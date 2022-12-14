Read full article on original website
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
'This is our concept': Maya Bagel Express serving New York-style bagels in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new spot for fresh bagels is raking in the dough in Louisville. Maya Bagel Express opened on Poplar Level Road in late October. Since then, the restaurant has seen lines out the door -- mostly due to word of mouth. The family-owned spot is led...
Wave 3
Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last month, a century-old Clarksville bakery was struggling for customers. Construction on North Clark Boulevard detoured customers away from the business. The decline in sales worried the 77-year-old owner Ernest Polston about the future of the bakery. After customers heard about the troubles at William’s Bakery,...
wdrb.com
New Louisville bar with 'farm-to-table' concept opening in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former mail sorting facility in the Highlands has been transformed into a bar that's focusing on bringing a local concept to cocktails. Epiphany is a cocktail bar with a community-driven vision hoping to support local farmers. It's located at 1525 Highland Avenue, at the corner of Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue.
Wave 3
New high-tech indoor farm opening soon in Shepherdsville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Square Roots is getting ready to open its hydroponic indoor farm in Shepherdsville soon. The facility will grow leafy greens, herbs, and microgreens. This will be the company’s fifth farm. Most of the locations are in the New England or Midwest areas. The company chose...
wdrb.com
Actor, director Ethan Hawke spotted at Louisville brunch spot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actor, director and producer Ethan Hawke was spotted at a local brunch spot. He stopped by Morning Fork on Frankfort Avenue earlier this week. The restaurant posted photos to its Facebook page, saying "You never know who you will see at Morning Fork!" Hawke has been...
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in Kentucky
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Courier Journal and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WHAS 11
Louisville community raises concerns about new Publix location, safety of intersection
The newest Publix is scheduled to open in 2024 at the intersection of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. The road already experiences excessive traffic delays.
WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is now hiring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria, a Cincinnati-area staple, is getting closer to opening. The restaurant is located near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. We don't yet know exactly when it will open, as the website still just says "Coming Soon," but we do know...
Wave 3
Neighbors express concern about Topgolf lights
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people are looking to dim the lights at the Topgolf on Oxmoor Lane. The golfing and entertainment venue has been open for under a month, and neighbors are concerned about the lights. WAVE News heard complaints about the Topgolf lights long before it was even...
'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto bringing comedy tour to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready for a night of nonstop laughter. Joe Gatto, comedian, actor and producer, is coming to Louisville!. Gatto is best known for the hit TV show "Impractical Jokers", which he starred alongside his 3 lifelong friends: Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Brian Quinn. In the hidden-camera show, they challenge one another to do ridiculous dares in public.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix announces 4th Kentucky location
Publix Super Markets said Tuesday that it has acquired property for a fourth store in Kentucky. Located in Louisville, at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road, the 48,387-square-foot store will be Publix’s third in Louisville and will feature an adjacent Publix Liquors. The store is set to open in the second quarter of 2024, the grocery retailer said in a statement.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
WLKY.com
Metro Council to hear ordinance on Dream Hotel proposed in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A $100 million proposal aimed at bringing a new hotel to downtown Louisville will go before Metro Council on Thursday. The new project would turn six vacant and historic buildings along West Main Street into the Dream Hotel. The hotel's design includes 160 rooms, food and...
Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras
ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
wdrb.com
New sales tax on conventions leaves Kentucky Venues searching for guidance from Frankfort
After recovery from pandemic setbacks, Kentucky Venues grapples with new sales tax on conventions. A new law that goes into effect Jan. 1 will impose a 6% sales tax on rental space for meetings and conventions. In Louisville, that could pose an obstacle for potential business at Kentucky Venues in 2023.
progressivegrocer.com
Publix Ups the Ante in Kentucky
Although it only recently broke ground on its first store in Kentucky, Publix Super Markets has announced a planned fourth location in the Bluegrass State. This will mark the third store in the Louisville area, and it is slated to open in the second quarter of 2024. The 48,387-square-foot store...
Kentucky woman wins $175K lottery prize after 1st gift ‘stolen’ in white elephant swap
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This was one time when having your gift “stolen” paid off in the long run. A Kentucky woman won a $175,000 lottery scratch-off during a white elephant exchange at her workplace’s holiday party. Lori Janes, the office manager and treatment coordinator at Harmon...
spectrumnews1.com
Musician recreates Johnny Cash's 'I've Been Everywhere' with Kentucky flair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Throughout the decades, many musicians have personalized a song made famous by Johnny Cash; the catchy “I’ve Been Everywhere.”. That song highlights North American cities and towns, and Louisville gets a mention. But country singer Chad Meers created his own Kentucky version. He pairs...
wdrb.com
Catholic Charities of Louisville purchases $5.1 million property for new headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville announced today that Catholic Charities of Louisville purchased a property from Stock Yards Bank to house its new headquarters. The property — which is on East Broadway — was purchased for $5.1 million and includes a 75-space surface parking lot at the...
wdrb.com
More bolt repairs done at troubled Kennedy Bridge joint
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There were more repairs this week to part of the Kennedy Bridge where a malfunctioning roadway joint caused several months of lane closures last year. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Jim Hannah said inspectors noticed 10 loose bolts, two broken bolts and one missing entirely during...
