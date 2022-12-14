Per the Maryland Attorney General’s Office: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that his Consumer Protection Division filed charges against Phoenix Home Remodeling Group, LLC and three of its officers – Kimberly Kagen, Andrew Avramidis, and Rockford Hawkins (Phoenix Remodeling). The charges allege that Phoenix Remodeling took large deposits from consumers for home improvement services, such as roof or window replacements, and failed to provide the promised goods and services. The company and its owners are also charged with collecting excessive deposits and failing to include required notices in their home improvement contracts. Last May, the Maryland Home Improvement Commission suspended the contractor and sales licenses held by Kagen and Phoenix Home Remodeling Group, LLC. The Attorney General’s charges also allege that the company briefly continued to offer and sell home improvement goods and services after its license was suspended.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO