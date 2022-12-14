Read full article on original website
New president named for Aspirus Health Plan
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Kyle Brua is the new President of Aspirus Health Plan. He was named to the position on Friday. Aspirus Health Plan has been expanding. It now offers a medicaid advantage plan for seniors in Sauk, Vilas, and Waupaca counties. Aspirus has recently bought medical facilities in those counties.
Krach named Wausau area’s outstanding high school football player
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Conner Krach, a senior at Newman Catholic High School, is the winner of this year’s Win Brockmeyer Award. It goes to the Wausau area’s outstanding senior high school football player. With Krach as quarterback, Newman has won back-to-back 8-man football state championships. Last...
Winter Weather Conditions Bring Power Outages, Downed Branches
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Freezing rain and ice moving through Central Wisconsin have caused numerous power outages through the WPS service area. Outages have been reported in the Schofield, Knowlton, Marathon City, and Mosinee areas. The number of customers impacted in each incident ranges from a handful to around...
Rothschild will expand snowmobile trails
ROTHSCHILD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Snowmobiles will soon be able to travel around and through Rothschild. This winter, the Village of Rothschild’s trail will be reconnected with Kronenwetter’s. Village officials said this will bring a boost to the local economy. “We are going to have the only hotels...
Chippewa Falls Man Sentenced for Stealing Two Vehicles in Marathon County
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who stole an Aspirus transport van at gunpoint and lead police on a high-speed chase in the Wausau area was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday. Brand Biller pled guilty to four counts including taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Michael Moran then sentenced him to 18 years in prison and 15 years of probation for the counts.
Wausau City Council Officially Cancels Riverlife Condo Agreement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau City Council formally voted to cancel a development agreement for a condominium complex in the Riverlife development. “There were months and months whereby the agreement could come to fruition, where the land sale could take place,” said Alder Lisa Rasmussen during Tuesday’s meeting.
James Handed Withheld Sentence for Manufacturing/Delivering Heroin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man has been given a three-year withheld sentence for manufacturing and delivering heroin after one of his customers nearly died from an overdose. John James entered a no contest plea to the felony count during a court hearing on Friday. A judge then...
More Information: Huebner Wanted in Shawnao County Before Arrest Wednesday
MINOCQUA, WI (WSAU) — Officers say a report of a suspicious vehicle is what led to Wednesday’s manhunt and shelter-in-place order near Landing Bay Resort. Officers in Minocqua say they received word of a suspicious vehicle, which they traced back to 32-year-old Cody Huebner. A background check turned up outstanding warrants for him from Shawano County.
PFAS mystery: Rural wells in Onedia County test positive for forever chemicals
TOWN OF STARKS, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Levels of PFAS hundreds of times higher than what is considered safe for drinking have been found in private wells in eastern Oneida County. The Department of Health Services considers 20 parts per trillion the limit for safe drinking water. Of 20 wells...
Sand mining proposal for Iola Car Show parking lot
SCANDINAVIA, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A proposal for a mining project could make its way to the grounds of the Iola Car Show. Back in October, executives from the show and Faulks Brothers Construction sent a letter to residents in Scandinavia. The letter had announced intentions to mine for sand and gravel from parking lots surrounding the car show’s main area, located just east of Waupaca County Road J.
