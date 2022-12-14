Oxford Community Schools announce new interim superintendent

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oxford Community Schools board approved Vickie Markavitch as the new interim superintendent on Tuesday.

Markavitch previously served as superintendent of Oakland County Schools for 11 years and then as an educational consultant. She also worked as a superintendent for three other districts in Indiana and Illinois.

Vickie Markavitch Courtesy of Oxford Community Schools

Officials say her new role is effective Jan. 9, 2023.

The vote comes three weeks after former Superintendent Ken Weaver announced his resignation . In a letter, Weaver said he resigned due to health reasons. Weaver had been with the district for nearly two decades.

"We welcome Dr. Markavitch with her vast experience in education and leadership to our Wildcat community," the board said in a statement.

In the last year, the district and school board have come under fire from parents and students, leading to multiple lawsuits after a deadly shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, at Oxford High School killed four students and injured six others and a teacher.

Two board members, treasurer Korey Bailey and president Tom Donnelly, have since resigned and recently held a press conference , alleging the school failed to implement safety policies.

The board also turned down several offers from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. Instead, the district is paying a consulting firm and law firm to do so.