New Neb. troopers sworn in as union calls for higher wages
LINCOLN — Sixteen new state troopers were sworn in and received badges at a ceremony Friday at the State Capitol. Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson spoke at the ceremony, as did Col. John Bolduc, the superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. The addition of the new...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts declares emergency after blizzard in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has declared an emergency in parts of Nebraska hit by a blizzard this week. The proclamation signed Friday is aimed at making sure emergency vehicles have access to remote areas. It authorizes Nebraska’s disaster coordinator to “take such steps as he deems...
klkntv.com
Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
KETV.com
Interstate 80 eastbound from Wyoming to Nebraska reopens amid snowy conditions
KIMBALL, Neb. — As dangerous road conditions persist, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said Interstate 80 eastbound from Wyoming is open again. Westbound traffic is expected to be able to continue soon near Kimball. Officials are warning of snow-packed roadways, blowing snow and spots of ice on the road.
KSNB Local4
Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following an ongoing winter storm. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska issues boil notice for Doniphan water
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The state of Nebraska is recommending Doniphan residents boil their water because recent samples tested positive for E.coli. Jeff Edmondson is the Drinking Water Field Representative for the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment’s Drinking Water and Groundwater Division Grand Island field office. Edmondson said samples from the Doniphan water supply came back positive for E.coli during testing and retesting. He said they have not yet determined the source. He also said the city is pumping disinfectant chlorine into the city water supply.
Omaha-based construction company leader in work on Lincoln South Beltway
The Lincoln South Beltway officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. It's a project several years in the making and an Omaha-based construction company led the way, even during the pandemic.
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run
Authorities say a North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading police on a chase.
Chief Standing Bear film receives green light
''I Am a Man’ is an important Native American story that needs to be told'
iheart.com
I-80 Reopened in Western Nebraska after 10 foot snow drifts cleared
(Lincoln, NE) -- I-80 in far Western Nebraska is reopened today after four days of blizzard conditions. The blizzard began Monday, and the interstate wasn't completely reopened until Thursday afternoon. "What we've seen is drifting of several feet, ten feet or so." Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol tells KFAB News.
Nebraska chamber launches statewide tech association
A new statewide technology organization has been launched to unite Nebraska’s tech minds and to push for growth and favorable policies for the industry. The formation of Tech Nebraska was announced Friday by Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone during the chamber’s innovation and tech summit in Lincoln. Slone...
1011now.com
UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Opens to I-76 junction
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that I-80 had been opened to the I-76 interchange as of about 5pm Wednesday evening. It remained closed at MP 102 to Wyoming. I-76 was also opened for traffic into Colorado. I-80 remained closed west of the I-76 intersection...
USDA warning: Colorado firm's alfalfa cubes may kill horses
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses — 45 of which have died or been euthanized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued...
1011now.com
Lincoln truck stop ready for South Beltway traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Construction began on the Lincoln South Beltway in 2020. Nearly three years and $352 million later, an 11-mile stretch of road has forever changed the flow of traffic south of Lincoln. “It’s pretty humbling, really, when you see the magnitude of everything,” said Peter Simmons, a...
klkntv.com
Homeowner says some trucks are getting lost on new Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – For some drivers, it’s going to take a while to get used to the new Lincoln South Beltway. On the east end of the beltway, where Highway 2 and 120th Street connect, some drivers are getting confused due to a lack of clear signage.
Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash
Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night. CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
Neb. snow plow drivers head west in midst of worker shortage
LINCOLN — Due to a shortage of snowplow drivers, the state is shifting workers from central Nebraska to the Panhandle to deal with an expected blizzard there this week. John Selmer, director of the Nebraska Department of Transporation, told a group of state lawmakers Tuesday that his agency is short about 250 workers who are licensed to drive snowplows.
kfornow.com
Semi-Driver Arrested Following Pursuit, Standoff with Nebraska State Troopers
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 16)–A pursuit that stretched roughly 157 miles along Interstate 80 from southeast Nebraska into south-central Nebraska on Thursday evening ends peacefully, following a standoff. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a semi-truck seen driving recklessly by a trooper was stopped along I-80 at the Waverly exit...
akronnewsreporter.com
‘The roadway is completely covered with ice’
Road conditions in Nebraska are playing a role in the prevention of Interstate 76 eastbound in Northeast Colorado from reopening following Tuesday’s blizzard, Troop 3B Master Sgt. Burl Giffin told The Fort Morgan Times. “The major contributor to I-76 being closed eastbound from Hudson to Nebraska is due to...
