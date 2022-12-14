ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Bank of America CD Rates for December 2022

Bank of America -- which occupies the number two spot on CNET's list of largest US banks -- is a financial powerhouse with consolidated assets of more than $2.5 trillion. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank provides a full suite of banking and financial products and services to its nearly 70 million retail banking customers and small business clients.
The Independent

First Direct is launching a 7% rate on a savings account from Thursday

First Direct is increasing its savings rates from Thursday as the battle to attract customers continues.As part of the changes, the bank is doubling the interest rate on its Regular Saver Account from 3.5% to 7%.The account is available for First Direct 1st Account customers only and account holders can save between £25 and £300 a month in it.The rate is fixed for the year from the time of opening.But First Direct said that to help with the increased cost-of-living and to support those who currently have a Regular Saver Account open, it is increasing all current Regular Saver Accounts...
studyfinds.org

Best Banks for 2023: Top 5 Financial Institutions Most Recommended by Experts

Finding the right bank for your financial needs is an important (and often overwhelming) process. The best banks act as a trusted financial partner, offering needed security and support for every account holder. And with recent years marking an increased trend toward online banking, the options are more diverse than ever before.
fitnancials.com

Ally Bank Account Review: Checkings & Savings Accounts

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning I receive a commission for purchases made through these links, at no cost to you. Ally Bank is my personal bank account that I’ve been using for several years now. It stands out from any other bank I’ve ever had and offers so much more than in-person banks.
CNET

What's the Difference Between a Bank and a Credit Union?

Both banks and credit unions offer a variety of financial products and services. They are equally safe for your cash thanks to the Federal Deposits Insurance Corporation and the National Credit Union Administration, but differences crop up when it comes to fees, minimum balance requirements and interest rates. What is...
CNET

Best 1-Year Credit Union CD Rates (Share Certificates)

Like banks, credit unions offer a special type of savings account where account holders can deposit a lump sum of money for a specified length of time, untouched, as it accrues interest. And, like banks, credit unions offer higher, competitive annual percentage yields, or APYs, to account holders as an incentive for not withdrawing the funds until the maturity date of the account, be it from a few months to five years.
TechCrunch

Women are rising through the ranks at VC firms, new survey shows

A new survey looking at compensation for women in the venture industry this year found a higher concentration of women in lower-level firm positions than last year, representing around 43% of directors and principals but only 18% of general partners. Smaller funds tend to be more gender-diverse: Venture groups with less than $100 million in assets under management are more likely than larger firms to have a strong representation of women in high-ranking positions.
PYMNTS

Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships

In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
ffnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: “Who’s pulling the strings?” – Amit Dua, SunTec Business Solutions; Aruna Bhalla, TSB and Paul Harrald, Curve in ‘The Paytech Magazine’

Banking, as a concept, has been fragmented, brought back together and is now being offered out to consumers via a new breed of super-apps. We asked TSB Bank, Curve, and SunTec Business Solutions who’s in control now as the industry moves towards a marketplace-based approach – banks, fintechs or Big Techs?
The Verge

Starling Bank’s new virtual cards are what every bank needs

UK-based Starling Bank is introducing new virtual debit cards this week that will help customers manage spending, saving, and even security free of charge. These new virtual cards will be linked to a main Starling bank account and use a separate savings space balance, but they’ll have a unique card number, CVV, and expiry date. That makes them perfect for bundling together payments and tracking how much you’re spending, or using separate cards for security purposes.
The Herald News

Credit cards and loans

- An estimated 32% of Americans are using credit cards and loans for basic spending - Of this group, 86% are "moderately" or "very stressed" by increased prices For Americans relying on credit to make ends meet, record-high interest rates compound the complexity of their financial woes. Bankrate data showed the average credit card interest rate to be 19.04% as of Nov. 9, 2022—the highest rate since 1991. The Federal Reserve plans to continue raising interest rates to control inflation. Many Americans paid down their credit card debt during the pandemic by using stimulus payments and spending less. But inflation appears to be reversing this progress. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, credit card balances saw their largest yearly percentage increase in over 20 years in quarter one of 2022. Additionally, credit limits saw their most significant increase in a decade, indicating that utilization frequency is up.
Business Insider

USAA auto loans review

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Fees. Undisclosed. Regular Annual Percentage Rate...
crowdfundinsider.com

UK Fintech Modulr Assists kennek with Enabling Lenders to Collect Payments from Borrowers

Sometimes, innovation comes “out of frustration.” That was “certainly” the case for kennek, the vertical software solution for lenders. As Thibault Lancksweert, kennek Founder and Co-CEO notes:. “Our motivation for starting kennek stemmed from our own frustrations as lenders. We found that, despite the many technological...

