Brendan Fraser Says No One's Ever Gotten The Pronunciation Of His Last Name Right

 2 days ago
Brendan Fraser has been a popular face on TV screens for many years owing to his star performance in the 1997 blockbuster movie George of the Jungle. However, it is ironic that despite his prominence, most fans and co-actors have not been able to get a correct pronunciation of his last name.

The wrong pronunciation of the actor’s name is partly influenced by the popular TV character, ‘Frasier Crane,’ played by Kelsey Grammer in the sitcom Frasier, which aired from 1933 to 2004. Recently, Fraser finally set the records straight in a recent discussion with fellow actor and long-time friend Adam Sandler in Variety’s Actors on Actors segment by revealing the appropriate way to say his last name.

Brendan Fraser corrects Adam Sandler about his name

The two friends were having a discussion about hosting Saturday Night Live in the US when Sadler mentioned Fraser’s full name and checked if he said it right. “When I first met Brendon Fraser…That’s your full name, right? Brendan Fraser.” Brendan Fraser replied, “Oh, f**k it. No one’s ever gotten my name right.”

Fraser took the cue and explained that his last name, ‘Fraser,’ is pronounced to rhyme with the word ‘razor.’ “It’s Fraser,” Brendan emphasized. “Like that thing you shave with.” Later on the show, the 56-year-old comedian went on to say the name correctly but commented that “it didn’t sound right,” while Brendan replied that “It felt good, though!”

Brendan Fraser’s Fans react to his shocking revelation

Fraser’s explanation about the right way his name is pronounced surprised his fans, with many of them taking to Twitter to comment on the name debate. “Here’s your daily reminder that you’ve been pronouncing Brendan Fraser’s last name wrong,” a tweep wrote. “Fraser like razor; not Tossed salad and scrambled eggs.”

A Twitter user also took to the comment section to appeal to fans to start pronouncing the actor’s name the right way to show their support and love. “Today I learned it’s pronounced “Brendan Fraser” (as in blazer, laser, taser). And I just think that if we’re all rooting for him and lovin the guy– as we SHOULD– we should also start saying his name right.”

DoYouRemember?

