an LGBTQ Ally ‘Whether People Like It All the Time or Not’ After Candace Cameron Bure Drama
Fighting the good fight. Jodie Sweetin is not backing down when it comes to her support of the LGTBQ+ community — despite butting heads with former costar Candace Cameron Bure. "I have always been an outspoken ally for LGBTQ communities, for Black Lives Matter,” Sweetin, 40, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 14. “I've always […]
‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Director Terrence O’Hara Dies at 76
Terrence O’Hara, who directed 85 episodes of various franchises of NCIS on CBS, died on December 5 after a five-year battle with cancer. He was 76. His family confirmed his passing in a statement: “Terrence waged a heroic battle with cancer until he couldn’t, but for five years wore his struggle with unimaginable grace. He continued to direct, do the dishes, walk the dog, shovel snow, hang Christmas lights and have dinner with friends and never felt sorry for himself, though that would have been OK. His fortitude is one for the ages. He will be deeply, dearly, madly missed.”
‘Party Down’ Sets Return Date as Starz Unveils First Teaser (VIDEO)
Get your pink bowties out, press your white button-up, and break out the black slacks because Party Down is gearing up for its long-awaited Season 3 return on Starz. The six-episode third season will officially kick off Friday, February 24, 2023, on Starz and the Starz app, and in anticipation of the premiere’s arrival, a new teaser and cast photo have been unveiled. Set ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team has moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott).
HBO Max’s Canceled Shows Moving to FAST, Not Disappearing From Existence
HBO Max will now move its canceled programs to third-party FAST services. The streamer recently announced a slew of series cancellations, including Minx, Gordita Chronicles, The Nevers, Westworld and Love Life would be removed from its library. Though there was fear the shows would be gone forever, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery apparently assessed how best to maximize audiences and monetization opportunities for its content, deciding to license certain HBO and HBO Max programming to third-party FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) services as part of a packaged offering.
The 10 Best New TV Shows of 2022
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After praising the year’s 10 best TV shows, it’s now time to honor the new 2022 series that, despite hitting the marketplace in a year boasting more television content than ever before, still managed to make their mark and connect with audiences.
