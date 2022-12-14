Read full article on original website
CNET
Bank of America CD Rates for December 2022
Bank of America -- which occupies the number two spot on CNET's list of largest US banks -- is a financial powerhouse with consolidated assets of more than $2.5 trillion. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank provides a full suite of banking and financial products and services to its nearly 70 million retail banking customers and small business clients.
First Direct is launching a 7% rate on a savings account from Thursday
First Direct is increasing its savings rates from Thursday as the battle to attract customers continues.As part of the changes, the bank is doubling the interest rate on its Regular Saver Account from 3.5% to 7%.The account is available for First Direct 1st Account customers only and account holders can save between £25 and £300 a month in it.The rate is fixed for the year from the time of opening.But First Direct said that to help with the increased cost-of-living and to support those who currently have a Regular Saver Account open, it is increasing all current Regular Saver Accounts...
studyfinds.org
Best Banks for 2023: Top 5 Financial Institutions Most Recommended by Experts
Finding the right bank for your financial needs is an important (and often overwhelming) process. The best banks act as a trusted financial partner, offering needed security and support for every account holder. And with recent years marking an increased trend toward online banking, the options are more diverse than ever before.
fitnancials.com
Ally Bank Account Review: Checkings & Savings Accounts
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning I receive a commission for purchases made through these links, at no cost to you. Ally Bank is my personal bank account that I’ve been using for several years now. It stands out from any other bank I’ve ever had and offers so much more than in-person banks.
CNET
What's the Difference Between a Bank and a Credit Union?
Both banks and credit unions offer a variety of financial products and services. They are equally safe for your cash thanks to the Federal Deposits Insurance Corporation and the National Credit Union Administration, but differences crop up when it comes to fees, minimum balance requirements and interest rates. What is...
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions today
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 on Wednesday.
CNET
Best 1-Year Credit Union CD Rates (Share Certificates)
Like banks, credit unions offer a special type of savings account where account holders can deposit a lump sum of money for a specified length of time, untouched, as it accrues interest. And, like banks, credit unions offer higher, competitive annual percentage yields, or APYs, to account holders as an incentive for not withdrawing the funds until the maturity date of the account, be it from a few months to five years.
TechCrunch
Women are rising through the ranks at VC firms, new survey shows
A new survey looking at compensation for women in the venture industry this year found a higher concentration of women in lower-level firm positions than last year, representing around 43% of directors and principals but only 18% of general partners. Smaller funds tend to be more gender-diverse: Venture groups with less than $100 million in assets under management are more likely than larger firms to have a strong representation of women in high-ranking positions.
Dick Durbin is coming for your credit card rewards
Dick Durbin's Credit Card Competition Act purports to increase competition in the credit card industry. In reality, it would do the opposite.
Bank of America layoffs not in the cards for chief Brian Moynihan—he’ll let natural attrition balance the books
Many of Bank of America’s peers at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have already started culling their employees as dealmaking dries up.
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Who’s pulling the strings?” – Amit Dua, SunTec Business Solutions; Aruna Bhalla, TSB and Paul Harrald, Curve in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
Banking, as a concept, has been fragmented, brought back together and is now being offered out to consumers via a new breed of super-apps. We asked TSB Bank, Curve, and SunTec Business Solutions who’s in control now as the industry moves towards a marketplace-based approach – banks, fintechs or Big Techs?
The Verge
Starling Bank’s new virtual cards are what every bank needs
UK-based Starling Bank is introducing new virtual debit cards this week that will help customers manage spending, saving, and even security free of charge. These new virtual cards will be linked to a main Starling bank account and use a separate savings space balance, but they’ll have a unique card number, CVV, and expiry date. That makes them perfect for bundling together payments and tracking how much you’re spending, or using separate cards for security purposes.
The Credit Card Competition Act tackles fees that hurt consumers and small businesses
At a time of cost-consciousness, some light is finally beginning to shine on a previously lesser-known factor that hikes prices on all goods that Americans purchase: swipe fees. And legislation in Congress stands to address the issue and provide relief to consumers and small businesses. Most consumers have some notion of the fees that are…
Exclusive: Wells Fargo’s New Head Of Diverse Segments Plans to Help Black Americans Benefit on Their Path to Homeownership
Kristy Fercho, who has worked in housing for more than a decade, including with Fannie Mae, has a goal that is simple yet effective and important. “My passion has always been to put Black people in homes,” Fercho tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. Fercho has been doing just that with Wells...
Hunt to urge banks to aid mortgage borrowers amid cost-of-living crisis
The chancellor will urge the UK’s largest banks to do all they can to support those struggling to pay their mortgage during the cost-of-living crisis when he holds his first talks with chief executives on Wednesday. Jeremy Hunt will host a roundtable with heads of major mortgage lenders, including...
Credit cards and loans
- An estimated 32% of Americans are using credit cards and loans for basic spending - Of this group, 86% are "moderately" or "very stressed" by increased prices For Americans relying on credit to make ends meet, record-high interest rates compound the complexity of their financial woes. Bankrate data showed the average credit card interest rate to be 19.04% as of Nov. 9, 2022—the highest rate since 1991. The Federal Reserve plans to continue raising interest rates to control inflation. Many Americans paid down their credit card debt during the pandemic by using stimulus payments and spending less. But inflation appears to be reversing this progress. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, credit card balances saw their largest yearly percentage increase in over 20 years in quarter one of 2022. Additionally, credit limits saw their most significant increase in a decade, indicating that utilization frequency is up.
Business Insider
USAA auto loans review
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Fees. Undisclosed. Regular Annual Percentage Rate...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Fintech Modulr Assists kennek with Enabling Lenders to Collect Payments from Borrowers
Sometimes, innovation comes “out of frustration.” That was “certainly” the case for kennek, the vertical software solution for lenders. As Thibault Lancksweert, kennek Founder and Co-CEO notes:. “Our motivation for starting kennek stemmed from our own frustrations as lenders. We found that, despite the many technological...
