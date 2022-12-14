ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last month, a century-old Clarksville bakery was struggling for customers. Construction on North Clark Boulevard detoured customers away from the business. The decline in sales worried the 77-year-old owner Ernest Polston about the future of the bakery. After customers heard about the troubles at William’s Bakery,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

New Louisville bar with 'farm-to-table' concept opening in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former mail sorting facility in the Highlands has been transformed into a bar that's focusing on bringing a local concept to cocktails. Epiphany is a cocktail bar with a community-driven vision hoping to support local farmers. It's located at 1525 Highland Avenue, at the corner of Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New high-tech indoor farm opening soon in Shepherdsville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Square Roots is getting ready to open its hydroponic indoor farm in Shepherdsville soon. The facility will grow leafy greens, herbs, and microgreens. This will be the company’s fifth farm. Most of the locations are in the New England or Midwest areas. The company chose...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Actor, director Ethan Hawke spotted at Louisville brunch spot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actor, director and producer Ethan Hawke was spotted at a local brunch spot. He stopped by Morning Fork on Frankfort Avenue earlier this week. The restaurant posted photos to its Facebook page, saying "You never know who you will see at Morning Fork!" Hawke has been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is now hiring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria, a Cincinnati-area staple, is getting closer to opening. The restaurant is located near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. We don't yet know exactly when it will open, as the website still just says "Coming Soon," but we do know...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Neighbors express concern about Topgolf lights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people are looking to dim the lights at the Topgolf on Oxmoor Lane. The golfing and entertainment venue has been open for under a month, and neighbors are concerned about the lights. WAVE News heard complaints about the Topgolf lights long before it was even...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto bringing comedy tour to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready for a night of nonstop laughter. Joe Gatto, comedian, actor and producer, is coming to Louisville!. Gatto is best known for the hit TV show "Impractical Jokers", which he starred alongside his 3 lifelong friends: Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Brian Quinn. In the hidden-camera show, they challenge one another to do ridiculous dares in public.
LOUISVILLE, KY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix announces 4th Kentucky location

Publix Super Markets said Tuesday that it has acquired property for a fourth store in Kentucky. Located in Louisville, at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road, the 48,387-square-foot store will be Publix’s third in Louisville and will feature an adjacent Publix Liquors. The store is set to open in the second quarter of 2024, the grocery retailer said in a statement.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras

ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
KENTUCKY STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Publix Ups the Ante in Kentucky

Although it only recently broke ground on its first store in Kentucky, Publix Super Markets has announced a planned fourth location in the Bluegrass State. This will mark the third store in the Louisville area, and it is slated to open in the second quarter of 2024. The 48,387-square-foot store...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

More bolt repairs done at troubled Kennedy Bridge joint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There were more repairs this week to part of the Kennedy Bridge where a malfunctioning roadway joint caused several months of lane closures last year. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Jim Hannah said inspectors noticed 10 loose bolts, two broken bolts and one missing entirely during...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

