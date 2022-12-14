Read full article on original website
Home improvement company accused of charging thousands for uncompleted work
A Baltimore based home improvement company is accused of collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits from consumers for work they never performed.
mocoshow.com
Home Improvement Contractor Charged with Taking Payments from Consumers, Not Providing Purchased Home Improvement Services
Per the Maryland Attorney General’s Office: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that his Consumer Protection Division filed charges against Phoenix Home Remodeling Group, LLC and three of its officers – Kimberly Kagen, Andrew Avramidis, and Rockford Hawkins (Phoenix Remodeling). The charges allege that Phoenix Remodeling took large deposits from consumers for home improvement services, such as roof or window replacements, and failed to provide the promised goods and services. The company and its owners are also charged with collecting excessive deposits and failing to include required notices in their home improvement contracts. Last May, the Maryland Home Improvement Commission suspended the contractor and sales licenses held by Kagen and Phoenix Home Remodeling Group, LLC. The Attorney General’s charges also allege that the company briefly continued to offer and sell home improvement goods and services after its license was suspended.
Maryland fines BetMGM for allegedly taking early online sports bets
BetMGM has been fined by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission for allegedly taking live online sports wagers early without authorization.
meritushealth.com
State funding budgeted for proposed medical school
HAGERSTOWN, Md. – $10 million in funding has been budgeted to support Meritus’ proposed medical school from the state of Maryland following Governor Larry Hogan’s budget recommendations for FY24. "We are grateful for Governor Hogan’s visionary leadership in advancing health and healthcare in Maryland. The proposed Meritus...
Global case manufacturer moves from Maryland to Delaware
A company that designs and manufactures high-performance protective cases and racks used in industries ranging from broadcasting to defense has chosen Frankford as the new site for its United States operations. CP Cases USA, opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar company in the United Kingdom, will move from an 8,000-square-foot site in Bishopville, Maryland, to a 25,000-square-foot site ... Read More
Car dealers absent from gas-powered vehicle ban meeting
During a public meeting on the state’s plan to totally ban the sale of most new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, those opposed to the proposal outnumbered supporters three to one. There will be another virtual public workshop on the proposed regulations Thursday at 6 p.m. Gov. John Carney announced in March that Delaware would adopt California’s zero-emission vehicle regulations, which ... Read More
Nottingham MD
Maryland ranked among states with least Christmas spirit
BALTIMORE, MD—Bah, humbug! Maryland has been ranked among the states with the least Christmas cheer in the U.S., according to a new report from CenturyLink. Maryland came in at No. 41, which is actually an improvement from last year’s ranking of No. 46. In compiling the list, CenturyLink...
Hogan Administration Says Maryland Won’t Rejoin Alliance To Ban Gas Car Sales By 2035
The administration of outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan will not renew Maryland’s participation in a multi-state agreement that requires new vehicles sold in the state to follow the same emissions standards as those sold in California, according to state officials. Chris Hoagland, director of Air and Radiation at the Maryland...
foxbaltimore.com
Governor Hogan declares Dec. 23 a State holiday, Maryland government offices to close
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Today, Governor Larry Hogan declared December 23, a state holiday in Maryland. The Christmas holiday falls on a weekend this year with Christmas Eve on Saturday and Christmas Day on Sunday. “This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working...
Here's When The Final Full-Service Maryland Sears Will Be Closing At Francis Scott Key Mall
One of the final full-service Sears locations in the country that still stands in Maryland is not long for this world and will soon be shut down, according to reports.Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick, one of the few active brick-and-motor locations still standing from the once-great…
straightarrownews.com
Wes Moore wants to raise Maryland’s minimum wage in 2023
Wes Moore is combat veteran and author who ran to replace Maryland’s popular, term-limited Republican Governor Larry Hogan. Moore won by 30 points. “Everybody in the state needs to understand that we are going to focus on economics. That this is about how we are going to focus on pathways to work, wages, and wealth. For all Marylanders, and not just some,” Moore said.
ggwash.org
As Maryland’s General Assembly session approaches, here are three bills to watch
We’re one month away from the start of Maryland’s General Assembly session, during which state senators and delegates will meet in Annapolis for three months to write and pass new laws. Until then, legislators from each county and Baltimore City are working on local bills that would only affect that jurisdiction. Right now, we’re tracking three bills that impact Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, including one about parking requirements and two that could dramatically change both counties’ planning departments.
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending
Hours later, legislative panel endorses spending guidelines that leaders describe as 'fiscally responsible' The post As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces 114 economic development projects for rural Maryland communities
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that 114 economic development projects in Maryland’s rural counties will be funded through the $50 million Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund. The grant fund, which is overseen by the Maryland Department of Commerce and administered by the five rural regional councils,...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
6 Fun Family Day Trips Near Maryland
There are many places within Maryland that are a short drive for fun family day trips near Maryland. Check out these places within the state, as well as one close to the Maryland border, that are fun for families to take a day trip. Havre de Grace. Havre de Grace...
Moore taps three young political veterans for key administration roles
The incoming Moore-Miller administration is turning to a trio of young but seasoned veterans of state government and politics to help them. The post Moore taps three young political veterans for key administration roles appeared first on Maryland Matters.
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,000 Stimulus Money is Coming for Christmas
A one-time bonus worth $1,000 Stimulus money will be given away to Anne Arundel County Public School employees in Maryland. Christmas came so early for the employees of Anne Arundel County Public School since they will be receiving $1,000 Stimulus money in five days. The bonus is dedicated to the...
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
pressboxonline.com
Maryland Lottery And Gaming Director John Martin On Early Results Of Mobile Sports Betting
Stan “The Fan” Charles talks with Maryland Lottery and Gaming director John Martin about the early numbers since the launch of mobile sports betting in Maryland and what’s to come. • Talking Maryland Basketball Recruiting With Tom Strickler. • Restoration Hardwood: Kevin Willard On His Vision For...
