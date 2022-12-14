ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

mocoshow.com

Home Improvement Contractor Charged with Taking Payments from Consumers, Not Providing Purchased Home Improvement Services

Per the Maryland Attorney General’s Office: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that his Consumer Protection Division filed charges against Phoenix Home Remodeling Group, LLC and three of its officers – Kimberly Kagen, Andrew Avramidis, and Rockford Hawkins (Phoenix Remodeling). The charges allege that Phoenix Remodeling took large deposits from consumers for home improvement services, such as roof or window replacements, and failed to provide the promised goods and services. The company and its owners are also charged with collecting excessive deposits and failing to include required notices in their home improvement contracts. Last May, the Maryland Home Improvement Commission suspended the contractor and sales licenses held by Kagen and Phoenix Home Remodeling Group, LLC. The Attorney General’s charges also allege that the company briefly continued to offer and sell home improvement goods and services after its license was suspended.
meritushealth.com

State funding budgeted for proposed medical school

HAGERSTOWN, Md. – $10 million in funding has been budgeted to support Meritus’ proposed medical school from the state of Maryland following Governor Larry Hogan’s budget recommendations for FY24. "We are grateful for Governor Hogan’s visionary leadership in advancing health and healthcare in Maryland. The proposed Meritus...
Delaware LIVE News

Global case manufacturer moves from Maryland to Delaware

A company that designs and manufactures high-performance protective cases and racks used in industries ranging from broadcasting to defense has chosen Frankford as the new site for its United States operations. CP Cases USA, opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar company in the United Kingdom, will move from an 8,000-square-foot site in Bishopville, Maryland, to a 25,000-square-foot site ... Read More
Town Square LIVE News

Car dealers absent from gas-powered vehicle ban meeting

During a public meeting on the state’s plan to totally ban the sale of most new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, those opposed to the proposal outnumbered supporters three to one.  There will be another virtual public workshop on the proposed regulations Thursday at 6 p.m. Gov. John Carney announced in March that Delaware would adopt California’s zero-emission vehicle regulations, which ... Read More
Nottingham MD

Maryland ranked among states with least Christmas spirit

BALTIMORE, MD—Bah, humbug! Maryland has been ranked among the states with the least Christmas cheer in the U.S., according to a new report from CenturyLink. Maryland came in at No. 41, which is actually an improvement from last year’s ranking of No. 46. In compiling the list, CenturyLink...
straightarrownews.com

Wes Moore wants to raise Maryland’s minimum wage in 2023

Wes Moore is combat veteran and author who ran to replace Maryland’s popular, term-limited Republican Governor Larry Hogan. Moore won by 30 points. “Everybody in the state needs to understand that we are going to focus on economics. That this is about how we are going to focus on pathways to work, wages, and wealth. For all Marylanders, and not just some,” Moore said.
ggwash.org

As Maryland’s General Assembly session approaches, here are three bills to watch

We’re one month away from the start of Maryland’s General Assembly session, during which state senators and delegates will meet in Annapolis for three months to write and pass new laws. Until then, legislators from each county and Baltimore City are working on local bills that would only affect that jurisdiction. Right now, we’re tracking three bills that impact Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, including one about parking requirements and two that could dramatically change both counties’ planning departments.
Bay Journal

Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

6 Fun Family Day Trips Near Maryland

There are many places within Maryland that are a short drive for fun family day trips near Maryland. Check out these places within the state, as well as one close to the Maryland border, that are fun for families to take a day trip. Havre de Grace. Havre de Grace...
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,000 Stimulus Money is Coming for Christmas

A one-time bonus worth $1,000 Stimulus money will be given away to Anne Arundel County Public School employees in Maryland. Christmas came so early for the employees of Anne Arundel County Public School since they will be receiving $1,000 Stimulus money in five days. The bonus is dedicated to the...
